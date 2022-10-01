Lucas junior running back Logan Toms operates behind his offensive line in the first half against Lima Central Catholic. Toms rushed for 140 yards on 11 carries and also caught a 10-yard TD pass in a 26-23 loss.
MANSFIELD -- Quarterback Carson Parker gave Lima Central Catholic its first lead over Lucas with his rocket arm as time expired in the first half Friday night.
The powerful 6-foot-2, 210-pound junior used his legs in the second half to clinch the Thunderbirds' 26-23 win at Bob Wine Field in a clash of two perennial Division VII state football powers.
The dual-threat signal-caller, who also starts on defense, was a statistical wonder for LCC (4-3), accounting for 384 yards of total offense in spoiling the Cubs' Homecoming game.
Parker rushed for 212 yards and two TDs on 28 carries, including 172 in just the second half, when he often carried multiple Lucas defenders down the field.
He completed 9-of-19 passes for 172 yards and two more TDs, including a 35-yard TD to 6-5 junior wide receiver Billy Bourk as time expired in the first half to put LCC on top, 14-10.
Afterward, veteran LCC coach Scott Palte just smiled when asked about Parker, who passed for 1,300 yards and rushed for 1,017 yards after taking over as a starter midway through his sophomore season in 2021.
