Crestview defensive end Owen Barker (25) pursues Columbia running back Marco Cirigliano during last week's Division VI, Region 22 semifinal game at Medina's Ken Dukes Stadium. 

OLIVESBURG — He is Crestview’s career leader in sacks, and now Owen Barker is the top Division V lineman in all of northwest Ohio.

A senior, Barker was selected the Division V Lineman of the Year when the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association announced the All-Northwest District teams Wednesday.

