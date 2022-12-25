Mekhi Bradley

Mansfield Senior linebacker Mekhi Bradley tackles Ontario's Drew Yetter for a loss during a Division III, Region 10 first-round playoff game at Arlin Field.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — If you were to design the prototypical high school linebacker, there’s a pretty good chance the end product would look a lot like Mansfield Senior’s Mekhi Bradley.

The two-time area Defensive Player of the Year, Bradley comes straight from central casting. The senior is big (6-foot, 240 pounds) physical (he placed seventh at 215 pounds at last year’s Division II state wrestling meet) and loves to hit.

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

Load comments