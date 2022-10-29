Braxton Morton.jpg

Colonel Crawford's Braxton Morton lines up a field goal earlier this season against Carey with Lucas Foy holding.

 DANIEL MELOGRANA

NORTH ROBINSON -- Colonel Crawford will get a much-anticipated rematch with Carey next week after taking care of business on Friday night.

The 8th-seeded Eagles ripped No. 9 Margaretta 49-14 in a convincing Division VI, Region 22 playoff opener.

Tags

Load comments