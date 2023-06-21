Celebration
Lexington's Cade Stover celebrates a stop during a game at Ontario.

MANSFIELD — Happy Birthday to us!

Tyrell Ajian
Tyrell Ajian, a 2017 Madison graduate, was invited to Pittsburgh Steelers rookie minicamp.
Jornell Manns TD vs. West Holmes
Jornell Manns skips into the end zone for one of his five touchdowns against West Holmes. 
Brennan Armstrong
Shelby product Brennan Armstrong is the projected starting quarterback at NC State.
Cade Stover
Cade Stover will be a fifth-year senior tight end at Ohio State this fall.
Angelo Grose
Mansfield Senior's Angelo Grose looks for an opening in the Norwalk defense during a 21-10 win at Arlin Field.

