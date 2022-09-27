Madison Richland Source series

Richland Source begins a three-part series today looking back at the 1992 Madison football team on the 30th anniversary of its historic season.

Thirty years ago this fall the Madison football team took me on the ride of a lifetime.

1992 Madison football team

The 1992 Madison football team finished the regular season 10-0, captured the Ohio Heartland Conference championship, qualified for the playoffs and was ranked No. 4 in the final Division I state poll.
Madison football coach Dana Woodring.
Rob Whitfield
Larry Phillips, Source Media Properties Managing Editor

