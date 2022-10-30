MANSFIELD — The Tygers will be home for Round Two.
Fifth-seeded Mansfield Senior (9-2) will host No. 13 Defiance at 7 p.m. Friday in the Division III, Region 10 quarterfinals.
A second playoff game at Arlin Field was made possible after Defiance (7-4) upset No. 4 seed Cloverleaf 63-28 in Lodi during the opening round. The higher seeded team hosts in the first two rounds of the playoffs before games shift to neutral sites for the regional semifinals.
“The football gods just keep blessing us,” Mansfield Senior coach Chioke Bradley said after the Tygers dispatched Ontario 38-0 in the opening round. “Because of what we did we are fortunate enough to get another home game.”
Senior High is one of eight area teams to win on opening weekend.
In Division IV, Region 14, fifth-seeded Clear Fork opened with a 56-26 win over No. 12 Upper Sandusky. The Colts (10-1) will be at No. 4 Elyria Catholic on Friday. The Panthers opened with a 43-0 win over No. 13 Bryan.
In Division VI, Region 22, second-seeded Crestview roughed up No. 15 Wayne Trace 38-0 in the opening round. The Cougars (11-0) will host No. 10 Patrick Henry on Friday. The Patriots (7-4) upset No. 7 Ottawa Hills 18-10.
Also in Region 22, No. 8 Colonel Crawford (9-2) will visit top-seeded Carey (11-0) in a rematch of a regular season game won by the Blue Devils 7-3 at Colonel Crawford in Week Six. The Eagles bounced No. 9 Margaretta 49-14 in the playoff opener while defending Division VI state champ Carey thumped No. 16 seed Riverdale 49-6.
In Region 23 of Division VI, No. 7 seed Loudonville (7-4) will visit No. 2 Nelsonville-York after Friday’s 40-7 win over No. 10 Rock Hill. Nelsonville-York (10-1) knocked off No. 15 Grove City Christian 55-7.
Three local teams survived first-round games in Division VII, Region 25 and two of them will meet in Friday’s quarterfinals.
No. 3 seed Danville will host No. 6 Hillsdale. The Blue Devils (9-2) opened with a 41-18 win over No. 14 Windham, while the Falcons (7-4) dismissed No. 11 Conotton Valley 62-24.
Also in Region 25, No. 10 Lucas will visit No. Lowellville. The Cubs (5-6) upset No. 7 Toronto 35-26. Lowellville (11-0) pounded No. 15 Steubenville Catholic Central 54-14.
Tickets for all games must be purchased in advance at www.ohsaa.org/tickets.
How the Seeds Fared in the First Round
Of note, the No. 9 and No. 10 seeds went a combined 31-25 playing on the road Friday in the first round of the playoffs. Overall, the home teams (top 8 seeds) went 178-46 in the first round.
No. 1 seed: 28-0
No. 2 seed: 27-1
No. 3 seed: 27-1
No. 4 seed: 21-7
No. 5 seed: 26-2
No. 6 seed: 24-4
No. 7 seed: 13-15
No. 8 seed: 12-16
No. 9 seed: 16-12 (played at No. 8 seed)
No. 10 seed: 15-13 (played at No. 7 seed)
No. 11 seed: 4-24 (played at No. 6 seed)
No. 12 seed: 2-26 (played at No. 5 seed)
No. 13 seed: 7-21 (played at No. 4 seed)
No. 14 seed: 1-27 (played at No. 3 seed)
No. 15 seed: 1-27 (played at No. 2 seed)
No. 16 seed: 0-28 (played at No. 1 seed)
Brackets and playoff information: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2021/2022-OHSAA-Football-Playoffs-Coverage
All-Time Playoff History Database: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/Football/history/FootballParticipants.pdf
OHSAA football home: https://ohsaa.org/sports/football | Season Calendar: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports/News/2022-football-season-calendar
MaxPreps Ohio Football Home (stats, scoreboard): https://www.maxpreps.com/state/football/ohio.htm
Final Regular-Season Associated Press State Poll (link courtesy Willoughby News-Herald): https://www.news-herald.com/2021/10/25/ohio-high-school-football-state-poll-for-oct-25-final/
Oct. 25 Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association State Football Notebook: https://www.ohsaa.org/news-media/articles/opswa-high-school-football-notebook-week-10
OHSAA Football Regional Quarterfinal Pairings
Pairings shown with regional seed and record. All games on Friday, November 4, at 7 p.m., unless indicated otherwise.
Division I
Region 1
8 Massillon Jackson (6-5) at 1 Lakewood St. Edward (10-1)
5 Cleveland St. Ignatius (7-3) at 4 Cleveland Heights (10-1)
7 Wadsworth (7-4) at 2 Medina (10-1)
6 Canton McKinley (6-5) at 3 Mentor (7-3)
Region 2
8 Powell Olentangy Liberty (6-5) at 1 Dublin Jerome (9-2)
5 Delaware Olentangy Berlin (8-3) at 4 Perrysburg (10-1)
7 Kettering Fairmont (8-3) at 2 Springfield (9-1)
11 Marysville (7-4) at 3 Centerville (9-2)
Region 3
9 Hilliard Bradley (5-6) at 1 Gahanna-Lincoln (10-1)
5 Pickerington North (7-4) at 4 Pickerington Central (8-3)
10 Westerville Central (5-6) at 2 Upper Arlington (9-2)
11 Hilliard Davidson (5-6) at 3 New Albany (8-3)
Region 4
9 Cincinnati St. Xavier (5-6) vs. 1 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (10-1) at Norwood Shea Stadium
5 Mason (9-2) at 4 Springboro (8-3)
7 Milford (9-2) at 2 Cincinnati Elder (9-2)
6 Cincinnati Princeton (9-2) at 3 West Chester Lakota West (11-0)
Division II
Region 5
8 Barberton (7-4) at 1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (10-1)
5 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (7-3) at 4 Austintown-Fitch (10-1)
7 Macedonia Nordonia (9-2) at 2 Painesville Riverside (10-1)
6 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (9-2) at 3 Hudson (11-0)
Region 6
9 North Royalton (7-4) at 1 Avon (10-1)
5 Olmsted Falls (9-2) 4 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (10-1)
7 North Olmsted (8-3) at 2 Medina Highland (11-0)
6 Avon Lake (9-2) at 3 Toledo Central Catholic (10-1)
Region 7
9 Canal Winchester (7-4) at 1 Massillon Washington (9-1)
5 Sunbury Big Walnut (9-2) at 4 Pataskala Watkins Memorial (9-2)
7 Columbus St. Francis DeSales (6-4) at 2 Uniontown Lake (10-1)
6 North Canton Hoover (8-3) at 3 Westerville South (10-1)
Region 8
9 Hamilton Ross (6-5) at 1 Cincinnati Winton Woods (11-0)
5 Cincinnati Withrow (8-3) at 4 Kings Mills Kings (10-1)
15 Morrow Little Miami (4-7) at 10 Cincinnati Anderson (6-5)
6 Piqua (9-2) at 3 Trenton Edgewood (10-1)
Division III
Region 9
9 Geneva (8-3) at 1 Chardon (9-1)
13 Chagrin Falls Kenston (8-3) at 5 Youngstown Chaney (10-1)
10 Aurora (8-3) at 2 Canfield (9-1)
6 Tallmadge (9-2) at 3 Youngstown Ursuline (9-2)
Region 10
8 Rocky River Lutheran West (10-1) at 1 Parma Heights Holy Name (8-2)
13 Defiance (7-4) at 5 Mansfield Senior (9-2)
10 Parma Padua Franciscan (6-5) at 2 Tiffin Columbian (9-2)
6 Norton (9-2) at 3 Clyde (8-3)
Region 11
9 Washington Court House (9-2) at 1 Thornville Sheridan (10-1)
5 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (10-1) at 4 Dresden Tri-Valley (9-2)
7 Granville (9-2) at 2 Jackson (9-2)
6 London (8-3) at 3 Columbus Bishop Watterson (10-1)
Region 12
9 New Richmond (8-3) at 1 Hamilton Badin (11-0)
5 Bellbrook (9-2) at 4 Wapakoneta (10-1)
10 Monroe (7-4) at 2 Mount Orab Western Brown (10-1)
11 Trotwood-Madison (7-4) at 3 Tipp City Tippecanoe (10-1)
Division IV
Region 13
8 Struthers (7-4) at 1 Beloit West Branch (10-1)
13 Akron Buchtel (6-4) at 5 Canal Fulton Northwest (8-3)
7 Canton South (8-3) at 2 Lisbon Beaver (9-2)
6 Jefferson Area (8-3) at 3 Girard (8-3)
Region 14
8 Bellevue (7-4) at 1 Cleveland Glenville (10-0)
5 Clear Fork (10-1) at 4 Elyria Catholic (9-2)
7 St. Marys Memorial (9-2) at 2 Millersburg West Holmes (11-0)
6 Van Wert (10-1) at 3 Sandusky Perkins (10-1)
Region 15
9 Columbus Bishop Ready (7-3) at 1 St. Clairsville (9-2)
5 Gallipolis Gallia Academy (9-2) at 4 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (8-3)
10 Columbus Bishop Hartley (5-6) at 2 Steubenville (9-2)
11 Cambridge (8-3) at 3 Columbus East (9-1)
Region 16
8 Springfield Shawnee (7-4) at 1 Cincinnati Wyoming (11-0)
13 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (6-5) at 5 Urbana (9-2)
10 Kettering Archbishop Alter (6-5) at 2 Cincinnati Taft (9-2)
14 Eaton (7-4) at 6 Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas (6-5)
Division V
Region 17
9 Garrettsville Garfield (9-2) at 1 Canfield South Range (11-0)
13 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (5-6) at 5 Creston Norwayne (8-3)
10 West Lafayette Ridgewood (8-3) at 2 Sugarcreek Garaway (11-0)
6 Navarre Fairless (9-2) at 3 Perry (9-2)
Region 18
9 Findlay Liberty-Benton (8-3) at 1 Liberty Center (11-0)
5 Huron (9-2) at 4 Coldwater (10-1)
10 Defiance Tinora (8-3) at 2 Bloomdale Elmwood (10-1)
6 Oak Harbor (10-1) at 3 Pemberville Eastwood (11-0)
Region 19
9 Portsmouth (7-4) at 1 Ironton (11-0)
13 Gahanna Columbus Academy (5-5) at 5 Portsmouth West (10-1)
10 Zanesville West Muskingum (9-2) at 2 Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory (11-0)
6 Wheelersburg (8-3) at 3 Barnesville (11-0)
Region 20
9 Blanchester (8-3) at 1 Germantown Valley View (10-1)
5 Cincinnati Madeira (10-1) at 4 Chillicothe Zane Trace (11-0)
10 Camden Preble Shawnee (8-2) at 2 West Milton Milton-Union (10-0)
6 Brookville (10-1) at 3 Springfield Northeastern (11-0)
Division VI
Region 21
9 Hanoverton United (9-2) at 1 Kirtland (11-0)
5 Brookfield (10-1) at 4 Dalton (9-2)
7 Canton Central Catholic (7-4) at 2 Mogadore (9-0)
6 Cuyahoga Heights (8-2) at 3 Youngstown Valley Christian (10-0)
Region 22
8 North Robinson Colonel Crawford (9-2) at 1 Carey (11-0)
5 Columbus Grove (9-2) at 4 West Salem Northwestern (9-2)
10 Hamler Patrick Henry (7-4) at 2 Ashland Crestview (11-0)
6 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (9-2) at 3 Columbia Station Columbia (11-0)
Region 23
8 Sarahsville Shenandoah (7-4) at 1 Beverly Fort Frye (10-1)
13 West Jefferson (5-6) at 5 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (7-4)
7 Loudonville (7-4) at 2 Nelsonville-York (10-1)
6 Worthington Christian (8-3) at 3 Bellaire (7-4)
Region 24
8 West Liberty-Salem (6-5) at 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (11-0)
12 West Alexandria Twin Valley South (7-4) at 4 Versailles (8-3)
7 Bainbridge Paint Valley (7-4) at 2 Harrod Allen East (10-1)
6 Cincinnati Country Day (9-1) at 3 New Madison Tri-Village (10-1)
Division VII
Region 25
8 New Middletown Springfield (7-4) vs. 1 Warren John F. Kennedy (9-1) at Youngstown Liberty High School
5 Norwalk St. Paul (8-3) at 4 Salineville Southern (10-1)
10 Lucas (5-6) at 2 Lowellville (11-0)
6 Jeromesville Hillsdale (7-4) at 3 Danville (9-2)
Region 26
9 Pandora-Gilboa (8-3) at 1 McComb (10-1)
12 Delphos St. John’s (5-6) at 4 Lima Central Catholic (7-4)
10 Delphos Jefferson (7-4) at 2 Antwerp (11-0)
6 Gibsonburg (9-2) at 3 Waynesfield-Goshen (11-0)
Region 27
9 Portsmouth Notre Dame (6-5) at 1 Newark Catholic (8-1)
5 Waterford (8-3) at 4 Reedsville Eastern (9-2)
10 Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy (6-5) at 2 Hannibal River (10-1)
6 Portsmouth Sciotoville Community (6-5) at 3 Caldwell (10-1)
Region 28
8 Springfield Catholic Central (7-4) at 1 Ansonia (10-1)
5 New Bremen (8-3) at 4 DeGraff Riverside (8-3)
7 South Charleston Southeastern (7-4) at 2 Fort Loramie (9-2)
6 Minster (7-4) at 3 Mechanicsburg (9-2)