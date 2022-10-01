Logan Toms

Lucas junior running back Logan Toms operates behind his offensive line in the first half against Lima Central Catholic. Toms rushed for 140 yards on 11 carries and also caught a 10-yard TD pass in a 26-23 loss.

MANSFIELD -- Quarterback Carson Parker gave Lima Central Catholic its first lead over Lucas with his rocket arm as time expired in the first half Friday night.

The powerful 6-foot-2, 210-pound junior used his legs in the second half to clinch the Thunderbirds' 26-23 win at Bob Wine Field in a clash of two perennial Division VII state football powers.

LCC junior QB Carson Parker (right) fires a strike to wide receiver Matthew Quatman (4) in the first half on Friday night against Lucas. Zach Diehl (4) is defending for the Cubs on the play.

