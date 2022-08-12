LUCAS — The Cubs will have some local company in the new-look Region 25 of Division VII.
Lucas, which has been the class of Region 25 since winning the regional title in 2019, will be joined by Hillsdale this fall. The Falcons dropped to Division VII after reaching the Division VI playoffs the past six years.
The Cubs have qualified for the postseason eight straight years and have the firepower to make it nine in a row this fall. Veteran coach Scott Spitler welcomes back a wealth of talent at the skill positions, including quarterback Andrew Smollen and versatile playmakers Andrew Fanello, Corbin Toms and Logan Toms, but must replace virtually the entire offensive and defensive lines.
Lucas will open the season at home against highly-regarded Clear Fork before hosting Hillsdale in Week 2. The Cubs beat the Falcons 14-12 at Hillsdale last fall.
All 10 of Lucas’ 2022 opponents reached the playoffs last fall.
Like Spitler, Hillsdale coach Trevor Cline will have an embarrassment of riches at his disposal. Dual-threat quarterback Jake Hoverstock returns after accounting for nearly 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns last year. The defense is in good shape with the return of linebacker Jax Rogers (98 tackles) and Max Vesper (89 tackles, five interceptions).
The Falcons should be in the mix in the rugged Wayne County Athletic League this fall.
Crestline will again compete as a football-only member of the Northwest Central Conference. The Bulldogs have a new coach in Mike Winland after the departure of Jonny King.
