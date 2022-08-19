Coach Chioke Bradley preseason 2022.jpeg

Mansfield Senior coach Chioke Bradley began his 13th season at the helm of his alma mater on Friday night at Norwalk. After the win over the Truckers, he now has compiled an 83-74 record, making him the second-winningest coach in Tyger football history.

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Senior emerged from a see-saw first half to overpower Norwalk 41-19 on Friday night in the non-conference season opener for both schools.

Ricky Mills ran for 83 yards and four touchdowns on just nine carries, while Duke Reese tossed a pair of TD passes to Amarr Davis as the Tygers overcame a couple of early deficits with a scoring barrage in the second half.

