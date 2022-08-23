Hayden Kuhn

Crestview quarterback Hayden Kuhn warms up before last week's season-opener against Loudonville at Crestview's Scott Bailey Memorial Field. Kuhn completed 14 of 19 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns in Crestview's 49-14 win.

OLIVESBURG — He’s a year older, a year wiser and if Crestview’s season-opening win was any indication, quarterback Hayden Kuhn is in complete command.

A senior and second-year starter, Kuhn was masterful in the Cougars’ 49-14 win over Loudonville. He completed 14-of-19 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns as Crestview blew out to a 35-7 halftime lead.

