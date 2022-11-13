Crestview running back Michael Mays is wrapped up by Columbia's Michael Chapman as Crestview's Owen Barker blocks Columbia's Ethan Meier during Saturday's Division VI, Region 22 semifinal game at Medina's Ken Dukes Stadium.
MEDINA — It was everything a regional semifinal game should be and more.
Columbia’s Tony Governale shook loose for a 25-yard touchdown run with just 14 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter as the third-seeded Raiders rallied for a 12-6 win over No. 2 Crestview in a Division VI, Region 22 semifinal game at frosty Ken Dukes Stadium.
Columbia (13-0) extended the best season in program history and will play No. 5 Columbus Grove for the regional title at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 at a site to be determined. Columbus Grove beat Colonel Crawford 14-7 in overtime in Saturday’s other Region 22 semifinal in Findlay.
Crestview (12-1) scored late in the first quarter on a 52-yard touchdown pass from Hayden Kuhn to Caden Cunningham. The extra-point was blocked, but the lead stood until halftime.
The Cougars received the second-half kickoff and marched deep into Columbia territory before Marco Cirigliano rescued the Raiders’ season. The two-way standout stepped in front of a Kuhn pass intended for tight end Owen Barker near his own goal line and returned it 99 yards for a game-tying touchdown. But the PAT was also missed, leaving a 6-6 tie.
“It just shows how much fight this team has and how much this teams wants it,” said Cirigliano, who came into Saturday’s game with 2,359 rushing yards and 42 touchdowns.
The Cougars and Raiders traded body blows after Cirigliano’s touchdown with 3:16 remaining in the third quarter until late in the fourth. After a forcing a Crestview three-and-out, the Raiders took possession at their own 9-yard line with 3:47 remaining and marched 91 yards for the game-winning score.
The big play on the drive was a 51-yard catch-and-run on a middle screen from quarterback Carter Kalamasz to receiver Jacob Sanders. That play set the table for Governale, who took the handoff from Kalamasz on a counter and raced down the far sideline for the game-winning score.
“You’ve got No. 2 and No. 3. We didn’t expect a blowout and I’m sure they didn’t either. We knew it was going to be a battle,” Crestview coach Steve Haverdill said. “Our kids didn’t quit. ,,, These kids just keep battling no matter what.”
The Cougars played without the injured Adison Reymer, who had rushed for 1,395 yards 20 touchdowns through the first 12 weeks. The senior also is Crestview’s leading tackler on defense.
“There’s never excuses, but Adison was dinged up and we just didn’t feel right putting him out there,” Haverdill said. “He’s got a life and God forbid something happen out here.”
Crestview already lost Mason Ringler and Wade Bolin to knee injuries earlier in the season.
“These kids handled adversity all year,” Haverdill said. “We had kids step up that amazed us as a coating staff. All it’s done is made our program stronger and I couldn’t be more proud to be here.”