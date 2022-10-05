Jamir Petty

Mansfield Senior running back Jamir Petty runs for a first down during last week's 27-20 Ohio Cardinal Conference win at Ashland.

MANSFIELD — An early two-game losing streak seems like a distant memory to Chioke Bradley and his Mansfield Senior Tygers.

Senior High (5-2, 3-1 Ohio Cardinal Conference) brings a three-game winning streak into Friday’s OCC game against visiting Wooster.

Tags

Load comments