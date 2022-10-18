Chase Studer vs. Lexington.JPG

Ontario's Chase Studer looks for yardage against Lexington.

MANSFIELD — It could be a record-setting year when the Ohio High School Athletic Association hands out its postseason bids Sunday afternoon.

Of the 19 football-playing schools in the Richland Source’s three-county coverage area, 13 are in line for playoff berths.

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

Load comments