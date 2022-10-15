MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Senior's defense was absolutely stifling while shutting down Mount Vernon 35-0 during Friday night's Ohio Cardinal Conference victory at Arlin Field.
The Tygers broke on top when quarterback Duke Reese snuck in from a yard away with 9:23 showing in the first period.
That was really all Senior High (7-2 overall, 5-1 in the OCC) needed with its defense playing lights out. The Yellow Jackets managed just 92 yards of total offense, including 35 yards rushing on 32 attempts.
Coach Chioke Bradley's squad extended its advantage to 14-0 at the half when Ricky Mills scored on a 7-yard dash and Colin Putt's second PAT made it 14-0.
Mills repeated with another 7-yard TD run at the 4:00 mark of the third period to push the margin to 21-0.
Reese fired a 35-yard touchdown pass to Amarr Davis to goose the score to 28-0 with 8:00 remaining in the game. The Tygers' QB added his second scoring pass, this one from 9 yards to Christian Jeviar with 3:43 to play, to make it 35-0.
The victory extended the Tygers winning streak over Mount Vernon to eight games.
Zyion Brown ran for 97 yards to pace the Senior High ground attack, while Mills added 74 yards. Mansfield Senior chalked up 207 yards rushing while registering 18 first downs.
Reese completed 8-of-19 passes for 103 yards. Davis had 4 catches for 71 yards.
Mount Vernon (1-8, 0-6) struggled to establish anything offensively, mustering just five first downs. Quarterback Lane Kuhlman completed 7-of-14 passes for 57 yards.
Mansfield Senior is at arch-rival Madison on Friday night.
The Yellow Jackets host league-leading West Holmes next week.