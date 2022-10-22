Colonel Crawford takes the field at home.jpg

The 2022 Colonel Crawford football team takes the field.

 DANIEL MELOGRANA

NORTH ROBINSON -- The Colonel Crawford football team capped its regular season with a 42-7 win over Buckeye Central on Friday night in a Northern 10 clash.

That victory puts the Eagles, eighth in Region 22 coming into the regular-season finale, in position to host a playoff game next week. The top eight in the region will each begin their postseason odyssey at home.

