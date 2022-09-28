ONTARIO — It hasn’t translated to the scoreboard, but Ontario’s improvement hasn’t gone unnoticed around the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.
The Warriors will try to deliver first-year coach Aaron Eckert his first MOAC victory when they travel to Galion on Friday. Ontario was 3-0 in non-conference play but has dropped all three of its MOAC games.
“We’re seeing progress,” Eckert said after last week’s 48-28 loss to conference favorite Clear Fork. “We’ve got to work to get back on track and that’s starts with lifting and film.”
The Warriors trailed 27-7 at the half but made things interesting in the third quarter. Ontario cut Clear Fork’s lead to 34-21 midway through the period.
“They are much-improved,” Clear Fork coach Dave Carroll said of the Warriors. “You can tell they’ve been in the weight room.
“We had to earn that thing.”
Ontario (3-3, 0-3) at Galion (3-3, 2-1): A couple of special teams blunders cost the Warriors in last week’s 48-28 loss to Clear Fork. Ontario gave up an 85 yard kickoff return for a touchdown and had a blocked field goal returned 85 yards for a score. Quarterback Bodpegn Miller completed 10 of 24 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score. For the season, Miller has completed 66 of 117 passes for 957 yards and seven TDs. Braxton Hall had six catches for 139 yards and a touchdown against the Colts and has 18 receptions for 380 yards and six TDs on the season. Running backs Drew Yetter and Chase Studer have combined for 780 yards and eight touchdowns. Linebacker Grason Bias leads the defense with 48 tackles, while defensive lineman Bralen Boone has 41 tackles and four sacks.
The Tigers stunned Shelby 34-27 last week thanks in no small part to running back Gabe Ivy. The junior rushed for 190 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries and has 809 yards and 11 TDs on 108 carries on the season. Dual-threat quarterback Braxton Prosser completed 4 of 7 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown against the Whippets while rushing for 63 yards and a score on 11 carries. Landon Campbell caught three passes for 43 yards, including a 15 yard TD grab in the second quarter. Campbell is an All-Ohio candidate as a punter, averaging 43.5 yards per punt. Defensive lineman Landon Kurtzman ranks second in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference with 70 tackles and leads the conference with 15 sacks. Campbell has 60 stops and nine sacks from his linebacker spot. Fellow linebackers Linkon Tyrrell, Carson Frankhouse and Jimmy Hardy have 58 tackles apiece.
Shelby (4-2, 2-1) at Highland (4-2, 3-0): The Whippets dug themselves a hole they couldn’t dig out of in last week’s 34-27 loss at Galion. Shelby trailed 27-14 at the half and 34-14 early in the fourth before Shelby made things interesting with a pair of late scores. Quarterback Brayden DeVito threw for a jaw-dropping 441 yards on 21-of-38 passing with three touchdowns. For the season, DeVito has competed 89-of-148 passes for 1,652 yards and 14 touchdowns. Issaiah Ramsey is one of the top receivers in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference. The junior ranks second in the conference with 34 catches for 761 yards and six TDs. Defensive end Mason Vent leads the way with 48 tackles and ranks second in the MOAC with 10.5 sacks. Linebacker Cam Cline has 38 tackles and 5.5 sacks.
Highland avoided an upset last week rallying for a 42-28 win at Marion Harding. Running back Dane Nauman rumbled for a season-high 336 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries and leads the MOAC with a whopping 1,271 yards and 15 touchdowns on 157 attempts. Quarterback Kolton Stover has completed 41-of-72 passes for 443 yards and four touchdowns. Defensively, Ladon Hayes has a team-high 39.5 tackles. Nauman has 33.5 tackles and a team-best seven tackles for loss, while Chandler Stevens has 3.5 sacks.
Mansfield Senior (4-2, 2-1) at Ashland (4-2, 2-1): The Tygers stormed out of the blocks and never relented in a 41-0 win over Lexington. Aaron Thornton stripped the football from Lexington’s return man on the opening kickoff and returned it 32 yards for a touchdown. Amarr Davis hauled in a 93-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Duke Reese, who completed 7-of-17 passes for 312 yards and four touchdowns. Davis had three catches for 146 yards, while Nate Dismuke had three grabs for 121 yards and two TDs. For the season, Reese has completed 64-of-123 passes for 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns. Davis has 21 catches for 482 yards and five TDs, while Dismuke has 16 grabs for 250 yards and three scores. Defensively, Mekhi Bradley leads the way with 49 tackles and 5.5 sacks. Ricky Mills has 11.5 tackles for loss among his 44 stops.
The Arrows cruised to a 49-14 win over Madison as quarterback Luke Bryant completed 21-of-28 passes for 311 yards and four touchdowns. Bryant has completed 74-of-132 passes on the season for 1,020 yards and 11 TDs. Jonathan Metzger has 33 catches for 560 yards and seven touchdowns, while Landon McFrederick has 36 catches for 465 yards and three scores. Cayden Spotts is Ashland’s leading ground gainer with 572 yards and nine touchdowns on 89 carries. Parker Grissinger leads the defense with 74 tackles while Ethan Truax has 53 stops.