Pawie Ault

Clear Fork running back Pawie Ault turns the corner against Galion during the first half Friday at the Colt Corral. 

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

BELLVILLE — Dave Carroll has an arsenal at his disposal and Clear Fork’s veteran coach deployed all his weapons Friday night.

Running backs Pawie Ault and Luke Schlosser each rushed for more than 100 yards and quarterback Victor Skoog threw for 165 more as the Colts cruised to a 36-10 win over Galion in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference action at the Colt Corral.

GALLERY: Clear Fork 36, Galion 10

Clear Fork beat Galion 36-10 in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference action Friday at the Colt Corral. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)

1 of 50

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

Load comments