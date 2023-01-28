Colts helmets

Clear Fork players prepare to take the field.

BELLVILLE — Aaron Brokaw is coming home.

A 1999 Clear Fork graduate, Brokaw was unanimously approved as his alma mater’s new football coach earlier this week. He replaces Dave Carroll, another Clear Fork grad whose contract was non-renewed even though he led the Colts to the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship and the second round of the Division IV playoffs last fall.

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

