Kollin Cline carries defenders.jpg

Mapleton quarterback Kollin Cline ran for 261 yards and five touchdowns in a Firelands Conference win over Plymouth on Friday night.

 Photo by Diane Bail

NANKIN -- The Plymouth football team has found itself in a number of shootouts this football season.

But Friday night might have been the topper. The Big Red Vikings finally fell to Mapleton 54-43 in a Firelands Conference fracas that kept the scoreboard operators jumping.

GALLERY: Mapleton 54, Plymouth 43

