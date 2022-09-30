featured Crestview overpowers South Central in Firelands Conference rout Richland Source Sep 30, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A South Central defender pulls the facemask of Crestview senior Michael Mays during Friday night's game in Olivesburg. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OLIVESBURG -- Crestview's perfect season hasn't run into a blip yet, and the Cougars weren't about to allow one on Friday night either.Coach Steve Haverdill's team triggered yet another running clock on Friday night, dismissing South Central 37-7. Close 1 of 26 IMG_4113.JPG Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save IMG_4118.JPG Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save IMG_4122.JPG Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save IMG_4127.JPG Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save IMG_4129.JPG Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save IMG_4136.JPG Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save IMG_4146.JPG Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save IMG_4154.JPG Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save IMG_4182.JPG Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save IMG_4201.JPG Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save IMG_4205.JPG Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gavin Barker.JPG Crestview linebacker Gavin Barker looks over the South Central offense in Friday night's Firelands Conference clash. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save IMG_4211.JPG Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save IMG_4217.JPG Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save IMG_4225.JPG Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save IMG_4229.JPG Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save IMG_4236.JPG Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save IMG_4260.JPG Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save IMG_4264.JPG Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save IMG_4274.JPG Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save IMG_4285.JPG Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save IMG_4295.JPG Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save IMG_4308.JPG Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Michael Mays.JPG A South Central defender pulls the facemask of Crestview senior Michael Mays during Friday night's game in Olivesburg. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save IMG_4320.JPG Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save IMG_4329.JPG Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More like this... GALLERY: Crestview 37, South Central 7 1 of 26 IMG_4113.JPG IMG_4118.JPG IMG_4122.JPG IMG_4127.JPG IMG_4129.JPG IMG_4136.JPG IMG_4146.JPG IMG_4154.JPG IMG_4182.JPG IMG_4201.JPG IMG_4205.JPG Gavin Barker.JPG Crestview linebacker Gavin Barker looks over the South Central offense in Friday night's Firelands Conference clash. IMG_4211.JPG IMG_4217.JPG IMG_4225.JPG IMG_4229.JPG IMG_4236.JPG IMG_4260.JPG IMG_4264.JPG IMG_4274.JPG IMG_4285.JPG IMG_4295.JPG IMG_4308.JPG Michael Mays.JPG A South Central defender pulls the facemask of Crestview senior Michael Mays during Friday night's game in Olivesburg. IMG_4320.JPG IMG_4329.JPG The Trojans came into the contest with a two-game winning streak, and hung tough early.Crestview mustered a 14-7 first-quarter lead, and never trailed. The Cougars pushed the margin to 23-7 at halftime and 31-7 heading into the final quarter.The Cougars are now 7-0 overall, 3-0 in the Firelands Conference, and will travel to Plymouth next week.South Central drops to 3-3, 1-1. The Trojans host Mapleton on Friday night. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crestview South Sport Trojan Cougar First-quarter Lead Winning Streak Load comments