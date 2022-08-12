Corbin Toms
Buy Now

Lucas quarterback Corbin Toms looks for an open teammate during the first half of a 14-12 win at Hillsdale last year.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

LUCAS — The Cubs will have some local company in the new-look Region 25 of Division VII.

Lucas, which has been the class of Region 25 since winning the regional title in 2019, will be joined by Hillsdale this fall. The Falcons dropped to Division VII after reaching the Division VI playoffs the past six years.

Local News. Locally Powered.

Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.

Support Our Sports Coverage!

Sports reporters need great teammates, and that's you. If local sports reporting is important to you, become a Source Member today! You'll be the MVP of our sports department.

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

Load comments