Skiles Field

The entrance to W.W. Skiles Athletic Field in Shelby will be used one more time when the Whippets host Madison on Aug. 19. (Richland Source file photo)

"Well it's turn and face the Stars and Stripes

It's fighting back them butterflies

Local News. Locally Powered.

Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.

Kenny Chesney

Country music star Kenny Chesney has been invited to sing his hir, "Boys of Fall" at the final football scheduled for W.W. Skiles Field in Shelby. (Wikipedia photo)
Blaine Bowman
Buy Now

Wide receiver Blaine Bowman tries to evade the tackle of Lexington's Jamerrion Feagin in a 2021 game at Skiles Field. Bowman caught five passes for 47 yards and a TD in Shelby's 45-28 win. (Richland Source file photo)

Support Our Sports Coverage!

Sports reporters need great teammates, and that's you. If local sports reporting is important to you, become a Source Member today! You'll be the MVP of our sports department.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"

Load comments