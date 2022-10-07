Cameron Kuhn TD vs. Mount Vernon

Madison quarterback Cameron Kuhn scores on a 23-yard touchdown run in the first quarter against Mount Vernon on Friday night. The Rams won their first game of the season, 35-0 over the Yellow Jackets.

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Zach Glasgo wore a smile as wide as Esley Lane on Friday night.

Madison's senior linebacker intercepted two passes, took one all the way back for a 30-yard touchdown, and spearheaded a shutout defensive performance to lead the Rams to a 35-0 Homecoming blowout of Mount Vernon.

