SYCAMORE -- Colonel Crawford erupted with a big first half to put away Mohawk early in a 48-6 Northern 10 decision on Friday night.

Quareterback Kamryn Lohr hit 10-of-15 passes for 142 yards and 2 TDs. He also ran for a 21-yard touchdown. Tanner Dyer ran for 63 yards and another score.

