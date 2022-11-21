OLIVESBURG — Crestview nearly swept the individual honors when the All-Firelands Conference football team was announced over the weekend.
Senior guard Mason Ringler was selected the Offensive Lineman of the Year, while senior defensive end Owen Barker was chosen the Defensive Lineman of the Year and senior safety Caden Cunningham was tabbed the Defensive Back of the Year. Steve Haverdill was voted the conference’s Coach of the Year.
Joining Ringler on the first-team offense were teammates Barker at tight end, tackle Caleb Cunningham and running back Adison Reymer.
Plymouth running back Shae Sparks and receiver Caiden Allen were first-team picks on offense, along with Mapleton guard Sheldon Hartzler. Other first-teamers were South Central quarterback Brandon Mitchell and receiver Isaac Blair, Western Reserve receiver Chris Buchanan and St. Paul center Chase Rospert and tackle Logan Risner.
Crestview’s Reymer was also a first-teamer as a defensive back, while Shawn Bailey was a first-team pick at outside linebacker.
Plymouth’s Colton Sparks earned a spot on the first-team as a defensive lineman while Shae Sparks was a first-team pick as a defensive back. Mapleton’s Mark Miller was a first-team outside linebacker.
Other first-team defensive players were St. Paul’s Logan Risner (defensive line), Crabbs (inside linebacker), Andy Meyer (outside linebacker) and A.J. Meyer (defensive back), Western Reserve’s Rhett Grose (inside linebacker) and South Central’s Braden Kiesel (inside linebacker).
The first team specialists were Crestview’s Barker and Plymouth’s Allen at punter and Crestview’s Devin Holloway at kicker.
Crestview quarterback Hayden Kuhn was a second-team pick, along with Caden Cunningham at receiver. They were joined on the second-team offense by Mapleton running back Luke Pryor and Plymouth tackle Caleb Porter.
Other second-team offensive picks included Western Reserve running back Logan Wiegel, center Preston Ehrensberger and guard Braxton Balog, St. Paul running back Ben Burger, guard Tristin Nickoli and tight end A.J. Meyer, South Central receiver Hagen Adams and Monroeville receiver Blake Schaub and tackle Peyton Barnhart.
Second-team defensive picks included Crestview lineman Caleb Cunningham and inside linebacker Gavin Barker, Mapleton lineman Brycn Cucco, inside linebacker Sheldon Hartzler and defensive back Kollin Cline, Plymouth lineman Caleb Porter, South Central inside linebacker Gage Lauderman, outside linebacker Brandon Smith and defensive back Isaac Blair, St. Paul inside linebacker Ben Burger, Western Reserve outside linebacker Logan Wiegel and defensive back Jake Eklin and Monroeville defensive back Evan Benfer.
The second-team specialists were St. Paul punter Andy Meyer and kicker Ashton Stang.
Honorable mention selections were Crestview’s Michael Mays, Gavin Cains, Mitch Cline and Brice Perkins, Mapleton’s Kollin Cline, Ben Miller, Tyler DeLosh and Garret Kern, Monroeville’s Kole Ackerman and Landen Roeder, Plymouth’s Nolan Branham, Gunner Huston and Layne Bushey, South Central’s Eric Sanders, Connor Mils and Aaron Hauler, St. Paul’s Tyler Baxter, Evan Wangler, Patrick O’Brien and Brady Daley and Western Reserve’s Rhett Grose, Connor Dawson, Muck Grandy, Mason Kinney, Braxton Galog and Sarah Handke.