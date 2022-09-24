Unckrich Stadium

Unckrich Stadium is located at Heise Park in Galion.

GALION -- Galion's ground game was just good enough to offset Shelby's high-flying passing attack and upset the Whippets 34-27 on Friday night at Heise Park in a thrilling Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference encounter.

Gabe Ivy ran for 189 yards on 20 carries and scored two touchdowns for the Tigers. Galion piled up 300 yards rushing on 39 attempts while controlling the line of scrimmage.

Galion Tigers logo

Tags

Load comments