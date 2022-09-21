Victor Skoog

Clear Fork quarterback Victor Skoog runs for a first down during the first half of last week's Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference win over Galion at the Colt Corrall.

BELLVILLE — Nothing has come easy for Clear Fork through the first half of the season and veteran coach Dave Carroll doesn’t expect that to change any time soon.

Clear Fork is 4-1 overall and tied atop the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference standings at 2-0 after last week’s 36-10 win over Galion. The Colts share the top spot in the MOAC with three-time defending champ Shelby and conference newcomer Highland.

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

Load comments