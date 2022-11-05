Crestview senior QB Hayden Kuhn looks downfield Friday night against Patrick Henry. Kuhn threw a TD pass and also returned an interception 97 yards for another score to help the Cougars to a 31-22 win in the second round of the Division VI state playoffs.
ASHLAND -- Crestview senior Hayden Kuhn doesn't know his time in the 40.
"Not very good," he said.
But the 6-0, 155-pound QB/DB knows his time in the 97.
"Good enough to get a touchdown," Kuhn said with a smile.
Kuhn's electrifying 97-yard interception return for a TD Friday night helped the unbeaten Cougars (12-0) seal a 31-22 win against Hamler Patrick Henry (7-5) in the Division VI regional quarterfinals.
The pick-6 came with 5:17 remaining and Crestview hanging onto a 24-14 lead against a Patriots' team that had won three in a row and was one of six Northwest Ohio Athletic League teams to make the postseason.
The win at Scott Bailey Memorial Field advances Crestview back to the regional semifinals for the second straight year with a date next week against Columbia Station (12-0) at a neutral site that will be announced on Sunday afternoon.
One thing is certain. There will be a new regional champion this year. Defending state champion Carey (11-1) fell to Colonel Crawford (10-2) on Friday night, moving the Eagles into the other regional semifinal against Columbus Grove (10-2).
On his interception, Kuhn said he saw the pass from junior QB Nash Meyer (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) get tipped at the line of scrimmage. The tip was crucial because Nash completed 25-of-34 passes for 339 yards and a TD in the game, while also rushing for a score.
"Thankfully it got tipped to me and I was able to catch it," Kuhn said. "I waited for my blockers to get out in front of me. I was just going to follow them down the field.
"I was able to find a lane and make it all the way to the endzone."
Kuhn also led an offense that put up 24 points against a Patrick Henry defense that allowed 14 or fewer points in eight of 11 games.
Kuhn completed five of six passes for 55 yards and rushed for 46 yards on seven carries.
Adison Reymer
Crestview senior Adison Reymer powers his way against the Patrick Henry defense on Friday night.
Photos from Crestview's 31-22 win over Hamler Patrick Henry in the second round of the Division VI state football playoffs on Friday night at CHS.
Adison Reymer
Crestview senior Adison Reymer powers his way against the Patrick Henry defense on Friday night.
