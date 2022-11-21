Owen Barker

Crestview defensive end Owen Barker (25) pursues Columbia running back Marco Cirigliano during last week's Division VI, Region 22 semifinal game at Medina's Ken Dukes Stadium. 

OLIVESBURG — Crestview nearly swept the individual honors when the All-Firelands Conference football team was announced over the weekend.

Senior guard Mason Ringler was selected the Offensive Lineman of the Year, while senior defensive end Owen Barker was chosen the Defensive Lineman of the Year and senior safety Caden Cunningham was tabbed the Defensive Back of the Year. Steve Haverdill was voted the conference’s Coach of the Year.

