Clear Fork quarterback Victor Skoog hands off to running back Pawie Ault during the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship game at Highland. Both Skoog and Ault were selected to the All-MOAC first team.
BELLVILLE — Clear Fork’s perfect run through the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference didn’t go unrewarded.
Five Colts earned a spot on the All-MOAC first team when the league announced it’s postseason honors Tuesday afternoon.
Clear Fork was one of six MOAC teams to qualify for the playoffs. The Colts were the only survivors of Week 11 and will play at Elyria Catholic in the Division IV, Region 14 quarterfinals Friday.
Kaden Riddle, Ross Wine, Pawie Ault, Victor Skoog and Luke Schlosser all landed spots on the first team. They were joined by Galion’s Landon Kurtzman, Holden Hunter, Landon Campbell, Gave Ivy and Carson Frankhouse, Ontario’s Bralen Boone and Chase Studer and Shelby’s Issaiah Ramsey.
MOAC runner-up Highland also had five players on the first team, led by MOAC rushing champ Dane Nauman. He was joined by teammates Landon Pedigo, Chandler Stevens, Caleb Hunter and Hayden Kline. The final two spots on the first team went to River Valley’s Cayden Shidone and Will Garrison.
Clear Fork had seven players on the second team: Skoog, Ty Sellers, Mason Pipes, Logan Anderson, Trystyn Robison, Milo Burgholder and Erick Hicks. They were joined by Galion’s Campbell and Braxton Prosser, Highlahnd’s Landon Hayes and Zach Schmidt, Ontario’s Brayden Robinson, Jon Mounts, Trey Booker, Quinton Frankhouse and Grason Bias, River Valley’s Grant Butler and Keyan Shidone and Shelby’s Mason Vent, Cam Cline, Brayden Devito and Grayson Heydinger.
Honorable-mention selections included Clear Fork’s Hunter Weirich, Galion’s Elijah Chafin, Highland’s Zach Church, Marion Harding’s Justin Long, Ontario’s Bodpegn Miller, Pleasant’s Cadence Varner, River Valley’s Ethan Long and Shelby’s Kasper Marten.