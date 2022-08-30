GALION -- Andrea Barnes, Director of Environmental Health at the Galion City Health Department has received confirmation from the Ohio Department of Health of the presence of West Nile Virus (WNV) in a pool of mosquitoes from a trap that was set in Galion.
This is the first reported WNV mosquito pool found in the City of Galion corporation limits this season.
The Galion City Health Department began mosquito surveillance activities this summer through a grant from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (OEPA).
The positive pool was collected in Galion on Aug. 20 and the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) laboratory confirmed a sample had tested positive for WNV on Aug. 30, 2022. The City of Galion has been spraying for mosquitoes throughout the summer.
Mosquitoes are an all too familiar part of summer/early fall. They are not only annoying, but they present a potential health risk as carriers of disease. Eliminating mosquito habitats around your home can go a long way to reduce the mosquito population.
Eliminate standing water whenever possible: every fie days, bird baths and baby pools should be emptied to prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs. The Galion City Health Department has free mosquito dunks available to Galion City residents and businesses to place in sources of standing water.
The dunks prevent mosquito larvae growth.
It is also recommended to use insect repellant as directed by the label, wear protective clothing at dawn and dusk, and repair window/door screens. GCHD also has free mosquito repellent wipes and screen repair kits from an Ohio EPA grant.