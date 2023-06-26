Tyrell Ajian
Madison graduate Tyrell Ajian was claimed by the XFL's Arlington Renegades.

MADISON TOWNSHIP — The next stop on Tyrell Ajian’s professional football odyssey will be in Arlington, Texas.

A 2017 Madison graduate and former University of Kentucky defensive back, Ajian was one of 44 undrafted rookies claimed by one of the XFL’s eight franchises last week. He was selected by the Arlington Renegades, who won the 2023 XFL Championship in May.

