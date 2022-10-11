Hunter Hutcheson vs. Mount Vernon.jpg

Madison senior Hunter Hutcheson scored two touchdowns in Friday night's 35-0 win over Mount Vernon in the Homecoming game at Ram Field.

 DANIEL MELOGRANA

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With the conclusion of Week 8, the 2022 high school football playoff picture is starting to take shape.

Many teams clinched playoff spots and it is because of many of these individual performances.

