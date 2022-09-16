A regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio. Look to Richland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from this week, check out our sports section.
Mansfield Senior holds off New Philadelphia
Mansfield Senior put together a victorious gameplan to stop New Philadelphia 21-10 at New Philadelphia High on September 16 in Ohio football action.
The first quarter saw New Philadelphia take a 3-0 lead.
Senior High scored a pair of second-quarter touchdowns and took a 14-10 advantage to halftime.
After a scoreless third quarter, the Tygers iced it with a touchdown in the fourth.
Shelby overwhelms Marion Harding
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Shelby broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 33-3 explosion on Marion Harding in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 16.
Shelby opened with a 13-0 advantage over Marion Harding through the first quarter.
The Whippets' offense struck in front for a 23-3 lead over the Presidents at the intermission.
Shelby thundered to a 33-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
Lexington slips past Wooster
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Lexington had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Wooster 22-21 in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and second quarters.
Wooster darted a thin margin over Lexington as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.
Clear Fork roughs up Galion
Clear Fork left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Galion 36-10 in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 16.
Clear Fork jumped in front of Galion 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Colts registered a 22-6 advantage at intermission over the Tigers.
Clear Fork pulled to a 36-10 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
Crestview unloads on Monroeville
Undefeated Crestview was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 48-6 victory over Monroeville on September 16 in Ohio football.
Crestview drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Monroeville after the first quarter.
The Cougars fought to a 35-0 intermission margin at the Eagles' expense.
Crestview jumped to a 48-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Cougars chalked up this decision in spite of the Eagles' spirited final-quarter performance.
Carey cruises past Buckeye Central
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Carey turned out the lights on Buckeye Central 48-7 for an Ohio high school football victory on September 16.
Carey opened with a 14-0 advantage over Buckeye Central through the first quarter.
The Blue Devils opened an immense 35-0 gap over the Bucks at halftime.
Carey steamrolled to a 48-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
River Valley rallies past Ontario
River Valley stumbled out of the blocks but found its stride in the second quarter of a 48-34 win over Ontario in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Ontario showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 17-14 advantage over River Valley as the first quarter ended.
The Warriors climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 31-21 lead at intermission.
River Valley broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 48-34 lead over Ontario.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
Ashland pounds Mount Vernon
Ashland showed it had the juice to douse Mount Vernon in a points barrage during a 53-7 win in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Ashland opened with a 20-0 advantage over Mount Vernon through the first quarter.
The Arrows opened a towering 32-7 gap over the Yellow Jackets at halftime.
Ashland thundered to a 46-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Arrows, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 fourth quarter, too.
West Holmes pitches shutout against Madison
A stalwart defense refused to yield as West Holmes shutout Madison 56-0 during this Ohio football game.
West Holmes pulled in front of Madison 28-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Knights' offense roared in front for a 56-0 lead over the Rams at halftime.
Both teams were blanked in the third and fourth quarters.
Defiance explodes past Kenton
Defiance ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Kenton 42-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Defiance a 7-6 lead over Kenton.
The Bulldogs' offense charged in front for a 28-6 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.
Defiance charged to a 35-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Bulldogs added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.
Toledo Whitmer establishes quick lead, cruises past Findlay
Toledo Whitmer tested the scoreboard lights while lighting up Findlay 38-14 in Ohio high school football action on September 16.
Toledo Whitmer moved in front of Findlay 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Panthers registered a 21-7 advantage at halftime over the Trojans.
Toledo Whitmer jumped to a 28-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Panthers held on with a 10-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
Liberty-Benton pounds Cory-Rawson
Findlay Liberty-Benton's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Cory-Rawson 70-0 on September 16 in Ohio football action.
Tiffin Columbian drums Toledo Waite
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Tiffin Columbian put away Toledo Waite 62-8 in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 16.
Tiffin Columbian drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Toledo Waite after the first quarter.
The Tornadoes' offense charged in front for a 55-8 lead over the Indians at the intermission.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Tornadoes, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 final quarter, too.
Willard holds off Kansas Lakota
Willard pushed past Kansas Lakota for a 41-31 win in Ohio high school football on September 16.
Willard darted in front of Kansas Lakota 12-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Raiders battled back to make it 19-17 at the intermission.
Willard jumped to a 41-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
Upper Sandusky thumps Bucyrus
The force was strong for Upper Sandusky as it pierced Bucyrus during Friday's 54-21 thumping for an Ohio high school football victory on September 16.
Upper Sandusky moved in front of Bucyrus 14-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Rams fought to a 34-14 halftime margin at the Redmen's expense.
Upper Sandusky breathed fire to a 54-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Redmen managed a 7-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.
Mogadore squeaks past Lucas
Mogadore weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning an 18-14 victory against Lucas on September 16 in Ohio football.
The Wildcats' offense moved in front for a 6-0 lead over the Cubs at the intermission.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.
The Cubs fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Wildcats would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
Mohawk slips past Wynford
Yes, Mohawk looked relaxed while edging Wynford, but no autographs please after its 12-8 victory in Ohio high school football action on September 16.
Wynford started on steady ground by forging an 8-0 lead over Mohawk at the end of the first quarter.
Mohawk broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 12-8 lead over Wynford.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and fourth quarters.
Hillsdale blasts Chippewa
Speedy Gonzales wasn't as quick to start as Hillsdale, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Chippewa 47-14 during this Ohio football game.
Hillsdale opened with a 13-7 advantage over Chippewa through the first quarter.
The Falcons' offense steamrolled in front for a 33-7 lead over the Chipps at the intermission.
Hillsdale led 40-14 after three before adding a final touchdown in the fourth.
Tiffin Calvert scores early, often in win over Fremont St. Joe
There was no tuning necessary, Tiffin Calvert opened in perfect harmony while drumming Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic with a strong start at Tiffin Calvert High on September 16 in Ohio football action.
Tiffin Calvert drew first blood by forging a 31-14 margin over Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic after the first quarter.
Tiffin Calvert jumped to a 44-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and fourth quarters.
Centerburg sneaks past Loudonville
Centerburg walked the high-wire before edging Loudonville 28-21 in Ohio high school football on September 16.
Loudonville authored a promising start, taking a 14-0 advantage over Centerburg at the end of the first quarter.
Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Centerburg and Loudonville locked in a 21-21 stalemate.
The Trojans avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the final quarter.
Fredericktown prevails over Mount Gilead
Fredericktown left no doubt on Friday, controlling Mount Gilead from start to finish for a 43-22 victory on September 16 in Ohio football.
Fredericktown opened with a 21-14 advantage over Mount Gilead through the first quarter.
Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.
Fredericktown and Mount Gilead each scored in the third quarter.
The Freddies hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 14-0 advantage in the frame.
Highland wallops Pleasant
Highland didn't tinker with Marion Pleasant, scoring a 45-6 result in the win column for an Ohio high school football victory on September 16.
Highland drew first blood by forging a 7-6 margin over Marion Pleasant after the first quarter.
The Fighting Scots' offense thundered in front for a 31-6 lead over the Spartans at halftime.
Highland breathed fire to a 38-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Fighting Scots' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.
Waynesfield-Goshen roughs up Elgin
Waynesfield-Goshen swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Marion Elgin 49-12 in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 16.
Ridgemont blanks Ridgedale
Defense dominated as Ridgemont pitched a 24-0 shutout of Ridgedale on September 16 in Ohio football action.
Ridgemont opened with an 8-0 advantage over Ridgedale through the first quarter.
The Golden Gophers registered a 16-0 advantage at halftime over the Rockets.
Defense ruled the third quarter as Ridgemont and Ridgedale were both scoreless.
The Golden Gophers' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with an 8-0 points differential.
Arlington hammers Vanlue
Arlington left no doubt on Friday, controlling Vanlue from start to finish for a 55-12 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Arlington jumped in front of Vanlue 21-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Red Devils fought to a 34-12 halftime margin at the Wildcats' expense.
Arlington roared to a 48-12 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Red Devils put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Wildcats 7-0 in the last stanza.
