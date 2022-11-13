Michael Mays

Crestview running back Michael Mays is wrapped up by Columbia's Michael Chapman as Crestview's Owen Barker blocks Columbia's Ethan Meier during Saturday's Division VI, Region 22 semifinal game at Medina's Ken Dukes Stadium.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

MEDINA — It was everything a regional semifinal game should be and more.

Columbia’s Tony Governale shook loose for a 25-yard touchdown run with just 14 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter as the third-seeded Raiders rallied for a 12-6 win over No. 2 Crestview in a Division VI, Region 22 semifinal game at frosty Ken Dukes Stadium.

GALLERY: Columbia 12, Crestview 6

Third-seeded Columbia beat No. 2 Crestview 12-6 in a Division VI, Region 22 semifinal game Saturday at Medina's Ken Dukes Stadium. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)

