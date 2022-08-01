Scott Valentine

New Madison football coach Scott Valentine watches practice Monday afternoon at STARTEK Stadium. 

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

MADISON TOWNSHIP — He’s only been absent from the sidelines for three seasons, but first-year Madison football coach Scott Valentine barely recognizes the Ohio Cardinal Conference he left following the 2018 season.

Valentine, who led Ashland to unprecedented heights during his 17 seasons, is one of three new coaches in the OCC this year. The conference also added New Philadelphia, bringing its membership to eight schools.

Andrew Saris

New Lexington football coach Andrew Saris talks with an assistant during practice Monday at Lexington High School.
Local News. Locally Powered.

Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.

Support Our Sports Coverage!

Sports reporters need great teammates, and that's you. If local sports reporting is important to you, become a Source Member today! You'll be the MVP of our sports department.

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

Load comments