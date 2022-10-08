Col. Crawford helmets
BUCYRUS -- After two tough, tight losses, the Colonel Crawford football team regained its footing on Friday night. The Eagles spanked Wynford 49-7 to pick up a Northern 10 road win.

Winning was a sight for sore eyes after losses to Carey (7-3) and Upper Sandusky (30-29) in back-to-back weeks.

