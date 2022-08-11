Matt Sprang
Loudonville quarterback Matt Sprang looks for the open man during last year's season-opener against Crestview. The Redbirds joined the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference as a football-only member this fall.

LOUDONVILLE — The Knox Morrow Athletic Conference lost a charter member, but picked up a perennial powerhouse.

The new-look KMAC welcomes Loudonville for the 2022 season after Highland decided to return to the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference, a league the Fighting Scots called home from 1990 to 2017.

