Duke Reese

Mansfield Senior quarterback Duke Reese drops back to pass during last week's 38-0 win over Ontario in the opening round of the Division III, Region 10 playoffs at Arlin Field.

MANSFIELD — The Tygers will be home for Round Two.

Fifth-seeded Mansfield Senior (9-2) will host No. 13 Defiance at 7 p.m. Friday in the Division III, Region 10 quarterfinals. 

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

