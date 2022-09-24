GALION -- Galion's ground game was just good enough to offset Shelby's high-flying passing attack and upset the Whippets 34-27 on Friday night at Heise Park in a thrilling Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference encounter.
Gabe Ivy ran for 189 yards on 20 carries and scored two touchdowns for the Tigers. Galion piled up 300 yards rushing on 39 attempts while controlling the line of scrimmage.
The Tigers took a 13-7 first-quarter edge, then owned a 27-14 halftime bulge, which stayed that way heading into the final period.
Braxton Prosser peeled off a 32-yard TD dash for the Tigers to make it 34-14 in the fourth quarter. He also threw for 81 yards.
Shelby climbed back into the game with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns, but it was too little, too late
Whippets' freshman Brayden DeVito completed 21-of-38 passes for a whopping 441 yards and three touchdowns. Kamdyn Wheeler hauled in 8 catches for 128 yards and a TD. Grayson Heydinger snagged 6 passes for 115 yards (19.2 avg.) and a score. Issaiah Ramsey caught 2 passes for 80 yards and a touchdown.
Shelby had a 482-389 advantage in total yards, largely due to the 445-89 margin in passing yards. The Whippets also had a 22-13 superiority in first-downs.
Galion enjoyed a whopping 300-37 margin in rushing yards and a 19:42-17:30 lead in time of possession.
Shelby suffered a pair of turnovers, while the Tigers played miscue-free football.
Galion improves to 3-3, 2-1 in MOAC play. The Tigers will host Ontario on Friday night.
The Whippets (4-2, 2-1) travel to Highland next week.
