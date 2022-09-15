MANSFIELD — Chioke Bradley had a message for panicky Mansfield Senior fans after last week’s 37-7 loss at West Holmes:
The sky isn’t falling.
The Tygers have scored just one touchdown in the past two games, but Bradley is seeing progress — even if it has translated into victories.
“I don’t want to say we’re panicking,” Bradley said after Senior High managed just 218 yards of total offense and committed four turnovers last week. “We’ve got to continue to teach. We’ve got some young guys who have struggled a little bit, but we’ve got to put our arms around our kids and keep fighting and learning.
“It’s a long season. This is all part of the process and we’ve got to trust the process.”
The Tygers will try to snap their two-game slide when they head to Tuscarawas County for a showdown with Ohio Cardinal Conference newcomer New Philadelphia.
Mansfield Senior (2-2, 0-1) at New Philadelphia (2-2, 1-0): After scoring a combined 83 points in their first two games, the Tygers have struggled offensively in back-to-back losses to Massillon and West Holmes. Quarterback Duke Reese has completed 45-of-85 passes for 556 yards and four touchdowns. His favorite target is Amarr Davis, who has 14 catches for 211 yards and three TDs. Sophomore Nate Dismuke has 10 catches for 117 yards. Senior High has struggled to run the ball the past two weeks. Zyion Brown is the leading rusher with 220 yards on 41 carries. Ricky Mills has 17 carries for 99 yards and has scored five of Senior High’s eight rushing TDs. Linebackers Mekhi Bradley and Aaron Thornton lead the defense with 39 and 35 tackles, respectively. Bradley has 3.5 sacks.
New Philadelphia running back Trevor Bean rushed for 99 of his 136 yards in the second half and scored a pair of second-half touchdowns, including the game-clinching 42-yarder on fourth-and-one with 5:23 remaining in the fourth quarter, in last week’s 15-7 win over Ashland. Quarterback Keaton Fausel completed 11-of-22 passes for 129 yards and rushed for 52 yards on 16 carries. The Quakers intercepted three passes and limited the Arrows to 203 yards of total offense.
Galion (2-2, 1-0) at Clear Fork (3-1, 1-0): The Tigers have won back-to-back games thanks largely to a defense that has allowed a combined 14 points the past two weeks. Defensive end Landon Kurtzman leads the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference with 10 sacks and ranks third in the conference with 49 tackles. Landon Campbell, Linkon Tyrrell, Carson Frankhouse and Jimmy Hardy all have 40 or more stops. Campbell also has seven sacks and two fumble recoveries.
Offensively, running back Gabe Ivy had a monster night in last week’s 35-7 win over Marion Harding. Ivy rushed for 279 yards and four touchdowns and accounted for 169 of Galion’s 173 first-half yards. Galion has used a two-quarterback system with Braxton Prosser and Cooper Kent sharing snaps. Prosser has completed 18-of-47 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns, while Kent has completed 11-of-28 attempts for 176 yards and a pair of scores. Elijah Chaffin has 12 catches for 123 yards, while Prosser has five grabs for 87 yards.
The Colts held on for a wild 44-42 win over River Valley last week as dual-threat quarterback Victor Skoog completed 9-of-12 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 114 yards on 20 carries with three TDs. Pawie Ault added 92 yards and a pair of scores on 17 carries, while Trystyn Robison added 97 yards on nine carries.
Clear Fork boasts the top ground game in the MOAC, averaging 229.3 yards rushing yards per game. Linebacker Luke Schlosser has a team-high 27 tackles while defensive lineman Kaden Riddle has made 26 stops.
Ontario (3-1, 0-1) at River Valley (2-2, 0-1): The Warriors couldn’t figure out a way to slow down Highland running back Dane Nauman in last week’s 27-17 loss. Nauman rushed for 244 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries. Ontario boasts one of the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference’s top backfield tandems in Drew Yetter and Chase Studer. Yetter has rushed for a team-best 274 yards on 35 carries with two touchdowns.
Studer, who led the MOAC in rushing last year, has rumbled for 198 yards and three TDs on a team-high 48 carries. Quarterback Bodpegn has completed 44 of 75 passes for 607 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 109 yards and three TDs on 38 carries. Dylan Floyd has a team-high 12 catches for 200 yards and two touchdowns, while Studer and Braxton Hall each have 11 catches. Hall has three TD grabs. Grason Bias leads the defense with 34 tackles and Bralen Boone has a team-high three sacks.
River Valley quarterback Cayden Shidone put on show in last week’s 44-42 loss at Clear Fork. Shidone completed 16-of-32 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 202 yards and three scores on 17 carries. Shidone already has thrown for 1,041 yards and 11 touchdowns while completing 57 percent of his passes.
Younger brother Keyan Shidone leads the MOAC with 36 receptions, is tied for first in the conference with four touchdown grabs and ranks second with 510 receiving yards. Grant Butler has 18 catches for 265 yards and shares the MOAC lead in touchdown receptions with Keyan Shidone. Will Garrison has a team-high 45 tackles.
Mogadore (4-0) at Lucas (3-1): The Wildcats are coming off a hard-fought 33-28 win over Liberty-Benton in a game that was played at Ashland University. Quarterback Zeke Cameron tossed a pair of touchdown passes, including the game-winning 24-yarder to Devin Graham with 1:20 left in the fourth quarter. Cameron has nine TD passes on the season. Running back Mason Williams rumbled for 118 yards and three touchdowns.
Lucas piled up almost 500 yards of total offense in last week’s 55-21 win over previously-unbeaten Mapleton. Quarterback Andrew Smollen threw for 127 yards, while Logan Toms rushed for 117 yards on eight carries. Andrew Fanello had three catches for 114 yards. Lucas rushed for 347 yards on 32 attempts, averaging 10.8 yards per carry.