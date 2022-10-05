MANSFIELD — An early two-game losing streak seems like a distant memory to Chioke Bradley and his Mansfield Senior Tygers.
Senior High (5-2, 3-1 Ohio Cardinal Conference) brings a three-game winning streak into Friday’s OCC game against visiting Wooster.
Only a month ago, Mansfield Senior fans were in a panic after the Tygers dropped back-to-back games to Massillon and West Holmes. The combined score of those two losses was 70-7.
“We banded together and we never game up on each other,” Bradley said after last week’s win. “We knew before the season started that there was a stretch where we were going to be playing some very good football teams. We lost to two very good teams, but I don’t think the final scores of either game was indicative of the type of team we are. We had some miscues on special teams in both games that allowed the scores to get out of hand.”
Since the two-game slide, the Tygers have beaten three playoff contenders in New Philadelphia (15th in Division III, Region 9), Lexington (16th, Division III, Region 10) and Ashland (16th, Division II, Region 6). Mansfield Senior has climbed to fourth in Division III, Region 10.
“We always focus on us and getting better at what we do,” Bradley said. “I love this coaching staff for hanging in there and staying together and I love these kids for believing in us.”
Wooster (4-3, 3-2) at Mansfield Senior (5-2, 3-1): The Generals snapped a two-game skid and kept their playoff hopes alive with last week’s 48-0 win over Mount Vernon. Wooster led 34-0 at the half and coasted from there. The Generals piled up 379 yards of total offense, including 267 yards on the ground. With junior quarterback Luke Snowbarger pulling the trigger, the Generals are averaging more than 27 points a game.
The Tygers held on for a wild 27-20 win at Ashland despite turning the ball over four times. Senior High rushed for 290 yards as a team, with Zyion Brown rumbling for a career-best 122 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. The Tygers preserved the win when Aaron Thornton sacked Ashland quarterback Luke Bryant on fourth and goal from the Mansfield Senior 6 yard line with two seconds remaining. Thornton had a team-high nine tackles in the win. Senior High quarterback Duke Reese threw for just 17 yards, but has thrown for 1,054 yards and nine touchdowns on the season. Amarr Davis 22 catches for 495 yards and five TDs while Nate Dismuke has 16 grabs for 250 yards and three scores. Defensively, Mekhi Bradley leads the way with 57 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.
Galion (4-3, 3-1) at Highland (5-2, 4-0: The Tigers kept their Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship hopes alive with a 46-36 win over Ontario last week. Dual-threat quarterback Braxton Prosser accounted for 313 yards of total offense and five touchdowns, throwing for three and rushing for two. Gabe Ivy rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown, while Elijah Chafin caught seven passes for 132 yards and two TDs.
Highland running back Dane Nauman had another monster night in last week’s 44-20 win over Shelby. The junior rumbled for 283 yards and four touchdowns on 38 carries, while backfield partner Chandler Stevens added 130 yards and a score on just five carries, averaging 26 yards a carry. Quarterback Kolton Stover completed 4 of 8 passes for 56 yards. Highland’s defense forced five turnovers, including four interceptions.
River Valley (5-2, 3-1) at Shelby (4-3, 2-2): The Vikings pounded Marion Harding 48-11 after falling behind 8-0 early. River Valley quarterback Cayden Shidone rushed for 173 yards and threw for 376, accounting for a whopping 549 yards of total offense. Grant Butler had three TD catches and 219 receiving yards.
The Whippets couldn’t slow down Highland’s high-powered rushing attack in last week’s 44-20 loss. Shelby gave up 443 rushing yards while turning the ball over five times and surrendering 24 unanswered points after tying the game at 20-20 in the third quarter. Freshman quarterback Brayden DeVito completed 9 of 18 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns. His favorite target was Issaiah Ramsey, who caught six passes for 141 yards and a touchdown. Skyler Winters rushed for 136 yards on 13 carries and Miles Hall returned a kickoff 70 yards for a score.