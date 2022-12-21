MANSFIELD — Kenny Dillingham wasn’t sure why Keontez Bradley was still available — not that Arizona State’s new head coach was complaining.
Bradley, Mansfield Senior’s standout defensive back, signed a national letter of intent Wednesday to play for the Sun Devils. He was surrounded by friends and family, including his father and Senior High football coach Chioke Bradley, when putting pen to paper during a ceremony in the high school auditorium.
Arizona State entered the Bradley sweepstakes late. Keontez and his father took an official visit to ASU’s Tempe, Ariz., campus over the weekend, just days ahead of Wednesday’s early signing period.
“They were floored that the Power Five schools in the Midwest weren’t recruiting him because when you watch his tape, he does a lot of things well in the back of the defense,” Chioke Bradley said. “He makes a lot of plays. He’s got ball skills and he tackles pretty well. He played corner and safety and he has verified track times.
“When you put all of those things together, Arizona State couldn’t believe how he just fell into their lap. They get a 6-foot-2, 175-pound fast guy who has ball skills and is physical at the back end of the defense.”
Keontez Bradley came into his own this fall as the Tygers reached the third round of the Division III, Region 10 playoffs. He had 53 tackles, two interceptions and a team-high 10 passes defensed while splitting time between cornerback and safety.
He verbally committed to Kent State, but when head coach Sean Lewis stepped down earlier this month to become the offensive coordinator for Deion Sanders at Colorado, Bradley re-opened his recruitment.
That opened the door for Dillingham, who was hired to replace Herm Edwards in late-November, and new ASU cornerbacks coach Bryan Carrington, a rising star among college football recruiters. Carrington helped assemble the 2023 recruiting class for College Football Playoff-qualifier TCU as the Horned Frogs recruiting coordinator.
“Arizona State was late, but I’ve been in contact with Bryan Carrington. He was always texting me to see how things were going,” Bradley said. “When (Lewis) left at Kent State, I opened my recruitment up. That’s when (Carrington) really started to push the envelope to sign me.”
Bradley played sparingly for Senior High as a sophomore, making 14 tackles and breaking up three passes. He had 29 tackles and four interceptions as a junior, setting the table for his breakout senior season.
As good as he was during the regular season, Bradley was at his best in the playoffs this year.
He returned an interception for a touchdown in an opening-round win over Ontario and had eight tackles in a regional quarterfinal victory over run-heavy Defiance. He was on his way to another big night against Holy Name in the regional semifinals before an illegal blindside block late in the first half ended his evening. He had five tackles and an 86-yard touchdown reception on a shovel pass in the first half.
“That’s what the Arizona State coaching staff talked about during his visit. Keontez is an asset because he can do so many things,” Chioke Bradley said. “You’ve got guys who can only play corner, guys who can only play nickel and guys who can only play safety.
"Keontez can do all three. With his size and speed and natural ability, he is in high demand.”
Still, there is plenty to work on before Bradley arrives in the desert.
“I need to get into the weight room and get stronger,” said Bradley, who plans to pursue a degree in the aviation field. “They like my speed, but I need to continue to work on my craft. Being a defensive back in the Pac-12, everything is going to be faster and more physical and more detailed.
“I’m long and fast and rangy, so the intangibles are there. They told me I’m very versatile, so once they develop my body the way they feel like it should be developed, then I’ll be good.”
Before last weekend, Bradley had never been to the Desert Southwest. It didn’t take him long to fall in love with the place he will call home for the next four years.
“There are mountains everywhere. It’s just beautiful,” Bradley said. “They definitely showed everything they have to offer. I’m looking forward to getting out there and going to work."