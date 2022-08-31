Lucas Field 1

Ruts left in the Lucas football field forced the Cubs to reschedule last week's game with Hillsdale to Clear Fork's stadium.

 Submitted Photo courtesy of Richland County Sheriff's Office

LUCAS — Lucas athletic director Taylor Iceman is more concerned about the future of Bob Wine Field than he is about what happened there last weekend.

The Cubs' football field was vandalized early Saturday morning and a 21-year-old Lucas man was taken into custody later in the day in connection with the incident.

Lucas Field 2

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

Load comments