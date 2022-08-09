OLIVESBURG — Crestview will chase the hat trick in 2022.
The Cougars are in search of their third straight Firelands Conference championship and, by all accounts, have more than enough firepower to hoist another banner this fall.
Crestview shared the FC crown with conference heavyweights Norwalk St. Paul and Monroeville during the pandemic-altered 2020 season. The Cougars won the title outright last fall, going undefeated during the regular season and reaching the Division VI, Region 22 semifinals before falling to eventual state champion Carey.
Head coach Steve Haverdill has quietly established Crestview as a perennial conference contender in his first three seasons at the helm. The Cougars are a combined 27-8 and have been to the playoffs three straight seasons.
Crestview will have to replace the graduated Connor Morse, who rushed for 1,949 yards and 32 touchdowns while earning a spot on the Division VI All-Ohio first team as a defensive back after making 144 tackles.
The good news is Haverdill welcomes back three All-Ohioans, including first-teamers Mason Ringler and Owen Barker. Ringler was an All-Ohio first-team pick along the offensive line after helping clear the way for a high-powered ground game that piled up 3,087 yards and scored 45 rushing touchdowns. He was a regular along Crestview’s defensive line as well, registering 66 tackles with five sacks and a blocked punt. Barker was an All-Ohio first-team defensive lineman. He had 96 tackles and 13.5 sacks a year ago.
Quarterback Hayden Kuhn returns after earning All-Ohio third-team honors last year. The senior completed 90-of-133 passes for 1,594 yards and 19 touchdowns while throwing just three interceptions.
The Cougars will again kick off the season a day early, hosting Loudonville on Aug. 18.
