Mapleton beat Plymouth 54-43 Friday night in a Firelands Conference football matchup.
Mapleton quarterback Kollin Cline ran for 261 yards and five touchdowns in a Firelands Conference win over Plymouth on Friday night.
Photo by Diane Bail
Junior quarterback Kollin Cline ran for 261 yards and five touchdowns as the Mounties gouged out 458 yards rushing in the game thanks to an impressive performance by its imposing offensive line.
Plymouth tried to counter behind the exploits of Trace McVey, who had 90 yards rushing and four TDs on 10 attempts. The Big Red signal-caller also hit 11-of-18 passes for 90 yards. Lane Bushey scored twice, on an 18-yard touchdown pass from McVey and on a 12-yard dash.
Both offenses showed they would not be stopped from the very beginning.
The two squads fought to a 14-14 first-quarter tie before the Mounties edged in front 22-21 at the half.
Mapleton expanded its margin to 38-29 heading to the final quarter, and the Big Red Vikings simply couldn't keep pace.
Plymouth dropped its third straight contest to fall to 3-4 overall, 1-3 in the Firelands Conference. The Big Red play host to undefeated Crestview next week.
The Mounties stopped a three-game losing streak with this victory to improve to 4-3, 1-2 in the FC. Mapleton travels to South Central on Friday.