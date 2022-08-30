Mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus

Mosquitoes carrying the West Nile Virus have been detected in Galion, according to the health department.

 Pixabay.com

GALION -- Andrea Barnes, Director of Environmental Health at the Galion City Health Department has received confirmation from the Ohio Department of Health of the presence of West Nile Virus (WNV) in a pool of mosquitoes from a trap that was set in Galion.

This is the first reported WNV mosquito pool found in the City of Galion corporation limits this season.

