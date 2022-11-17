OLIVESBURG — He is Crestview’s career leader in sacks, and now Owen Barker is the top Division V lineman in all of northwest Ohio.
A senior, Barker was selected the Division V Lineman of the Year when the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association announced the All-Northwest District teams Wednesday.
Crestview’s Steve Haverdill was selected the Coach of the Year. He shared the award with Margaretta’s Gary Quisno after leading the Cougars to their third consecutive Firelands Conference championship. Crestview reached the Division VI, Region 22 semifinals.
A 6-foot-3, 205-pound defensive end, Barker broke Nick Manocchio’s career mark of 25.5 sacks during the regular season. He had 80 tackles and 11 sacks heading into last week’s regional semifinal game against Columbia.
Haverdill is 39-10 in four seasons. The Cougars have qualified for the playoffs each year.
Barker was joined on the all-district first team by five of his Crestview teammates.
Senior Mason Ringler was a first-team pick on the offensive line. He helped clear the way for a ground attack that averaged more than 200 rushing yards per game.
Senior Adison Reymer earned a spot on the all-district first team as a running back. He rushed for 1,395 yards and 20 touchdowns despite battling injuries much of the year.
Senior quarterback Hayden Kuhn was one of five signal-callers selected to the first team. Kuhn threw for 1,452 yards and 15 touchdowns while completing 57% of his passes.
Senior Shawn Bailey was a first-team pick at linebacker. He had 87 tackles headed into last week’s regional semifinal game.
Senior Caden Cunningham was a first-team pick at defensive back. He had six interceptions on the year and was also Crestview’s top receiver, averaging more than 18 yards per catch.
Colonel Crawford had four players earn first team honors. The Eagles reached the Region 22 semifinals before falling to Columbus Grove 14-7 in overtime last week.
Trevor Vogt was a first-team pick at receiver. The junior ranked among the Northern 10 Athletic Conference leaders with 34 receptions for 766 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Senior Parker Ketterman was a first-team pick on the offensive line. Ketterman also led the N10 with 36 tackles for loss.
Kicker Braxton Morton was a first-team selection after connecting on 61-of-64 PATs. The junior was the N10’s leading scorer among kickers with 64 points.
Senior Gabe Thew was a first-teams selection at linebacker. Thew had 152 tackles through Colonel Crawford’s first 12 games.
It was a tough year for Wynford, but Kalen Skidmore earned a spot on the all-district first team on the offensive line. The 6-foot, 260-pound junior helped clear the way for running back Kaiden Blair, who ranked third in the NCC with 736 rushing yards.
In Division VII, Lucas had three players make the all-district first team. Corbin Toms was a first-team pick at receiver, while Ty Lenhart was a first-team linebacker and Logan Tom earned a spot in the all-district secondary.
Corbin Toms caught 34 passes for 469 yards and four touchdowns, helping the Cubs reach the Division VII, Region 25 semifinals. He also had four interceptions and returned two kickoffs for touchdowns.
A senior, Lenhart had 132 tackles on the season. He had a pair of sacks and forced three fumbles.
Logan Toms had 149 tackles and a pair of interceptions on the season. He was also Lucas’ leading rusher with 1,495 yards and 17 TDs.
DIVISION VI
First team
Offense
Ends-Landon Johnson, Hamler Patrick Henry, 5-9, 160, Jr.; Riley Dunbar, Metamora Evergreen, 6-5, 185, Jr.; Chris Buchanan, Collins Western Reserve, 6-3, 170, Sr.; Trevor Vogt, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-1, 180, Jr.
Linemen-Mason Rose, Maria Stein Marion Local, 5-10, 245, Sr.; Brock Bushong, Carey, 6-3, 280, Sr.; Brennan Davis, Harrod Allen East, 6-4, 300, Sr.; Dylan Gibson, Castalia Margaretta, 6-1, 267, Jr.; Mason Ringler, Ashland Crestview, 6-2, 225, Sr.; Parker Ketterman, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-2, 215, Sr.; Kalen Skidmore, Bucyrus Wynford, 6-0, 255, Jr.
Backs-Trenton Barraza, Columbus Grove, 6-1, 174, So.; Jake Boggs, Castalia Margaretta, 6-1, 220, Sr.; Adison Reymer, Ashland Crestview, 5-11, 175, Sr.
Quarterbacks-Jacob Hershberger, Herrod Allen East, 5-11, 165, Sr.; Hayden Kuhn, Ashland Crestview, 6-0, 155, Sr.; Blake Foos, Attica Seneca East, 6-1, 190, Jr.; Evan Kreais, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 6-4, 170, Jr.
Athlete-Drew Lause, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-0, 180, So.
Kickers-Braylen Kennedy, Harrod Allen East, 6-0, 135, Sr.; Braxton Morton, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 5-9, 150, Jr.
Defense
Linemen-Jake Topp, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-0, 200, Sr.; Nathan Brodman, Carey, 6-4, 205, Jr.; Aiden Behrman, Hamler Patrick Henry, 6-5, 170, Sr.; Dillon Bryan, Columbus Grove, 6-0, 190, Sr.; Owen Barker, Ashland Crestview, 6-3, 205, Sr.; Will Nutter, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 6-3, 230, So.
Linebackers-Darren Meier, Maria Stein Marion Local, 5-10, 195, Sr.; Tadd Koch, Columbus Grove, 6-3, 240, Sr.; AJ Schafer, Columbus Grove, 6-1, 225, Sr.; Kade Wireman, Harrod Allen East, 5-8, 155, Sr.; JT Patrick, Castalia Margaretta, 6-0, 196, Sr.; Shawn Bailey, Ashland Crestview, 6-3, 180, Sr.; Gabe Thew, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-2, 210, Sr.; Landen Kemerley, Carey, 6-0, 210, Sr.
Backs-Tate Hess, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-2, 165, Sr.; Shep Halker, Columbus Grove, 5-9, 155, Sr.; Sam McCaffery, Toledo Ottawa Hills, 6-1, 170, Sr.; Kaden Rosebrook, Hamler Patrick Henry, 6-3, 190, Sr.; Caden Cunningham, Ashland Crestview, 6-1, 175, Sr.; Blake Berrier, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 6-1, 170, Jr.
Punter-Emilio Duran, Toledo Ottawa Hills, 6-0, 190, Sr.
Co-Offensive Players of the Year-Landon Johnson, Hamler Patrick Henry; Blake Hershberger, Harrod Allen East.
Co-Defensive Players of the Year-Darren Meier, Maria Stein Marion Local; Tadd Koch, Columbus Grove.
Lineman of the Year-Owen Barker, Ashland Crestview.
Co-Coaches of the Year-Steve Haverdill, Ashland Crestview; Gary Quisno, Castalia Margaretta.
Second team
Offense
Ends-Chase Dussel, Kansas Lakota, 5-11, 145, Jr.; Austin Perry, Attica Seneca East, 5-10, 160, Sr.; Joe Rager, Bucyrus, 6-2, 175, Sr.
Linemen-Matt Allomong, Carey, 6-4, 280, Jr.; Kylan Mayes, Columbus Grove, 6-0, 230, So.; Jack Vicente, Toledo Ottawa Hills, 6-0, 255, Jr.; Mitch Douglass, Columbus Grove, 6-1, 230, So.; Caleb Cunningham, Ashland Crestview, 6-4, 230, Jr.; Ray Snook, Attica Seneca East, 6-2, 280, Sr..
Backs-Jack Hoel, Harrod Allen East, 5-8, 200, Jr.; Braylon Martinez, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 5-10, 150, So.
Quarterbacks-Lance Rickle, Carey, 6-0, 175, Sr.; Nash Meyer, Hamler Patrick Henry, 6-2, 195, Jr.; Kamryn Lohr, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 5-11, 190, Sr.
Kickers-Gage Bodey, Castalia Margaretta, 6-0, 165, Sr.; Devin Holloway, Ashland Crestview, 5-10, 155, Sr.
Defense
Linemen-Gage Summit, Carey, 6-0, 175, Sr.; Jack Perozek, Toledo Ottawa Hills, 6-3, 210, Jr.; Hayden Wiley, Castalia Margaretta, 6-4, 203, Sr. Gabe Garlick, Kansas Lakota, 5-8, 175, Jr.; Koen Daviduk, Attica Seneca East, 6-1, 220, Sr.; Riley Parker, Bucyrus, 6-4, 235, Sr.
Linebackers-Drew Seitz, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-2, 225, Sr.; AJ George, Toledo Ottawa Hills, 6-2, 215, Sr.; Houston Miranda, Hamler Patrick Henry, 5-11, 170, Jr.; Ezra Sinn, Haviland Wayne Trace, 5-7, 165, Sr.; Rhett Grose, Collins Western Reserve, 6-3, 235, Sr.; Jagger Endicott, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Matt Clinard, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 5-11, 195, Sr.
Backs-Nathan Buschur, Maria Stein Marion Local, 5-11, 170, Sr.; Jordan Mattimoe, Carey, 5-9, 140, Sr.; CJ Biddle, Kansas Lakota, 5-9, 150, Jr.; Will Bischoff, Attica Seneca East, 6-0, 150, Jr.; Ryan McMichael, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-2, 175, Jr.
Punters-Aiden Eifert, Maria Stein Marion Local, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Jackson Gregory, Van Buren, 6-3, 195, Sr.
Honorable mention
Connor Bruns, Maria Stein Marion Local; Eddie Nichols, Rockford Parkway; Kohan Keith, Bucyrus Wynford; Jayson Bennington, Kansas Lakota; Kyle Otte, Maria Stein Marion Local, Simon Partington, Maria Stein Marion Local; Zach Reynolds, Columbus Grove; Landen Schroeder, Columbus Grove; Connar Driskill, Riverdale; Baylor Wilkin, Riverdale; Loukas Carter, Riverdale; Lucas Brown, Van Buren; Lane Morris, Riverdale; Gavin Jackson, Hamler Patrick Henry; Grant Smith, Hamler Patrick Henry; Jake Elkin, Collins Western Reserve; Braxton Balog, Collins Western Reserve; Preston Ehrnsberger, Collns Western Reserve; Logan Wiegel, Collins Western Reserve; Bryce Perkins, Ashland Crestview; Michael Mays, Ashland Crestview; Gavin Barker, Ashland Crestview; Hayden Welly, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, Wyatt Crow, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, Ayden Fetro, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, Braylon Smith, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, Bryler Beamer, Attica Seneca East; Malachi Bayless, Bucyrus; Dalton Barker, Bucyrus; Randy Banks, Bucyrus; Kaiden Blair, Bucyrus Wynford; Anthony Evans, Bucyrus Wynford; Ashton Warren, Bucyrus Wynford; Tanner Dyer, North Robinson Colonel Crawford.
DIVISION VII
First team
Offense
Ends-Isaac Blair, Greenwich South Central, 6-1, 155, Jr.; Dalton Jordan, Waynesfield-Goshen, 5-10, 145, Jr.; Aidan Morris, Pandora-Gilboa, 6-0, 170, Jr.; Caden Nester, Edon, 6-2, 185, Sr.; Abe Delano, Defiance Ayersville, 6-3, 215, Jr.; Billy Clouse, Tiffin Calvert, 6-3, 190, Jr.; Corbin Toms, Lucas, 6-0, 164, Sr.
Linemen-Rylar Essinger, Arlington, 6-3, 244, Sr.; Braden Hagemier, Pandora-Gilboa, 6-0, 250, Sr.; Nick Bormuth, McComb, 6-4, 260, Jr.; Martin Myerholtz, Gibsonburg, 6-2, 215, Sr.; Austin Miller, Antwerp, 5-9, 225, Jr.; Chase Rospert, Norwalk St. Paul, 5-8, 175, Sr.; Jacob Lauck, Lima Central Catholic, 6-2, 215, Sr.; Blaine Castle, Upper Scioto Valley, 6-5, 280, Sr.; Chase Dunson, Waynsefield-Goshen, 5-11, 220, Sr.
Backs-Connor Smith, Gibsonburg, 5-8, 180, Sr.; Ethan Luginbill, Pandora-Gilboa, 6-0, 210, Sr.; Alex Sanders, Upper Scioto Valley, 6-0, 190, Jr.; Owen Berner, Defiance Ayersville, 6-0, 200, Sr.; Quincey Crabbs, Norwalk St. Paul, 5-9, 185, Sr.
Athlete-Braxton Althauser, McComb, 5-10, 165, Jr.; Jared Griggs, Arlington, 5-10, 167, Sr.
Quarterbacks-Carson Parker, Lima Central Catholic, 6-2, 207, Jr.; Drew Breitigam, Waynesfiled-Goshen, 5-9, 140, Jr.; Carson Altimus, Antwerp, 6-0, 170, Jr.; Brogan Stephey, Minster, 6-1, 165, So.
Kickers-Elam Suter, Pandora-Gilboa, 5-10, 165, Sr.
Defense
Linemen-Wilson Grubb, McComb, 5-9, 170, Jr.; Kendric Robinson, Antwerp, 6-6, 330, Sr.; Brady Clark, Defiance Ayersville, 6-3, 215, Jr.; Logan Risner, Norwalk St. Paul, 6-0, 195, Sr.; Kevin Smith, Upper Scioto Valley, 6-1, 310, Sr.
Linebackers-Andrew Swisher, McComb, 5-11, 180, Sr.; Wyatt Russell, Pandora-Gilboa, 6-0, 220, Sr.; Ty Lehnhart, Lucas, 6-0, 175, Sr.; Weston McGuire, Defiance Ayersville, 6-0, 210, Sr.; Jace Margraf, Sycamore Mohawk, 5-8, 165, Sr.; Andy Meyer, Norwalk St. Paul, 6-0, 185, Sr.; Braden Kiesel, Greenwich South Central, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Matt Cira, Lima Central Catholic, 6-1, 185, Sr.
Backs-Logan Toms, Lucas, 6-0, 179, Jr.; David Homan, New Bremen, 6-0, 167, Sr.; Camden Glaser, McComb, 6-4, 175, Sr.; Landon Brewer, Antwerp, 6-3, 180, Jr.; Zaiden Fry, Sycamore Mohawk, 6-1, 175, Sr.; AJ Meyer, Norwalk St. Paul, 6-0, 185, Sr.; Braylon Scalf, Delphos Jefferson, 6-0, 160, Sr.
Punter-Ashton Mullins, Mt. Victory Ridgemont, 6-5, 200, Sr.
Co-Offensive Players of the Year-Connor Smith, Gibsonburg; Carson Altimus, Antwerp.
Co-Defensive Players of the Year-Andrew Swisher, McComb; Landon Brewer, Antwerp.
Co-Linemen of the Year-Rylar Essinger, Arlington; Martin Myerholtz, Gibsonburg; Kevin Smith, Upper Scioto Valley.
Co-Coaches of the Year-John Livengood, Norwalk St. Paul; Jason Hale, Antwerp; Shane Wireman, Waynesfield-Goshen.
Second team
Offense
Ends-Carter Kiess, Edon, 6-0, 160, Sr.; Colin Harris, Pandora-Gilboa, 6-1, 150, Jr.; Jackson Wright, Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic, 6-4, 190, Sr.; Kadyn Picillo, Edgerton, 6-1, 170, Sr.; Parker Moore, Antwerp, 5-10, 150, Sr.; Troy Homan, Fort Recovery, 5-11, 170, Jr.; James Niemeyer, Minster, 6-0, 155, So.
Linemen-Brayden Spitler, Lucas, 6-1, 205, Jr.; Owen Deweese, McComb, 6-0, 220, Jr.; Cam Waugaman, Gibsonburg, 6-4, 290, Sr.; Dustin Quinter, St. Henry, 6-5, 330, Sr.; Xander Smith, Antwerp, 5-11, 230, Jr.; Garrett Skiles, Edon, 5-9, 165, Sr.; Tyler Shipman, Lima Central Catholic, 6-2, 225, Sr.; Ethan Zeisloff, Leipsic, 6-0, 217, Jr.; Jesse Long, Delphos Jefferson, 6-2, 295, Sr.
Backs-Ben Burger, Norwalk St. Paul, 6-0, 175, Jr.; Clay Padubny, Delphos St. John’s, 6-2, 215, Sr.; Hayden Hiegel, Leipsic, 6-1, 180, Sr.; Reid Lichty, Antwerp, 5-10, 155, Jr.; Aiden Biederman, Waynesfield-Goshen, 6-3, 210, Sr.
Athlete-Manny Mullins, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-11, 225, Sr.; Andrew Fanello, Lucas, 5-9, 176, Sr.
Quarterbacks-Brandon Mitchell, Greenwich South Central, 6-0, 175, Sr.; Andrew Smollen, Lucas, 6-1, 183, Sr.; Kyler Sapp, Edon, 6-1, 170, So.; Harry Shultz, Tiffin Calvert, 6-0, 160, Jr.
Kickers-Aidan Culler, Lucas, 6-1, 183, Jr.; Hunter Schaefer, New Bremen, 5-10, 193, Sr.
Defense
Linemen-Dan Hockensmith, Lucas, 5-9, 179, So.; Colton Sparks, Plymouth, 5-9, 160, Sr.; Lester Amos, Ada, 5-9, 165, Jr.; Jamison Grime, Montpelier, 6-1, 215, Sr.; Tanner Vorhees, Delphos Jefferson, 5-10, 195, Sr.; Wes McKinley, Mt. Victory Ridgemont, 6-3, 235, Sr.
Linebackers-Montana Pierce, McComb, 5-9, 170, Sr.; Lucas Fenstermaker, Arlington, 5-8, 160, Sr.; Syrus Gale, Antwerp, 5-9, 220, Jr.; Cohen Hulbert, Edon, 6-1, 180, So.; Gage Herring, Tiffin Calvert, 6-0, 227, Sr.; Landon Sherwood, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-11, 175, Jr.; Ethan Frankhouser, Lima Central Catholic, 6-1, 185, Sr.; Camden Schafer, Delphos St. John’s, 6-0, 195, Sr.
Backs-Shae Sparks, Plymouth, 5-8, 145, Sr.; Jake Vermillion, Arlington, 5-7, 145, Sr.; Corey Everetts, Egderton, 5-11, 155, Sr.; Jacob Rombach, Tiffin Calvert, 6-4, 180, Jr.; Jayden Elliott, Waynesfield-Goshen, 5-8, 160, Sr.
Punter-Caiden Allen, Plymouth, 6-1, 165, Sr.; Hayden Zeller, New Bremen, 6-5, 187, Jr.
Honorable mention
Trace McVey, Plymouth; Layne Bushey, Plymouth; Eli Luginbill, Pandora-Gilboa; Jake Fischer, Pandora-Gilboa; Brad Miehls, McComb; Caden Russell, Arlington; Levi Green, Ada; Jalee Bolden, Ada; Trent Siefker, Leipsic; Payton Lammers, Leipsic; JR Snook, Vanlue; Jonathon Burnett, Arlington; Nathan Jones, Arcadia; Grant Dishong, McComb; Landon Courtney, Arlington; Noah Burkholder, Pandora-Gilboa; Reece Guggenbiller, Fort Recovery; Nolan Kuenning, New Bremen; Nick Winner, Minster, Carter Elking, New Bremen; Evan Eyink, New Bremen; Aaron Thieman, New Bremen; Camden Fuller-Antwerp; Eli Fackler, Brennen Friend, Montpelier; Lucas Recker, Tiffin Calvert; Evan Benfer, Monroeville; Blake Schaub, Monroeville; Peyton Barnhart, Monroeville; Hagen Adams, Greenwich South Central; Brandon Smith, Greenwich South Central; Gage Lauderman, Greenwich South Central; Kenny Utz, New Washington Buckeye Central; Jake Bruce, Crestline; Trevor Shade, Crestline; Tyler Sanderson, New Washington Buckeye Central; Derex Dean, New Washington Buckeye Central; Kellin Putnam, Convoy Crestview; Gabe Cira, Lima Central Catholic; Wade Gamble, Mt. Victory Ridgemont; Nolan Schwinnen, Delphos St. John’s; Quin Schroeder, Leipsic.