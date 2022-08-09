Hayden Kuhn
Buy Now

Crestview quarterback Hayden Kuhn looks for an open teammate as Mason Ringler offers protection during last year's 45-25 win at Loudonville.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

OLIVESBURG — Crestview will chase the hat trick in 2022.

The Cougars are in search of their third straight Firelands Conference championship and, by all accounts, have more than enough firepower to hoist another banner this fall.

Local News. Locally Powered.

Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.

Support Our Sports Coverage!

Sports reporters need great teammates, and that's you. If local sports reporting is important to you, become a Source Member today! You'll be the MVP of our sports department.

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

Load comments