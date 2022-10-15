Jake Hoverstock

Hillsdale quarterback Jake Hoverstock scrambles for a big gain during Friday's Wayne County Athletic League game against Northwestern at Hillsdale.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

JEROMESVILLE — Two of the premier playmakers in the Wayne County Athletic League put on a show Friday night at Hillsdale.

Northwestern dual-threat quarterback Ethan Siders threw a pair of first-half touchdown passes and the Huskies held off Hillsdale and standout senior signal-caller Jake Hoverstock 17-12.

