BUCYRUS -- After two tough, tight losses, the Colonel Crawford football team regained its footing on Friday night. The Eagles spanked Wynford 49-7 to pick up a Northern 10 road win.
Winning was a sight for sore eyes after losses to Carey (7-3) and Upper Sandusky (30-29) in back-to-back weeks.
C.C. quarterback Kamryn Lohr led the way with 333 yards of total offense and five total touchdowns. Lohr hit 12-of-21 passes for 252 yards and four touchdowns. He also added 82 yards rushing and another score.
Lohr began his onslaught in the first quarter with a 26-yard TD pass to Ryan McMichael.
Teammate Tanner Dyer scored on a 4-yard run early in the second period, and then Lohr really got loose. He fired a 39-yard touchdown pass to Trevor Vogt, a 14-yard strike to Matt Cinard, and took it upon himself to burst 37 yards for a touchdown to goose the Eagles' advantage to 35-7 at halftime.
Cinard had another 4-yard TD plunge in the third period and Lohr completed the barrage with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Derek Horsley.
Vogt finished with eight catches for 185 yards, while Dyer chipped in 77 yards rushing on just five carries.
The Eagles (6-2 overall, 3-2 in the N10) featured a balanced offense, rushing for 221 yards and passing for 252 yards to compile 473 yards of total offense.
Meanwhile, Wynford (2-6, 2-3) ran for 125 yards and passed for 59.
The Eagles host Mohawk on Friday night, while Wynford travels to Seneca East.
