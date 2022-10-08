Amarr Davis

Mansfield Senior's Amarr Davis breaks a tackle during the first half of Friday's 31-11 win over Wooster at Arlin Field.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — A change in position suited Mansfield Senior’s Amarr Davis.

A junior safety-turned-cornerback, Davis picked off two passes and returned one for a touchdown as the Tygers cruised to a 31-11 Ohio Cardinal Conference win over Wooster at Arlin Field on Friday night.

