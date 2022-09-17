BELLVILLE — Dave Carroll has an arsenal at his disposal and Clear Fork’s veteran coach deployed all his weapons Friday night.
Running backs Pawie Ault and Luke Schlosser each rushed for more than 100 yards and quarterback Victor Skoog threw for 165 more as the Colts cruised to a 36-10 win over Galion in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference action at the Colt Corral.
Clear Fork (4-1, 2-0) piled up 459 yards of total offense. Ault ran for 122 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, while Schlosser rumbled for 110 yards and two TDs on 10 attempts. Skoog completed 8 of his 12 passes, distributing the ball to five different receivers. Trystyn Robison caught three passes for 46 yards and rushed for 20 yards on four carries.Logan Anderson had two grabs for 55 yards. Jay Jackson added one catch for 45 yards.
“It’s awesome. I feel very blessed to have all these kids,” Carroll said. “You can press this button, that button and that button and usually good things happen.”
Clear Fork took the opening kickoff and marched the length of the field in short order. Robison capped the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run and Adam Vanausdle’s PAT made it 7-0 with 9:44 remaining in the first period.
The Tigers (2-3, 1-1) responded with a lengthy drive of their own but came up empty-handed when Clear Fork’s rugged defense forced a turnover on downs on fourth-and-goal from the 2.
“We finish that, it may change the whole game,” Galion coach Matt Dick said. “The bottom line is we did some good things offensively, but if you don’t finish drives against good teams you lose momentum.”
The Colts pushed their lead to 15-0 early in the second quarter on the first of Schlosser’s two TD runs, this one from 8 yards away. Galion cut Clear Fork’s advantage to 15-3 on Jackson Hart’s 30-yard field goal with 3:09 remaining in the first half. But the Colts responded just before the half when Ault powered in from 4 yards out to make it 22-3.
“It was nice, especially since we worked for this all week,” Ault said. “The whole team played good, so I’m happy.”
Clear Fork extended its lead to 29-3 midway through the third quarter on Skoog’s 9-yard keeper. Galion cut it to 29-10 on Gabe Ivy’s 1-yard plunge with 4:37 remaining in the third quarter, but the Colts put it away when Schlosser powered in from 12 yards out with 3:59 left in the stanza to make it 36-10.
Galion rushed for 174 yards, with Ivy and slippery sophomore quarterback Braxton Prosser doing most of the damage. Prosser and Cooper Kent combined to complete 7-of-20 passes for 129 yards.
“We knew it would be a battle up front. Those guys are big,” Carroll said of Galion. “That’s a massive offensive line. The quarterback can run it. (Ivy) can run it. We knew it would be a dog fight.
“We probably gave up more rushing yardage than we liked, but you can’t have everything.”