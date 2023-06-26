MADISON TOWNSHIP — The next stop on Tyrell Ajian’s professional football odyssey will be in Arlington, Texas.
A 2017 Madison graduate and former University of Kentucky defensive back, Ajian was one of 44 undrafted rookies claimed by one of the XFL’s eight franchises last week. He was selected by the Arlington Renegades, who won the 2023 XFL Championship in May.
The XFL, which returned this year with an ownership group that includes actor Dwayne Johnson, held its Rookie Draft earlier this month. Ajian was not among the 79 players chosen, but quickly found a home in the league when the window for claiming undrafted players opened shortly after the conclusion of the draft.
Arlington didn’t use any of its nine draft picks on defensive backs and Ajian was the only DB claimed by the franchise. He will be added to the expanded 90-man roster, along with the draft picks and any other players who finished the 2023 season on the active roster or reserve list.
The Renegades have 66 players listed on the roster, including 12 defensive backs. XFL franchises can carry 51 players on their active rosters during the season, which runs from mid-February through mid-May.
Arlington is coached by former Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops, the older brother of University of Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops. Ajian was a five-year letterman and three-year starter for Mark Stoops at Kentucky, finishing his career with 152 tackles and four interceptions.
Ajian capped his career in Lexington, Ky., last fall. The safety started 12 games, sitting out against two-time defending national champion Georgia with an injury, and had 31 tackles and a pair of forced fumbles. He didn’t hear his name called during the NFL Draft in April, but was invited to the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie minicamp last month.
While Ajian didn’t sign with the Steelers, the door to the NFL is still open thanks to the XFL. More than 20 players on 2023 XFL rosters have signed with NFL teams ahead of the opening of NFL training camps in late-July.