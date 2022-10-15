Amarr Davis profile.jpeg

Amarr Davis caught a 35-yard TD pass in Friday night's win over Mount Vernon.

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Senior's defense was absolutely stifling while shutting down Mount Vernon 35-0 during Friday night's Ohio Cardinal Conference victory at Arlin Field.

The Tygers broke on top when quarterback Duke Reese snuck in from a yard away with 9:23 showing in the first period.

Tags

Load comments