Loudonville quarterback Matt Sprang looks for the open man during last year's season-opener against Crestview. The Redbirds joined the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference as a football-only member this fall.
LOUDONVILLE — The Knox Morrow Athletic Conference lost a charter member, but picked up a perennial powerhouse.
The new-look KMAC welcomes Loudonville for the 2022 season after Highland decided to return to the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference, a league the Fighting Scots called home from 1990 to 2017.
Loudonville joins the KMAC after spending the past five seasons as a football-only member of the Stark County-based Principals Athletic Conference.
The Redbirds never found their footing in the PAC, going a combined 6-28 in five seasons. Second-year coach John Battaglia hopes the fresh start will revitalize the once-proud program. Loudonville was 1-9 last fall.
The addition of Loudonville isn’t the only major change in the KMAC. Danville and East Knox both have new head coaches, while East Knox, Fredericktown and Centerburg all changed divisions.
At Danville, Matthew Blum replaces Cam Smith. Smith led the Blue Devils to the Division VII, Region 27 playoffs last fall, where Danville fell to eventual state runner-up Newark Catholic in the opening round. Blum was Danville’s offensive coordinator the past two seasons.
Andy Beatty takes over for Cody Reese at East Knox. The Bulldogs were 44-11 with three playoff appearances in five seasons under Reese. East Knox moved up to Division VI this year after spending the past two seasons in Division VII, Region 27. The Bulldogs reached the Division VI state semifinals in 2019.
Both Fredericktown and Centerburg moved up to Division V this year. The Freddies and Trojans were both in Division VI, Region 23 last year. Both teams reached the playoffs last fall. Fredericktown fell to KMAC rival Northmor in the opening round, while Centerburg fell to Nelsonville-York in the first round.
