Col. Crawford ambushes Mohawk Crawford Source Oct 15, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SYCAMORE -- Colonel Crawford erupted with a big first half to put away Mohawk early in a 48-6 Northern 10 decision on Friday night.Quareterback Kamryn Lohr hit 10-of-15 passes for 142 yards and 2 TDs. He also ran for a 21-yard touchdown. Tanner Dyer ran for 63 yards and another score.The Eagles burst to a 21-0 first-quarter lead and maintained a 34-6 bulge at halftime. A pair of third-quarter TDs triggered a running clock.Colonel Crawford improved to 7-2 overall, 4-2 in the N10. The Eagles will host Buckeye Central next week. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments