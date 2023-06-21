MANSFIELD — Happy Birthday to us!
Richland Source turns 10 this summer and to celebrate, we’re taking look back at our first 10 years.
Richland Source’s birth coincided with what has become a Golden Era of high school football in north central Ohio. Richland County sent two teams to state championship games in the past decade and another to the state semifinals. What’s more, the area has developed into a major college football pipeline and it shows no signs of drying up any time soon.
Here’s a look at some of the top prospects to come out of north central Ohio since Richland Source came online.
Tyrell Ajian was an incoming freshman at Madison when Richland Source launched in the summer of 2013. He received his first Division I scholarship offer when he was a sophomore and committed to the University of Kentucky in April of his junior year. Ajian’s chose Kentucky over Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Wisconsin, among others.
A defensive back, Ajian arrived in Lexington, Ky. in the fall of 2017 and redshirted. The following year, he appeared in all 13 games for the Wildcats and recorded his first collegiate interception in a win over Mississippi State. He made his first career start against Florida in 2019 and had an interception.
Ajian became a full-time starter at safety in the fall of 2020, registering 48 tackles and picking off a pass in a win over nationally-ranked Tennessee. The highlight of his career came the following year when he returned an interception 95 yard for a touchdown against Chattanooga. It was the third longest interception return for a TD in program history.
After graduating with a degree in family science in May of 2022, Ajian returned for a sixth year in the fall of 2022 after the NCAA granted athletes an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He started in 12 games and forced a pair of fumbles. He finished his career 152 tackles, four interceptions and a sack. Ajian was invited to Steelers rookie mini-camp in May but didn’t sign with the team.
Mansfield Senior's Jornell Manns already was an established star when Ajian graduated from Madison in the spring of 2017. The 2018 Senior High graduate began his high school career as a receiver, where he began drawing national attention. His first Division I college offer came from Penn State in the spring of 2016. Manns moved to running back for his senior season after the graduation of Brian Benson, Senior High’s career rushing leader who would enjoy an All-American college career at Division II Findlay. All Manns did during his senior season was rush for 1,432 yards and 29 touchdowns and catch 43 passes for 545 yards and and seven TDs.
Manns verbally committed to the University of Minnesota in the spring of his junior year and signed with the Golden Gophers in December of 2017. During his senior of high school, Manns suffered a torn Anterior Cruciate Ligament in his knee when the Tygers played at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland in January of 2018. The injury ultimately cost Manns’ his collegiate career. He medically retired from football in early-2020, but Minnesota honored its scholarship and Manns graduated in December of 2021.
Shelby product Brennan Armstrong led the Whippets to a regional runner-up finish during his junior season in the fall of 2016 before verbally committing to Minnesota the following February. The left-handed dual-threat quarterback re-opened his recruitment in October of his senior year, shortly before leading the Whippets to their first-ever regional championship. Days later, he verbally committed to Virginia in the run-up to Shelby’s state semifinal loss to Steubenville. Armstrong graduated from Shelby early and enrolled at Virginia in January of 2018.
Armstrong took over as Virginia’s starting QB in the fall of 2020 and re-wrote the Cavaliers’ record book in 2021, when he threw for a single-season record 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns. That included a Virginia single-game record 554 yards passing in a game against North Carolina. Armstrong struggled last fall under a new coach and entered the transfer portal. He landed at North Carolina State, where he was re-united with former Virginia offensive coordinator Robert Anae. He hopes to rekindle some of that 2021 magic with Anae during his final year of college eligibility.
Lexington’s Cade Stover became north central Ohio’s first-ever Mr. Football winner in the fall of 2018, about eight months after he verbally committed to Ohio State.
Originally recruited as a linebacker, Stover endured several positions changes as the coaching staff tried to figure out how best to utilize him. He finally found a home at tight end, where he caught 36 passes for 406 yards and five touchdowns last year — the most receptions by an OSU tight end since Rickey Dudley in 1995. He was OSU’s third-leading receiver behind Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, earning All-Big Ten third-team honors.
Stover is preparing for his fifth season in Columbus and could return for a sixth thanks to the NCAA’s decision to grant athletes effected by the coronavirus pandemic an extra year of eligibility. That likely won’t happen, though, as Stover is one of the top-ranked draft-eligible tight ends in the country. He’ll likely be playing on Sundays in 2024.
Mansfield Senior’s Angelo Grose nearly became the second Mr. Football winner from Richland County in as many years in the fall of 2019, finishing as the runner-up to Cincinnati Wyoming quarterback Evan Prater. Grose led the Tygers to the Division III state championship game in 2019, where the Tygers suffered a heart-breaking 14-7 overtime loss to Trotwood-Madioson.
Grose graduated early and enrolled at Michigan State in January of 2020 after verbally committing to the Spartans the summer before his senior year. The pandemic made a mess of the 2020 season, but Grose appeared in all seven of Michigan State’s games and made four starts. He started all 13 games for MSU as a sophomore in 2021 and eight more as a junior last fall. In 28 career games, Grose has 159 tackles and an interception. He’s broken up 14 passes and forced two fumbles heading into his senior season.