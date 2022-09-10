Colonel Crawford's offensive line.JPG

Colonel Crawford's offensive line paved the way to another win on Friday night.

BUCYRUS -- Colonel Crawford's imposing offense strutted its stuff Friday night and swamped Bucyrus 63-12 in a dominating road win.

Trevor Vogt scored three touchdowns, two on catches (24 and 39 yards) and a 52-yard punt return. Micah Thomas registered TD runs of 11 and 3 yards, and Gabe Thew returned an interception 30 yards for another score.

