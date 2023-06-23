MANSFIELD — For north central Ohio high school football fans, it was a weekend like no other.
And it capped a five-week run the likes of which may never be duplicated.
It was early-December of 2019 and Richland County was football-mad. Both Mansfield Senior and Lucas appeared in state championship games at Canton’s Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, the Tygers in Division III and the Cubs in Division VII.
Both teams had to run a vicious gauntlet just to make it to Canton.
For Lucas, the tournament run nearly ended before it began.
The Cubs, seeded second in Region 25, survived for a 21-20 overtime victory over No. 7 McDonald in the regional quarterfinals (only the top eight teams in each region made the playoffs at the time). Lucas trailed 14-7 with eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and had to go 90 yards after Carson Hauger’s 60-yard kickoff return was nullified by penalty.
Quarterback Logan Niswander hooked up with Riley Mounts on a screen pass that went for 43 yards. Ethan Sauder followed with a 22-yard gain and Niswander capped the drive with a 1-yard QB sneak with 3:45 remaining.
The Cubs got the ball first in OT and scored on Sauder’s 9-yard run for a 21-14 lead. McDonald answered to make it 21-20 and coach Dan Williams opted to go for a two-point conversion and the win. Niswander, who doubled as a defensive back, saved the day with a pass break-up on the conversion attempt.
“Big-time players make big-time plays, and he really stepped up for us,” Lucas coach Scott Spitler said of Niswander afterward.
Mansfield Senior, also seeded second in Region 10, had a much easier go of it in its playoff opener. The Tygers blanked seventh-seeded Bay 28-0 behind running back Terrance Flickinger’s 149 yards and three touchdowns.
Flickinger, who moonlighted as a linebacker, made a huge defensive play the following week against Holy Name in the regional semifinals at Wooster’s Follis Field. He picked off a pass near his own goal line in the first quarter and returned it 39 yards. Eight plays later, Flickinger scored on a 4-yard TD run as the Tygers blew out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead en route to a 45-30 win.
“Honestly I didn’t think I was going to catch it. I really had to stretch for it,” Flickinger said at the time. “Then we turned (the interception) into points. That just kills a team’s spirit.”
Compared to its first-round nail-biter, Lucas had a much easier go of it in a 35-21 win over St. Thomas Aquinas in the regional semifinals. Running back Tommy Zirzow rushed for a career-high 257 yards and all five touchdowns in the win.
The road to the state finals got considerably tougher for both Senior High and Lucas in their respective regional championship games.
Angelo Grose scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime as the Tygers knocked off Sandusky 15-9 for the first (and, to date, only) regional title in program history. The game-winner was set up when Senior High’s Cyrus Ellerbe, who blocked a potential go-ahead field goal attempt by the Blue Streaks on their OT possession.
The following night, on a cold and rainy Saturday at Northwest High School in Canal Fulton, Lucas linebacker Ethan Wallace recovered a fumble at the Cubs’ goal line with 27 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to preserve a 21-13 win over Cuyahoga Heights. Like the Tygers, the Cubs hoisted a regional championship trophy for the first time in program history.
The celebrations in Mansfield and Lucas were short-lived after the Ohio High School Athletic Association unveiled their state semifinal sites the following day. Mansfield Senior was assigned to face unbeaten Aurora at Nordonia High School in Macedonia the day after Thanksgiving. Aurora and Nordonia are about 20 minutes apart.
Lucas would meet Harvest Prep at Columbus DeSales. DeSales and Harvest Prep are separated by less than 20 miles.
The legend of Angelo Grose grew even bigger in Senior High’s 27-21, double-overtime win over Aurora in the state semifinals. With the score tied 21-21 and the game headed to a second OT, Grose stepped in front of a pass intended for Aurora’s John Papesh. The Tygers again turned to Grose on their double-OT possession and the Michigan State-bound senior answered the bell when he hauled in a 5-yard TD pass from quarterback Cam Todd.
“My eyes kind of lit up when I saw it was single coverage,” Grose said at the time. “I just went up and made a play.”
Area fans didn’t have to wait long to re-launch the celebration as Lucas beat Harvest Prep 15-12 less than 24 hours later. The Cubs trailed 12-7 and faced a fourth-and-goal from the Harvest Prep 13-yard line when Spitler called timeout and drew up a play in the dirt. Niswander found Mounts for what proved to be the game-winner.
“We kind of drew it up in the dirt to be honest with you,” Spitler said.
“That was backyard football,” added Niswander.
The wild state semifinals weekend sent Richland County fans into a frenzy. There was a two-community pep rally held in Central Park in Mansfield during the run-up to the state championship games.
By the time Senior High took the field against Trotwood-Madison in the Division III championship game in Canton on Friday, the city was a virtual ghost-town.
The Tygers and Rams engaged in a defensive slugfest in the finals. The game was scoreless at the half before Flickinger shook free for a 94-yard touchdown run early in the third period. It would stay that way until Trotwood tied it midway through the fourth. The Rams had a chance to win it on the final play of regulation but the Tygers blocked a 19-yard field goal attempt as time expired.
Trotwood scored on its overtime possession, but the Tygers couldn’t answer in the 14-7 loss. It was Senior High’s third straight overtime game.
The following morning, Lucas ran into small-school juggernaut Marion Local and fell 28-6. Hauger returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown, but the Cubs couldn’t overcome three turnovers.
While neither Richland County team brought home the gold trophy, the memories from those respective postseason runs are still fresh. It remains the only time a Richland County team has reached the football state championship game, and these two schools both did it on the same weekend.
“We don’t judge ourselves on wins and losses,” Spitler said during the postgame press conference. “It’s about the type of people we are building in our program.
“When I am dead … my record is not going to be on my tombstone, but the legacy I leave with these young guys, that’s what we’re going to be defined by as a program.”