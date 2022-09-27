Thirty years ago this fall the Madison football team took me on the ride of a lifetime.
It was 1992, and I was entering my fourth year of covering Ohio high school football. Already I'd seen Fostoria reach the 1989 state championship game in my first year out of college.
In 1990, I rode along with coach Dana Woodring's Rams as they made their first playoff appearance in school history. Future Ohio State linebacker Obi Stillwell and Eastern Michigan-bound tailback Steve Whitfield were finally stopped in the Division I playoffs by Brookhaven, which fielded a team led by eventual Ohio State players Marlon Kerner, A.J. Gwynn and Jason Gwynn.
Great prep football teams were something I'd already learned to recognize quickly. But something extra special happened in 1992. Woodring was at the peak of his powers and he put together a menacing machine that fall.
It wasn't the first time, either. Woodring followed a similar blueprint at Margaretta, a Division IV school he led to the playoffs and an undefeated season before coming to Madison.
"It was uncanny. They both had green and white as school colors. Each made the playoff my fifth year there and each team went undefeated in the seventh year," Woodring said. "The 1985 team at Margaretta was also outstanding, but very different. We had a very good passer and wideout combo, but we did not have the special running back like Nate."
That would be Nate Whitcomb (now Burrage), and he was indeed special. He is the best back this area has produced in my 33 years here, and it's not close.
As a junior in 1991, operating out of the wishbone, Whitcomb had just 100 carries but still led the area in scoring with 20 touchdowns. In 10 games of the 1992 season, Whitcomb ran for 1,493 yards, scored 27 touchdowns and accumulated 163 points.
People have often asked me who is the best high school football player I've ever covered. Until Cade Stover won Mr. Football at Lexington in 2018, my answer was always Nate Whitcomb. He ranks right there with Malabar's Rudy Reed and George Swarn, who predate my arrival in town, as do Mansfield Senior's Touchdown Twins, Wilmer Fowler and Eddie Mack.
In 1992, Whitcomb was the main focus of most defenses, and that set up everything else Woodring's crew would do. As a group, the Rams routinely ignited spectacular highlights, individual brilliance, consistent blowouts, and triggered a swelling of pride that engulfed Madison Township. They were a must-see act that drew huge throngs weekly.
I got the chance to see Mansfield Senior receiver Jake Soliday (who went all the way to the NFL) play with his twin brother Jeff at quarterback for the Tygers. That was a tremendous treat, too. But as a high school player, Rams' receiver Rob Whitfield had no peer.
Through a 10-game regular season, Whitfield caught 36 passes for 1,121 yards, an incredible 31.1 yards per catch, and 12 touchdowns. Defensively, he had 6 interceptions and returned a punt for a touchdown. I covered the overwhelming majority of Whitfield's games, so I know his stats are accurate, as jaw-dropping and unbelievable as they were then, and remain to this day.
Quarterback Joe Schag was the quietly effective assassin who played on both sides of the ball, made key play after key play, and was the on-field coach that stirred this squad. He hit 76-of-135 passes for 1,679 yards and 21 TDs against 4 INTs in the regular season.
Whitfield was first-team All-Ohio as a Division I, repeat Division I, receiver. Schag and Whitcomb were both second-team picks, and in my opinion Whitcomb in particular was underrated.
Receiver Lee Montgomery, linebacker Derek Billingsley, linemen Matt Loughman and Tom Snow, fullback Matt Ohl, linebacker Matt Schag and kicker Josh Hrivnak were all key components who earned postseason honors too, on a legendary outfit.
That squad was honored at Madison's home opener last month, and it got me to thinking. Would the community like to look back at what made the 1992 Rams so special?
I've long referenced that group, so clearly they were special to me. Interestingly, I've seen teams from this area go much further than that one did.
My very first year as a professional, I covered Fostoria coach Dick Kidwell, who took his squad to the 1989 state championship game before falling to Cleveland St. Joseph's in Ohio Stadium.
That set a tone. There have been a number of bridesmaids over the years, but no one who has finished the season by hoisting the trophy. Again, the 1985 Galion state championship squad coached by Lee Owens beat my arrival to north central Ohio by five years.
Loudonville in 1990, Buckeye Central in 1995, and Lucas and Mansfield Senior in 2019 all reached the state finals. Each provided numerous thrills before finishing just short. The Tygers were certainly the closest, falling in overtime to Trotwood Madison, and coming within a fingertip of winning it all.
Coach Mike Warbel's Loudonville squad was incredibly explosive. They were the only outfit I would argue should've won a state title. In my view, they were the superior team in their finals matchup with Versailles. It just wasn't their day.
Without question, the 1992 Rams were NOT a state title contender. In those days Madison was a Division I school. Enrollment numbers alone would clearly favor Cleveland St. Ignatius, Cincinnati Moeller, Lakewood St. Edward, or a team of that ilk.
But put the Rams in a lower division, where they are today, and I would definitely take my chances against anyone, anywhere, at any time.
So join us over the next couple of days as we reflect on that team, its players and coach, and that unforgettable autumn.