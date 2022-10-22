NORTH ROBINSON -- The Colonel Crawford football team capped its regular season with a 42-7 win over Buckeye Central on Friday night in a Northern 10 clash.
That victory puts the Eagles, eighth in Region 22 coming into the regular-season finale, in position to host a playoff game next week. The top eight in the region will each begin their postseason odyssey at home.
C.C. built some momentum for the postseason with a strong performance on Friday night. Quarterback Kamryn Lohr fired three touchdown passes, two of them to Trevor Vogt, while Tanner Dyer ran for a TD and caught another one.
The Eagles (7-2 overall, 5-2 in the N10) took charge from the start, roaring to a 28-0 first-quarter lead.
Dyer began the spree with a 3-yard touchdown run and caught a 15-yard scoring pass from Lohr. Vogt added a 30-yard TD pass and Matt Cinard dashed 22 yards to make it 28-0 heading to the second quarter.
Micah Thomas tacked on a 24-yard touchdown run and Vogt's 17-yard TD catch opened the bulge to 42-0 at halftime.
The entire second half was played with a running clock. The Bucks avoided the shutout when Derex Dean tossed a 10-yard scoring pass to Stephen Sostakowski.
Lohr finished 6-of-8 passing for 129 yards and three touchdowns. Thomas ran just four times for 96 yards and a score while Cinard had five carries for 70 yards and a TD. Vogt caught four passes for 88 yards and two touchdown.
The Eagles dominated the team stats, too. Colonel Crawford had the advantage in total yards (357-113), passing yards (129-40), rushing yards (228-73), and first downs (15-7).
Buckeye Central finishes the season 3-7, 0-7.
The Eagles will learn their postseason assignment from the OHSAA this weekend.