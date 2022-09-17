ATTICA -- Colonel Crawford's undefeated season continued without a challenge on Friday night at Seneca East.
Kamryn Lohr tossed two touchdown passes and ran for another score as the Eagles gained control early and never let up on either side of the ball.
Lohr lofted a 32-yard TD strike to Trevor Vogt for a 7-0 first-quarter lead.
The scoring came in rapid-fire fashion in the second period. Tanner Dyer rolled in for a 3-yard score, Lohr added a 3-yard touchdown plunge, and Vogt caught a 21-yard TD strike to make it 28-0 at the half.
Matt Clinard tacked on TD runs of 2 and 6 yards in the third period to trigger the running clock and finish the scoring.
Lohr finished 7-of-13 passing for 132 yards and two TDs, and gained 64 yards rushing while adding another score. Clinard paced the ground game with 84 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Colonel Crawford made a clean sweep of the statistical battle. C.C. led in yards rushing (211-50), passing (132-96), total yards (343-146) and first downs (15-5). The Eagles really flexed their muscle on third down. Offensively, they converted 10-of-16 opportunities, while shutting down the Tigers completely, who were 0-for-10 by comparison.
Colonel Crawford is 5-0 overall, 2-0 on the conference and will host undefeated Carey in a monumental showdown between league leaders on Friday night.
Seneca East drops to 3-2, 1-1 and travels to Bucyrus next week.
