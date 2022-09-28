Drew Yetter

Ontario running back Drew Yetter breaks a tackle in last week's loss to Clear Fork.

ONTARIO — It hasn’t translated to the scoreboard, but Ontario’s improvement hasn’t gone unnoticed around the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.

The Warriors will try to deliver first-year coach Aaron Eckert his first MOAC victory when they travel to Galion on Friday. Ontario was 3-0 in non-conference play but has dropped all three of its MOAC games.

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

Load comments