MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Zach Glasgo wore a smile as wide as Esley Lane on Friday night.
Madison's senior linebacker intercepted two passes, took one all the way back for a 30-yard touchdown, and spearheaded a shutout defensive performance to lead the Rams to a 35-0 Homecoming blowout of Mount Vernon.
"It's amazing. We've worked really hard for this," Glasgo said. "This was so much fun."
Winning is fun, and this was the first time Madison (1-7 overall, 1-3 in the Ohio Cardinal Conference) has experienced the residue of that effort this season.
"Our kids had a great week of practice, and we challenged them to carry that over onto the field," coach Scott Valentine said. "They have really hung in there with us.
"Now they get to enjoy a little bit of the reward for that hard work."
This win came against type.
Earlier this season, in a loss to River Valley, Madison junior Cameron Kuhn tossed 74 passes to set a school record. Against the Yellow Jackets (1-7, 0-4), Kuhn attempted just nine aerials, none in the first quarter.
"As we got going in the second half of the year, we decided we've got to run the ball better," Valentine said.
The Rams did precisely that against the Yellow Jackets. Valentine's squad took control the line of scrimmage, the clock and the game from the opening possession.
Madison's defense forced a three-and-out, then took over on its own 22 after a punt. Kuhn burst 23 yards for a touchdown to cap a 9-play, 78-yard drive, and the Rams were off and running, literally.
"We had a pretty good idea they might use their size against us," Mount Vernon coach Jay Campbell said.
Madison tacked on two more touchdowns in the second quarter, with Hunter Hutcheson and Zane Wynn both scoring on two-yard blasts.
Glasgo's pick-6 made it 28-0 in the third period, and Hutcheson again plowed in from two yards out to trigger a running clock with 3:21 remaining.
"We got after them pretty good," said Valentine, who was doused with a water bucket by his players. "They have a couple of playmakers, but we did a good job of containing them."
Madison controlled the statistical struggle too. The Rams had the advantage in first downs (13-4), rushing yards 234-86, passing yards 60-41 and total yards 294-127.
"We're going through some growing pains, obviously," Cambpell said. "We're playing a lot of underclassmen, and it's tough to ask them to compete at the varsity level.
"It's easy when things are going well and you're flying high. But it's tough when you go through this. You learn about your resolve and you learn about your character."
Madison returns to action at Lexington next week.
Mount Vernon is at Mansfield Senior on Friday night.
I've lived in Richland Co. since 1990, married here, our children were born here. This is home. I have two books published on a passion topic, Ohio high school football. Others: Buckeyes, Cavs, Bengals, Reds, History, Disney.