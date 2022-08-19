Mansfield Senior coach Chioke Bradley began his 13th season at the helm of his alma mater on Friday night at Norwalk. After the win over the Truckers, he now has compiled an 83-74 record, making him the second-winningest coach in Tyger football history.
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Senior emerged from a see-saw first half to overpower Norwalk 41-19 on Friday night in the non-conference season opener for both schools.
Ricky Mills ran for 83 yards and four touchdowns on just nine carries, while Duke Reese tossed a pair of TD passes to Amarr Davis as the Tygers overcame a couple of early deficits with a scoring barrage in the second half.
Davis had a big game on both sides of the ball, with 2 TD catches and a pair of interceptions.
The Truckers grabbed the early edge when Ben Rothhaar collected a 27-yard scoring strike from Payne Flores to make it 6-0 with 7:50 showing in the first quarter.
Mills countered with a 44-yard dash to push Senior High on top 7-6 with Sean Putt's PAT at the 46-second mark of the opening period, beginning a back-and-forth affair.
Norwalk climbed back in front when Flores found Parker Evans for a 24-yard TD strike with 6:06 showing in the half to make it 12-7.
But the Tygers responded again. This time Reese and Davis connected on a 24-yard touchdown pass with 4:16 to play in the half as the Tygers moved back on top 13-12. Mills sprinted in from 8 yards out with 1:45 showing to give Senior High a 20-12 halftime advantage.
Reese and Davis clicked again, this time for a 52-yard hookup to push Mansfield Senior in front 27-12 early in the third period.
The Truckers' last gasp came on the ensuing kickoff, when Rothhaar brought it all the way back, 91 yards, to slice the gap to 27-19.
But Senior High controlled the remainder of the action, as Mills tacked on a pair of 5-yard scoring runs in the third and fourth quarters to finish it.
Reese hit on 6-of-11 passes for 106 yards with 2 TDs and no interceptions. Davis caught just three passes, but they were good for 84 yards and 2 touchdowns. Zyion Brown topped the Tygers with 91 yards rushing on 11 attempts.
Mekhi Bradley spearheaded the Mansfield Senior defense with 10 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss.
For Norwalk, Flores hit 13-of-22 passes for 127 yards, 2 TDs and 2 interceptions. Jarren McClendon ran for 82 yards on 26 carries.
Mansfield Senior outgained Norwalk 301 to 196 in total yardage, including a 195-69 rushing edge. The Truckers had a 12-11 edge in first downs.
Senior High enjoyed a plus-one turnover ratio, but endured 12 penalties for 109 yards. Norwalk was flagged 7 times for 46 yards.
The Tygers now have an 8-2 edge in the all-time series between these two teams.
Mansfield Senior begins its home schedule next week when North Canton Hoover invades Arlin Field.