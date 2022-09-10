BUCYRUS -- Colonel Crawford's imposing offense strutted its stuff Friday night and swamped Bucyrus 63-12 in a dominating road win.
Trevor Vogt scored three touchdowns, two on catches (24 and 39 yards) and a 52-yard punt return. Micah Thomas registered TD runs of 11 and 3 yards, and Gabe Thew returned an interception 30 yards for another score.
Colonel Crawford was overpowering up front, boasting a 314-30 advantage in rushing yards and a 417-159 margin in total yards.
Eagles' quarterback Kamryn Lohr was 4-of-6 passing for 103 yards and a pair of TD passes.
C.C. took control from the beginning, romping to a 28-6 first-quarter advantage and a 49-12 halftime bulge. The second half was played with a running clock throughout as the Eagles took a 56-12 margin to the final period.
Colonel Crawford (4-0 overall, 1-0 in the Northern 10) will travel to Seneca East on Friday night.
Bucyrus drops to 1-3, 0-1 and will bus to Upper Sandusky next week.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, sign up for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app today.