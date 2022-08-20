Jefferson explodes past Orwell Grand Valley
Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Jefferson did exactly that with a 66-27 win against Orwell Grand Valley in Ohio high school football action on August 19.
The last time Jefferson and Orwell Grand Valley played in a 48-8 game on August 20, 2021. Click here for a recap
Jefferson drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Orwell Grand Valley after the first quarter.
The Falcons' offense breathed fire in front for a 52-7 lead over the Mustangs at the intermission.
Jefferson steamrolled to a 59-13 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Mustangs tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 14-7 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.
Ashtabula Lakeside hammers Lyndhurst Brush
Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Ashtabula Lakeside did exactly that with a 40-7 win against Lyndhurst Brush during this Ohio football game.
The last time Lyndhurst Brush and Ashtabula Lakeside played in a 41-20 game on August 20, 2021. Click here for a recap
Mineral Ridge takes advantage of early margin to vanquish Andover Pymatuning Valley
Mineral Ridge grabbed the early lead and never gave it up in cruising to a 41-8 win over Andover Pymatuning Valley.
Last season, Andover Pymatuning Valley and Mineral Ridge squared off with August 20, 2021 at Mineral Ridge High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Mineral Ridge opened with a 27-8 advantage over Andover Pymatuning Valley through the first quarter.
Mineral Ridge roared to a 41-8 lead heading into the final quarter.
Both teams were blanked in the second and fourth quarters.
Painesville Riverside uses explosive start to detonate Perry
Painesville Riverside left no doubt in recording a 35-7 beating of Perry in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Last season, Perry and Painesville Riverside faced off on August 20, 2021 at Perry High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
No pain, no gain: Mentor overcomes Canton McKinley
Mentor knocked off Canton McKinley 34-21 in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19.
Last season, Mentor and Canton McKinley squared off with August 20, 2021 at Canton McKinley High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Mentor and Canton McKinley settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
The Cardinals' offense jumped in front for a 21-7 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.
Mentor stormed to a 28-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs closed the lead with a 14-6 margin in the fourth quarter.
Comeback kids: Kirtland finds a way to beat Painesville Harvey
Kirtland fell behind, but not far enough as far as Painesville Harvey was concerned, when a rally resulted in a 34-8 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19.
The last time Kirtland and Painesville Harvey played in a 50-6 game on August 20, 2021. For more, click here.
Chardon nips Olmsted Falls in taut scare
Chardon poked just enough holes in Olmsted Falls' defense to garner a taut, 14-7 victory during this Ohio football game.
Storm warning: Garrettsville Garfield unleashes full fury on Middlefield Cardinal
Garrettsville Garfield earned a convincing 40-12 win over Middlefield Cardinal at Garrettsville Garfield High on August 19 in Ohio football action.
The last time Garrettsville Garfield and Middlefield Cardinal played in a 49-6 game on August 22, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Fairport Harbor Fairport deals goose eggs to Akron North in fine defensive showing
No points allowed and no problems permitted for Fairport Harbor Fairport as it controlled Akron North's offense 25-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19.
Chardon NDCL sprints past Willoughby South
Chardon NDCL put together a victorious gameplan to stop Willoughby South 35-21 on August 19 in Ohio football.
Tough to find an edge early, Chardon NDCL and Willoughby South fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.
The Lions registered a 21-14 advantage at halftime over the Rebels.
Chardon NDCL darted to a 35-21 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Willoughby South and Chardon NDCL faced off on August 20, 2021 at Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School. For more, click here.
Blowout: Cortland Lakeview delivers statement win over Leavittsburg LaBrae
Cortland Lakeview showed no mercy to Leavittsburg LaBrae, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 34-7 victory on August 19 in Ohio football.
Last season, Leavittsburg LaBrae and Cortland Lakeview faced off on August 20, 2021 at Leavittsburg LaBrae High School. For more, click here.
Warren John F. Kennedy soars over Warren Champion
Warren John F. Kennedy left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Warren Champion 44-14 on August 19 in Ohio football action.
Last season, Warren John F. Kennedy and Warren Champion faced off on August 20, 2021 at Warren Champion High School. For more, click here.
Medina's speedy start jolts Warren G. Harding
Medina offered a model for success with a convincing 33-10 victory over Warren G. Harding during this Ohio football game.
Medina drew first blood by forging a 10-0 margin over Warren G. Harding after the first quarter.
The scene changed momentarily in the second quarter when the Raiders got within 10-3.
Warren G. Harding fought back in the third quarter 7-0 to close the issue heading to the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Battling Bees added to their advantage with a 23-0 margin in the closing period.
The last time Medina and Warren G. Harding played in a 31-14 game on August 20, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Madison escapes close call with Geneva
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Madison wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 13-7 over Geneva on August 19 in Ohio football.
Tough to find an edge early, Madison and Geneva fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.
The Blue Streaks held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
Cleveland Garfield Heights squeezes past Eastlake North
Cleveland Garfield Heights topped Eastlake North 16-15 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football on August 19.
Eastlake North showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-8 advantage over Cleveland Garfield Heights as the first quarter ended.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
The final quarter was decisive for the Bulldogs, as they climbed out of a hole with a 16-15 scoring margin.
Last season, Eastlake North and Cleveland Garfield Heights squared off with August 20, 2021 at Eastlake North High School last season. For more, click here.
Gates Mills Hawken flexes defensive muscle to keep Garfield Heights Trinity off the scoreboard
Gates Mills Hawken corralled Garfield Heights Trinity's offense and never let go to fuel a 35-0 victory in Ohio high school football action on August 19.
The last time Gates Mills Hawken and Garfield Heights Trinity played in a 56-28 game on August 21, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Wickliffe passes stress test against Sheffield Lake Brookside
Saddled up and ready to go, Wickliffe spurred past Sheffield Lake Brookside 18-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Last season, Sheffield Lake Brookside and Wickliffe squared off with August 20, 2021 at Sheffield Lake Brookside High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave Wickliffe a 6-0 lead over Sheffield Lake Brookside.
Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.
The Blue Devils put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Cardinals 12-7 in the last stanza.
Zoom: Chagrin Falls Kenston leaves Chagrin Falls in its wake
Chagrin Falls Kenston gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Chagrin Falls 45-20 for an Ohio high school football victory on August 19.
The last time Chagrin Falls Kenston and Chagrin Falls played in a 35-0 game on August 20, 2021. Click here for a recap
Mayfield dims lights on East Cleveland Shaw
Mayfield earned its community's accolades after a 50-20 win over East Cleveland Shaw in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19.
The first quarter gave Mayfield a 14-12 lead over East Cleveland Shaw.
The Wildcats opened a massive 43-12 gap over the Cardinals at the intermission.
Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
The Cardinals rallied with an 8-7 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Wildcats prevailed.
Gates Mills Gilmour's convoy passes Cleveland Rhodes
Saddled up and ready to go, Gates Mills Gilmour spurred past Cleveland Rhodes 40-20 at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy on August 19 in Ohio football action.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
The Lancers opened a tight 20-12 gap over the Rams at halftime.
Gates Mills Gilmour moved to a 33-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lancers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.
Last season, Gates Mills Gilmour and Cleveland Rhodes faced off on August 21, 2021 at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy. Click here for a recap
No pain, no gain: Lisbon overcomes Windham
Lisbon collected a solid win over Windham in a 40-25 verdict during this Ohio football game.
Tough to find an edge early, Lisbon and Windham fashioned a 6-6 stalemate through the first quarter.
The Blue Devils fought to a 22-12 intermission margin at the Bombers' expense.
Lisbon roared to a 28-12 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Bombers tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 13-12 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.
Hamilton Badin comes to play in easy win over Cleveland VASJ
Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Hamilton Badin did exactly that with a 34-3 win against Cleveland VASJ in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Hamilton Badin darted in front of Cleveland VASJ 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Rams' offense stormed in front for a 20-3 lead over the Vikings at halftime.
Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.
The Rams got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.
Aurora mows down Euclid
Aurora scored early and often to roll over Euclid 38-6 in Ohio high school football action on August 19.
The last time Aurora and Euclid played in a 63-21 game on August 20, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Green Men registered a 24-6 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.
Conditioning showed as the Green Men outscored the Panthers 14-0 in the final quarter.
Salineville Southern Local slingshots past McDonald
Salineville Southern Local seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 42-7 over McDonald in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19.
McDonald started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Salineville Southern Local at the end of the first quarter.
The Indians kept a 14-7 intermission margin at the Blue Devils' expense.
Salineville Southern Local thundered to a 36-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Indians put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Blue Devils 6-0 in the last stanza.
Girard outclasses Streetsboro
Girard grabbed a 42-24 victory at the expense of Streetsboro in Ohio high school football on August 19.
Last season, Streetsboro and Girard squared off with August 20, 2021 at Girard High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Girard jumped in front of Streetsboro 14-10 to begin the second quarter.
Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.
Girard jumped to a 35-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Indians' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.
Cleveland Heights takes victory lap past Brunswick
Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Cleveland Heights did exactly that with a 43-13 win against Brunswick in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Cleveland Heights Lutheran East mauls Cleveland John Adams in strong effort
Cleveland Heights Lutheran East scored early and often to roll over Cleveland John Adams 38-14 during this Ohio football game.
Last season, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East and Cleveland John Adams squared off with August 20, 2021 at Cleveland John Adams High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Hubbard posts win at Youngstown East's expense
Hubbard stretched out and finally snapped Youngstown East to earn a 28-8 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19.
The first quarter gave Hubbard a 14-0 lead over Youngstown East.
The Golden Bears bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 20-8.
Hubbard pulled to a 28-8 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
Toledo Scott exhales after close call with Cleveland John Hay
Toledo Scott didn't flinch, finally repelling Cleveland John Hay 14-6 on August 19 in Ohio football action.
Last season, Toledo Scott and Cleveland John Hay squared off with August 20, 2021 at Toledo Scott High School last season. Click here for a recap
Defensive dominance: Cambridge stymies Wintersville Indian Creek
Defense dominated as Cambridge pitched a 28-0 shutout of Wintersville Indian Creek for an Ohio high school football victory on August 19.
The last time Cambridge and Wintersville Indian Creek played in a 27-7 game on August 20, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Cambridge opened with a 7-0 advantage over Wintersville Indian Creek through the first quarter.
The Bobcats opened a thin 14-0 gap over the Redskins at halftime.
Cambridge thundered to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Bobcats put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Redskins 7-0 in the last stanza.
Cadiz Harrison Central outlasts Uhrichsville Claymont in topsy-turvy battle
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Cadiz Harrison Central still prevailed 36-18 against Uhrichsville Claymont in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19.
Last season, Cadiz Harrison Central and Uhrichsville Claymont faced off on August 19, 2021 at Cadiz Harrison Central High School. Click here for a recap
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 6-6 tie through the first quarter.
The Huskies opened a slim 23-12 gap over the Mustangs at the intermission.
Cadiz Harrison Central thundered to a 36-12 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Mustangs narrowed the gap 6-0 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.
Take a seat: Carrollton owns Akron Manchester in huge victory
Carrollton rolled past Akron Manchester for a comfortable 34-13 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup.
St. Clairsville overcomes deficit and Canton South
St. Clairsville was shaken, but pushed past Canton South for a 48-34 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19.
Canton South authored a promising start, taking a 20-14 advantage over St. Clairsville at the end of the first quarter.
The Red Devils kept a 27-20 halftime margin at the Wildcats' expense.
Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 34-27.
The Red Devils' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 14-7 points differential.
East Liverpool dismantles Minerva
It would have taken a herculean effort for Minerva to claim this one, and East Liverpool wouldn't allow that in a 44-7 decision in Ohio high school football on August 19.
East Liverpool opened with an 8-7 advantage over Minerva through the first quarter.
The Potters opened a thin 16-7 gap over the Lions at halftime.
East Liverpool jumped to a 28-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Potters held on with a 16-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
Martins Ferry delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Shadyside
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Martins Ferry had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Shadyside 27-23 in an Ohio high school football matchup.
The start wasn't the problem for Shadyside, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Martins Ferry through the end of the first quarter.
The Tigers constructed a bold start that built a 16-6 gap on the Purple Riders heading into the locker room.
Shadyside moved a close margin over Martins Ferry as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.
The Purple Riders fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Tigers.
The last time Shadyside and Martins Ferry played in a 26-6 game on August 20, 2021. For more, click here.
Malvern rains down on East Palestine
Malvern grabbed a 31-14 victory at the expense of East Palestine for an Ohio high school football victory on August 19.
The Hornets registered a 24-7 advantage at halftime over the Bulldogs.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.
The Hornets and the Bulldogs each scored in the final quarter.
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley spins away from trouble to top East Liverpool Beaver Local
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley fell behind in the first quarter before coming to life for a 41-20 win over East Liverpool Beaver Local in an Ohio high school football matchup.
East Liverpool Beaver Local showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-10 advantage over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley as the first quarter ended.
Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 38-20 lead over East Liverpool Beaver Local.
The Braves hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 3-0 advantage in the frame.
The last time Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and East Liverpool Beaver Local played in a 37-26 game on August 20, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Belmont Union Local tacks win on Galena Columbus
Belmont Union Local painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Galena Columbus' defense for a 38-9 win during this Ohio football game.
Belmont Union Local drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Galena Columbus after the first quarter.
The Crusaders bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 13-3.
Belmont Union Local struck to a 32-9 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Jets put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Crusaders 6-0 in the last stanza.
Hanoverton United imposes its will on Atwater Waterloo
Hanoverton United showed it had the juice to douse Atwater Waterloo in a points barrage during a 28-7 win in Ohio high school football on August 19.
Hanoverton United drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Atwater Waterloo after the first quarter.
The Golden Eagles' offense jumped in front for a 21-0 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.
Hanoverton United stormed to a 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Vikings fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Golden Eagles would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
Shaken, not stirred, Convoy Crestview cracks Rockford Parkway
Convoy Crestview stomped on Rockford Parkway 51-14 at Convoy Crestview High on August 19 in Ohio football action.
The last time Convoy Crestview and Rockford Parkway played in a 35-13 game on August 20, 2021. Click here for a recap
New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic blitzes Lancaster Fisher Catholic in dominating victory
New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Lancaster Fisher Catholic 63-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19.
The last time New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic and Lancaster Fisher Catholic played in a 31-17 game on August 21, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Apple Creek Waynedale edges Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley in tough test
Apple Creek Waynedale edged Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 21-20 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Apple Creek Waynedale drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley after the first quarter.
The Golden Bears opened a close 13-7 gap over the Trojans at halftime.
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley took the lead 14-13 to start the fourth quarter.
The Trojans had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Golden Bears won the session and the game with an 8-6 performance.
The last time Apple Creek Waynedale and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley played in a 42-13 game on August 20, 2021. For more, click here.
Needlepoint: New Philadelphia sews up Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian in slim triumph
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but New Philadelphia had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian 7-2 in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19.
Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian started on steady ground by forging a 2-0 lead over New Philadelphia at the end of the first quarter.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and third quarters, with no one scoring.
It took a 7-0 rally, but the Quakers were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.
Dalton scores early, pulls away from East Canton
Dalton jump-started its momentum from the beginning to defeat East Canton 42-13 in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Dalton charged in front of East Canton 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Bulldogs registered a 35-7 advantage at halftime over the Hornets.
Dalton breathed fire to a 42-13 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
Last season, Dalton and East Canton faced off on August 20, 2021 at Dalton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Cincinnati Moeller overcomes Massillon
Cincinnati Moeller collected a solid win over Massillon in a 49-31 verdict during this Ohio football game.
The first quarter gave Cincinnati Moeller a 13-0 lead over Massillon.
The Tigers showed their spirit while rallying to within 20-10 at halftime.
Cincinnati Moeller jumped to a 36-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Fighting Crusaders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-8 edge.
Lowellville's speedy start jolts Columbiana
Fast and furious, Lowellville took charge from the start to knock back Columbiana and eventually earn a 55-14 decision at Lowellville High on August 19 in Ohio football action.
The last time Lowellville and Columbiana played in a 50-27 game on August 20, 2021. For more, click here.
Canfield casts spell on Beloit West Branch
Canfield poked just enough holes in Beloit West Branch's defense to garner a taut, 35-31 victory on August 19 in Ohio football action.
Canfield drew first blood by forging a 20-19 margin over Beloit West Branch after the first quarter.
The Cardinals fought to a 21-19 intermission margin at the Warriors' expense.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.
The Cardinals put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Warriors 14-12 in the last stanza.
Down but not out: Uniontown Lake beats back Alliance
Uniontown Lake turned the tables on Alliance with a spirited rally to record a 41-14 win in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Alliance showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Uniontown Lake as the first quarter ended.
The Blue Streaks' offense darted in front for a 13-7 lead over the Aviators at the intermission.
Uniontown Lake stormed to a 27-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Blue Streaks outscored the Aviators 14-7 in the final quarter.
Last season, Uniontown Lake and Alliance squared off with August 20, 2021 at Uniontown Lake High School last season. For more, click here.
Flexing muscle: Struthers tightens grip on Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas
Struthers lit up the scoreboard on August 19 to propel past Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas for a 49-6 victory in Ohio high school football on August 19
Last season, Struthers and Louisville St Thomas Aquinas squared off with August 20, 2021 at Louisville St Thomas Aquinas High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Too much punch: Akron Coventry knocks out Alliance Marlington
No quarter was granted as Akron Coventry blunted Alliance Marlington's plans 43-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Akron Coventry opened with a 6-0 advantage over Alliance Marlington through the first quarter.
The Comets' offense darted in front for a 20-14 lead over the Dukes at halftime.
Akron Coventry darted to a 36-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.
The last time Alliance Marlington and Akron Coventry played in a 20-12 game on August 20, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Convincing fashion: Beallsville handles Millersport
Beallsville earned its community's accolades after a 41-6 win over Millersport in Ohio high school football action on August 19.
Beallsville opened with a 13-6 advantage over Millersport through the first quarter.
The Blue Devils registered a 27-6 advantage at halftime over the Lakers.
Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Blue Devils outscored the Lakers 14-0 in the fourth quarter.
Canton GlenOak routs Shaker Heights
It would have taken a herculean effort for Shaker Heights to claim this one, and Canton GlenOak wouldn't allow that in a 51-7 decision in Ohio high school football on August 19.
The last time Canton GlenOak and Shaker Heights played in a 31-22 game on August 20, 2021. Click here for a recap
Canton GlenOak drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over Shaker Heights after the first quarter.
The Golden Eagles' offense roared in front for a 28-7 lead over the Red Raiders at the intermission.
Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.
The Golden Eagles avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 23-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.
Youngstown Boardman barely beats Youngstown Cardinal Mooney
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Youngstown Boardman chalked up in tripping Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 10-7 on August 19 in Ohio football.
Last season, Youngstown Boardman and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney faced off on August 20, 2021 at Youngstown Boardman High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
North Canton Hoover thwarts Akron Buchtel's quest
North Canton Hoover knocked off Akron Buchtel 35-21 for an Ohio high school football victory on August 19.
North Canton Hoover opened with a 7-0 advantage over Akron Buchtel through the first quarter.
The Vikings opened a meager 21-6 gap over the Griffins at the intermission.
North Canton Hoover jumped to a 28-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Griffins closed the lead with a 15-7 margin in the final quarter.
Massillon Jackson survives close clash with Akron East
Massillon Jackson edged Akron East 33-27 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19.
Last season, Massillon Jackson and Akron East faced off on August 20, 2021 at Massillon Jackson High School. For a full recap, click here.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.
The Polar Bears' offense moved in front for a 7-0 lead over the Dragons at halftime.
Massillon Jackson stormed to a 27-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Dragons enjoyed a 20-6 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.
Austintown Fitch pours it on Henderson Foothill
Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Austintown Fitch did exactly that with a 42-10 win against Henderson Foothill in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Austintown Fitch opened with a 7-3 advantage over Henderson Foothill through the first quarter.
Austintown Fitch fought to a 21-10 intermission margin at Henderson Foothill's expense.
Austintown Fitch steamrolled to a 42-10 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
Zanesville Maysville makes Byesville Meadowbrook walk the plank
Zanesville Maysville showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Byesville Meadowbrook 35-7 at Zanesville Maysville High on August 19 in Ohio football action.
Zanesville Maysville drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Byesville Meadowbrook after the first quarter.
The Panthers opened a lopsided 28-0 gap over the Colts at the intermission.
Zanesville Maysville stormed to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Panthers chalked up this decision in spite of the Colts' spirited fourth-quarter performance.
Last season, Byesville Meadowbrook and Zanesville Maysville squared off with August 20, 2021 at Byesville Meadowbrook High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Ravenna Southeast pushes over Brooklyn
Ravenna Southeast trucked Brooklyn on the road to a 22-12 victory during this Ohio football game.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first, second and third quarters.
Conditioning showed as the Pirates outscored the Hurricanes 22-12 in the final quarter.
Youngstown Valley Christian dismantles Campbell Memorial in convincing manner
Youngstown Valley Christian earned a convincing 47-7 win over Campbell Memorial in Ohio high school football on August 19.
Youngstown Valley Christian opened with a 14-0 advantage over Campbell Memorial through the first quarter.
Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Eagles, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 33-7 fourth quarter, too.
Last season, Youngstown Valley Christian and Campbell Memorial faced off on August 20, 2021 at Campbell Memorial High School. Click here for a recap
Mogadore trips Mogadore Field in tenacious tussle
Mogadore showed its poise to outlast a game Mogadore Field squad for a 27-26 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19.
The last time Mogadore and Mogadore Field played in a 35-0 game on August 20, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.
The Wildcats registered a 7-6 advantage at halftime over the Falcons.
Mogadore jumped to a 13-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Falcons fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Wildcats would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
Beverly Fort Frye prevails over New Concord John Glenn
Beverly Fort Frye stomped on New Concord John Glenn 33-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Beverly Fort Frye opened with a 3-0 advantage over New Concord John Glenn through the first quarter.
The Cadets' offense darted in front for a 11-6 lead over the Little Muskies at halftime.
Beverly Fort Frye jumped to a 19-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Cadets, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-0 fourth quarter, too.
Waterford outlasts Crooksville
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Waterford will take its 18-6 victory over Crooksville in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19.
The last time Waterford and Crooksville played in a 29-7 game on August 20, 2021. For more, click here.
Waterford darted in front of Crooksville 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Wildcats fought to a 12-0 intermission margin at the Ceramics' expense.
Waterford roared to an 18-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Ceramics enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.
Upper Arlington overwhelms Reynoldsburg
Upper Arlington ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Reynoldsburg 42-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Last season, Upper Arlington and Reynoldsburg squared off with November 5, 2021 at Upper Arlington High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Upper Arlington drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over Reynoldsburg after the first quarter.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second quarter, with no one scoring.
Upper Arlington darted to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Golden Bears' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 21-7 points differential.
No scoring allowed: Pickerington North pushes past Lancaster
Pickerington North unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Lancaster in a 53-0 shutout at Pickerington North High on August 19 in Ohio football action.
Last season, Pickerington North and Lancaster squared off with August 20, 2021 at Lancaster High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Pataskala Licking Heights scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Johnstown
Pataskala Licking Heights offered a model for success with a convincing 42-21 victory over Johnstown at Pataskala Licking Heights High on August 19 in Ohio football action.
Pataskala Licking Heights opened with a 28-7 advantage over Johnstown through the first quarter.
The Hornets fought to a 37-7 intermission margin at the Johnnies' expense.
Pataskala Licking Heights stormed to a 42-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Johnnies rallied with a 14-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Hornets prevailed.
Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Johnstown squared off with August 20, 2021 at Johnstown-Monroe High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Destination, victory: Hilliard Davidson's fast burst dooms Columbus Walnut Ridge
The Rolling Stones weren't part of the show, but Hilliard Davidson used the classic band's lyrics, starting up early and not stopping until defeating Columbus Walnut Ridge 37-12 on August 19 in Ohio football.
Hilliard Davidson moved in front of Columbus Walnut Ridge 23-12 to begin the second quarter.
Hilliard Davidson pulled to a 37-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Both teams were blanked in the second and fourth quarters.
Gahanna Lincoln delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Mason
Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Gahanna Lincoln passed in a 9-7 victory at Mason's expense at Gahanna Lincoln High on August 19 in Ohio football action.
Last season, Mason and Gahanna Lincoln squared off with August 20, 2021 at Mason High School last season. Click here for a recap
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second quarters.
Gahanna Lincoln jumped in front of Mason 2-0 going into the fourth quarter.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.
Score no more: Pickerington Central's defense is flawless in stopping Powell Olentangy Liberty
No points allowed and no problems permitted for Pickerington Central as it controlled Powell Olentangy Liberty's offense 42-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19.
Pickerington Central jumped in front of Powell Olentangy Liberty 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Tigers opened a mammoth 35-0 gap over the Patriots at halftime.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.
Conditioning showed as the Tigers outscored the Patriots 7-0 in the final quarter.
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep dispatches Bloom-Carroll
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Bloom-Carroll 20-7 for an Ohio high school football victory on August 19.
The Warriors opened a giant 20-0 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.
Bloom-Carroll drew within 20-7 in the third quarter.
Both teams were shutout in the first and fourth quarters.
Columbus Worthington Kilbourne gallops past Pataskala Watkins Memorial
Columbus Worthington Kilbourne grabbed a 32-21 victory at the expense of Pataskala Watkins Memorial in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.
The Wolves' offense moved in front for a 11-7 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.
Pataskala Watkins Memorial moved ahead of Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 21-18 to start the fourth quarter.
The Wolves fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Warriors.
Granville earns solid win over Whitehall-Yearling
Granville knocked off Whitehall-Yearling 18-7 in Ohio high school football on August 19.
Granville opened with an 8-0 advantage over Whitehall-Yearling through the first quarter.
Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.
Granville and Whitehall-Yearling each scored in the third quarter.
The Blue Aces put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Rams 3-0 in the last stanza.
Last season, Granville and Whitehall-Yearling faced off on August 20, 2021 at Granville High School. For a full recap, click here.
Complete command: Sunbury Big Walnut dominates Columbus Bishop Hartley in convincing showing
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Sunbury Big Walnut broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 35-7 explosion on Columbus Bishop Hartley during this Ohio football game.
Sunbury Big Walnut darted in front of Columbus Bishop Hartley 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Golden Eagles fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Hawks' expense.
Sunbury Big Walnut steamrolled to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Golden Eagles' advantage was wide enough to weather the Hawks' 7-0 margin in the fourth quarter.
Columbus Eastmoor overcomes Dayton Chaminade-Julienne in seat-squirming affair
Columbus Eastmoor derailed Dayton Chaminade-Julienne's hopes after a 20-14 verdict at Columbus Eastmoor Academy on August 19 in Ohio football action.
Hunting Valley University flies high over Gahanna Columbus Academy
Hunting Valley University showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Gahanna Columbus Academy 34-13 in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19.
The last time Hunting Valley University and Gahanna Columbus Academy played in a 37-23 game on August 21, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Hunting Valley University struck in front of Gahanna Columbus Academy 20-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Preppers fought to a 27-0 halftime margin at the Vikings' expense.
Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.
The Vikings closed the lead with a 13-7 margin in the fourth quarter.
New Albany flexes stout defense to thwart Marysville
New Albany unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Marysville in a 35-0 shutout in Ohio high school football action on August 19.
New Albany opened with a 7-0 advantage over Marysville through the first quarter.
The Eagles fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at the Monarchs' expense.
New Albany charged to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Eagles held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
Washington Court House Washington drums Bexley with resounding beat
Washington Court House Washington swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Bexley 35-6 on August 19 in Ohio football.
The last time Washington Court House Washington and Bexley played in a 20-13 game on August 20, 2021. For more, click here.
Washington Court House Washington moved in front of Bexley 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.
Washington Court House Washington jumped to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Blue Lions avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-6 stretch over the fourth quarter.
Canal Winchester tells Groveport Madison "No Soup For You" in shutout
Canal Winchester didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Groveport Madison's attack in a virtuoso 14-0 performance in Ohio high school football on August 19.
Last season, Canal Winchester and Groveport Madison faced off on August 20, 2021 at Canal Winchester High School. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave Canal Winchester a 7-0 lead over Groveport Madison.
Canal Winchester jumped to a 14-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither defense permitted points in the second and fourth quarters.
Absolutely nothing: KIPP Columbus drops a goose egg on Columbus Mifflin
KIPP Columbus' impenetrable defense prompted a 54-0 blanking of Columbus Mifflin for an Ohio high school football victory on August 19.
Grove City Central Crossing rides the rough off Columbus Marion-Franklin
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Grove City Central Crossing still prevailed 40-22 against Columbus Marion-Franklin during this Ohio football game.
The first quarter gave Grove City Central Crossing a 14-8 lead over Columbus Marion-Franklin.
The Comets registered a 27-8 advantage at halftime over the Red Devils.
Grove City Central Crossing roared to a 34-8 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Red Devils rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Comets skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
Last season, Grove City Central Crossing and Columbus Marion-Franklin squared off with August 20, 2021 at Columbus Marion-Franklin High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Heath nets nifty victory over Baltimore Liberty Union
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Heath did just enough to beat Baltimore Liberty Union 28-27 at Heath High on August 19 in Ohio football action.
Baltimore Liberty Union started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Heath at the end of the first quarter.
The Bulldogs' offense jumped in front for a 21-14 lead over the Lions at the intermission.
Baltimore Liberty Union offered a better account of itself with a 7-0 edge in the third quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Bulldogs, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-6 final quarter, too.
Last season, Heath and Baltimore Liberty Union faced off on August 20, 2021 at Baltimore Liberty Union High School. Click here for a recap
Westerville South dominates Lewis Center Olentangy
Westerville South gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Lewis Center Olentangy 30-7 on August 19 in Ohio football action.
Westerville South moved in front of Lewis Center Olentangy 3-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Wildcats fought to a 20-7 intermission margin at the Braves' expense.
Westerville South thundered to a 23-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Wildcats hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.
Last season, Westerville South and Lewis Center Olentangy squared off with August 20, 2021 at Lewis Center Olentangy High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Westerville Central squeaks past Westerville North in tight tilt
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Westerville Central didn't mind, dispatching Westerville North 23-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Stop sign: Columbus Hamilton Township renders Columbus Franklin Heights' offense pointless
No worries, Columbus Hamilton Township's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 28-0 shutout of Columbus Franklin Heights in an Ohio high school football matchup.
The Rangers fought to a 21-0 intermission margin at the Falcons' expense.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.
The Rangers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Falcons 7-0 in the last stanza.
Last season, Columbus Hamilton Township and Columbus Franklin Heights squared off with August 20, 2021 at Columbus Hamilton Township High School last season. For more, click here.
Some kind of impressive: Thomas Worthington pounds Columbus Beechcroft
Thomas Worthington gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Columbus Beechcroft 44-6 for an Ohio high school football victory on August 19.
Thomas Worthington drew first blood by forging a 30-6 margin over Columbus Beechcroft after the first quarter.
Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Cardinals, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-0 final quarter, too.
Nowhere to hide: Columbus Bishop Watterson dominates Columbus Whetstone from start to finish
Columbus Bishop Watterson rode the wave after a hot start and cruised to a 55-8 win over Columbus Whetstone in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19.
Beyond regulation: Grove City finds victory in OT over Dublin Scioto
Dublin Scioto was so close, but not close enough as Grove City was pushed to overtime before capturing a 35-28 win on August 19 in Ohio football.
Dublin Scioto showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Grove City as the first quarter ended.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second quarter.
Dublin Scioto had a 21-14 edge on Grove City at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
The gap disappeared in the final quarter when the Irish fought back with a 14-7 margin.
Grove City held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the first overtime period.
Last season, Dublin Scioto and Grove City squared off with August 20, 2021 at Grove City High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Too wild to tame: Danville topples Worthington Christian
Playing with a winning hand, Danville trumped Worthington Christian 33-17 during this Ohio football game.
Danville opened with a 19-17 advantage over Worthington Christian through the first quarter.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second quarter, with no one scoring.
Danville moved to a 26-17 lead heading into the final quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Blue Devils outscored the Warriors 7-0 in the final quarter.
Urbana shifts into 4-wheel drive to mud past West Jefferson
Down but never out, Urbana fought its way to a come-from-behind 40-25 victory over West Jefferson on August 19 in Ohio football action.
Last season, West Jefferson and Urbana squared off with August 20, 2021 at Urbana High School last season. For more, click here.
West Jefferson authored a promising start, taking a 13-10 advantage over Urbana at the end of the first quarter.
The Hillclimbers kept a 20-13 intermission margin at the Roughriders' expense.
Urbana darted to a 27-13 lead heading into the final quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Hillclimbers outscored the Roughriders 13-12 in the final quarter.
Galloway Westland triggers avalanche over Columbus Briggs
Galloway Westland's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Columbus Briggs 41-8 in Ohio high school football on August 19.
Galloway Westland jumped in front of Columbus Briggs 14-8 to begin the second quarter.
The Cougars opened an enormous 28-8 gap over the Bruins at the intermission.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.
The Cougars got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.
Howard East Knox outclasses Johnstown Northridge
Howard East Knox grabbed a 26-13 victory at the expense of Johnstown Northridge in an Ohio high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Howard East Knox a 20-7 lead over Johnstown Northridge.
The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Vikings made it 20-13.
Howard East Knox moved to a 26-13 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
The last time Howard East Knox and Johnstown Northridge played in a 22-8 game on August 20, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Grove City Christian engulfs Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian in point barrage
Grove City Christian showed no mercy to Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 42-16 victory on August 19 in Ohio football action.
Zanesville West Muskingum escapes close call with Hebron Lakewood
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Zanesville West Muskingum chalked up in tripping Hebron Lakewood 19-13 in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19.
Last season, Zanesville West Muskingum and Hebron Lakewood faced off on August 20, 2021 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School. For more, click here.
The Tornadoes opened a thin 13-7 gap over the Lancers at the intermission.
Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 19-13.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and fourth quarters.
Ashville Teays Valley comes up short in matchup with Chillicothe
Chillicothe put together a victorious gameplan to stop Ashville Teays Valley 29-19 for an Ohio high school football victory on August 19.
Chillicothe drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over Ashville Teays Valley after the first quarter.
The Cavaliers opened a close 21-7 gap over the Vikings at the intermission.
Ashville Teays Valley rallied in the third quarter by making it 21-13.
Conditioning showed as the Cavaliers outscored the Vikings 8-6 in the fourth quarter.
The last time Ashville Teays Valley and Chillicothe played in a 28-17 game on August 20, 2021. Click here for a recap
Zanesville rolls like thunder over Newark
Zanesville played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Newark during a 40-14 beating during this Ohio football game.
Zanesville drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Newark after the first quarter.
The Blue Devils registered a 40-7 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.
Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.
The Wildcats rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Blue Devils skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
Dublin Coffman squeezes past Toledo St. John's Jesuit
With little to no wiggle room, Dublin Coffman nosed past Toledo St. John's Jesuit 14-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19.
Dublin Coffman opened with a 14-7 advantage over Toledo St. John's Jesuit through the first quarter.
Defense ruled the second, third and fourth quarters as the Shamrocks and the Titans were both scoreless.
Plain City Jonathan Alder's speedy start jolts Amanda-Clearcreek
Speedy Gonzales wasn't as quick to start as Plain City Jonathan Alder, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Amanda-Clearcreek 42-9 in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Last season, Amanda-Clearcreek and Plain City Jonathan Alder faced off on August 20, 2021 at Amanda-Clearcreek High School. For more, click here.
Plain City Jonathan Alder opened with a 28-0 advantage over Amanda-Clearcreek through the first quarter.
The Pioneers registered a 42-3 advantage at halftime over the Aces.
Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
The Aces rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Pioneers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
New Lexington defeats Lancaster Fairfield Union in lopsided affair
New Lexington's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Lancaster Fairfield Union 41-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Last season, New Lexington and Lancaster Fairfield Union squared off with August 20, 2021 at New Lexington High School last season. Click here for a recap
New Lexington drew first blood by forging a 15-0 margin over Lancaster Fairfield Union after the first quarter.
The Panthers' offense charged in front for a 27-7 lead over the Falcons at the intermission.
New Lexington charged to a 41-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
Utica edges Centerburg in tough test
Utica edged Centerburg 26-19 in a close encounter of the athletic kind at Utica High on August 19 in Ohio football action.
Centerburg showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-6 advantage over Utica as the first quarter ended.
Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.
Utica saw its lead evaporate in the third quarter as Centerburg rallied 13-10 to make things interesting.
The Redskins got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.
Hilliard Bradley's initial burst stymies Delaware Olentangy Berlin
Hilliard Bradley started fast, and it was a good thing in a 31-28 victory where Delaware Olentangy Berlin refused to fold in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19.
The first quarter gave Hilliard Bradley a 14-0 lead over Delaware Olentangy Berlin.
Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Bears climbed back to within 23-14.
The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Delaware Olentangy Berlin got within 31-28.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
Thornville Sheridan slides past Newark Licking Valley in fretful clash
Thornville Sheridan could finally catch its breath after a close call against Newark Licking Valley in a 35-28 victory in Ohio high school football action on August 19.
Last season, Thornville Sheridan and Newark Licking Valley squared off with August 20, 2021 at Thornville Sheridan High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.
The Panthers took a 28-21 lead over the Generals heading to the intermission locker room.
Newark Licking Valley fought back in the third quarter 7-0 to close the issue heading to the fourth quarter.
The Generals held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
Dublin Jerome pockets slim win over Perrysburg
Dublin Jerome poked just enough holes in Perrysburg's defense to garner a taut, 24-21 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19.
Both teams were blanked in the first quarter.
The Celtics opened a tight 10-7 gap over the Yellow Jackets at halftime.
Dublin Jerome stormed to a 24-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Yellow Jackets outpointed the Celtics 14-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
Last season, Dublin Jerome and Perrysburg squared off with August 20, 2021 at Perrysburg High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Coal Grove wallops Sugar Grove Berne Union
Coal Grove rolled past Sugar Grove Berne Union for a comfortable 43-6 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Last season, Sugar Grove Berne Union and Coal Grove squared off with August 20, 2021 at Coal Grove High School last season. For more, click here.
Gooseggs: Circleville hands Chillicothe Huntington a shutout
A vice-like defensive effort helped Circleville squeeze Chillicothe Huntington 47-0 in a shutout performance in Ohio high school football on August 19.
Last season, Circleville and Chillicothe Huntington squared off with August 20, 2021 at Circleville High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave Circleville a 7-0 lead over Chillicothe Huntington.
The Tigers' offense pulled in front for a 34-0 lead over the Huntsmen at halftime.
Circleville jumped to a 47-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
Delaware Hayes rains down on Delaware Buckeye Valley
Delaware Hayes tipped and eventually toppled Delaware Buckeye Valley 28-14 at Delaware Buckeye Valley Local High on August 19 in Ohio football action.
Delaware Hayes jumped in front of Delaware Buckeye Valley 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Pacers' offense charged in front for a 21-0 lead over the Barons at the intermission.
Delaware Hayes stormed to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Pacers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Barons' 14-0 advantage in the final quarter.
Last season, Delaware Buckeye Valley and Delaware Hayes faced off on August 20, 2021 at Delaware Hayes High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Williamsport Westfall rains down on London Madison-Plains
No quarter was granted as Williamsport Westfall blunted London Madison-Plains' plans 38-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19.
Last season, London Madison-Plains and Williamsport Westfall squared off with August 20, 2021 at London Madison-Plains High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Chillicothe Zane Trace knocks out victory beat against Circleville Logan Elm
Chillicothe Zane Trace turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 25-13 win over Circleville Logan Elm on August 19 in Ohio football action.
Last season, Circleville Logan Elm and Chillicothe Zane Trace faced off on August 20, 2021 at Circleville Logan Elm High School. For a full recap, click here.
Marengo Highland wins tense tussle with Fredericktown
Marengo Highland found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Fredericktown 17-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Marengo Highland opened with a 7-6 advantage over Fredericktown through the first quarter.
The Fighting Scots' offense moved in front for a 17-6 lead over the Freddies at the intermission.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.
The Fighting Scots' advantage was wide enough to weather the Freddies' 8-0 margin in the final quarter.
The last time Marengo Highland and Fredericktown played in a 41-20 game on October 1, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Mt. Vernon barely beats Marion Harding
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Mt. Vernon did just enough to beat Marion Harding 28-21 in Ohio high school football action on August 19.
Marion Harding authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Mt. Vernon at the end of the first quarter.
Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.
The Yellow Jackets fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Presidents.
Last season, Marion Harding and Mt Vernon faced off on August 20, 2021 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon High School. For a full recap, click here.
Milford Center Fairbanks explodes past Cardington-Lincoln
Milford Center Fairbanks stomped on Cardington-Lincoln 43-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Milford Center Fairbanks drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Cardington-Lincoln after the first quarter.
The Panthers' offense roared in front for a 29-6 lead over the Pirates at halftime.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.
There was no room for doubt as the Panthers added to their advantage with a 14-0 margin in the closing period.
St. Marys takes a toll on London
St. Marys put its nose to the grindstone and turned back London in a 42-31 decision in Ohio high school football on August 19.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.
The Roughriders fought to a 21-14 intermission margin at the Red Raiders' expense.
London battled back to make it 28-25 in the third quarter.
The Roughriders put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Red Raiders 14-6 in the last stanza.
Last season, St. Marys and London faced off on August 20, 2021 at London High School. For a full recap, click here.
Jackson triumphs in strong showing over Logan
Jackson delivered all the smoke to disorient Logan and flew away with a 35-8 win on August 19 in Ohio football.
Last season, Jackson and Logan squared off with August 19, 2021 at Jackson High School last season. For more, click here.
Jackson drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Logan after the first quarter.
Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.
The Chieftains managed an 8-7 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.
Gooseggs: Mt. Gilead hands Morral Ridgedale a shutout
Mt. Gilead's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Morral Ridgedale 56-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19.
The last time Mt Gilead and Morral Ridgedale played in a 49-14 game on August 20, 2021. For more, click here.
Mt. Gilead roared in front of Morral Ridgedale 32-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Indians opened a colossal 56-0 gap over the Rockets at the intermission.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.
Portsmouth Sciotoville East finds its footing in sprinting past Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans
Impressive was a ready adjective for Portsmouth Sciotoville East's 52-20 throttling of Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans at Portsmouth Sciotoville East High on August 19 in Ohio football action.
Mechanicsburg denies Springfield Kenton Ridge's challenge
Mechanicsburg knocked off Springfield Kenton Ridge 14-3 in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19.
Last season, Mechanicsburg and Springfield Kenton Ridge squared off with August 20, 2021 at Mechanicsburg High School last season. Click here for a recap
Mechanicsburg drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Springfield Kenton Ridge after the first quarter.
The Indians opened a thin 14-3 gap over the Cougars at halftime.
Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.
Richwood North Union takes advantage of early margin to vanquish Marion Pleasant
Richwood North Union rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 42-6 win over Marion Pleasant for an Ohio high school football victory on August 19.
Last season, Richwood North Union and Marion Pleasant squared off with August 20, 2021 at Marion Pleasant High School last season. For more, click here.
Richwood North Union opened with a 22-0 advantage over Marion Pleasant through the first quarter.
The Wildcats fought to a 35-6 halftime margin at the Spartans' expense.
Richwood North Union thundered to a 42-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
Chillicothe Unioto denies McArthur Vinton County's challenge
No quarter was granted as Chillicothe Unioto blunted McArthur Vinton County's plans 21-6 in Ohio high school football action on August 19.
Last season, McArthur Vinton County and Chillicothe Unioto squared off with August 20, 2021 at McArthur Vinton County High School last season. For more, click here.
Chillicothe Unioto drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over McArthur Vinton County after the first quarter.
The Shermans registered a 14-0 advantage at intermission over the Vikings.
Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.
The Shermans held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.
Caledonia River Valley sprints past Upper Sandusky
Caledonia River Valley had its hands full but finally brushed off Upper Sandusky 31-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup.
The last time Caledonia River Valley and Upper Sandusky played in a 33-22 game on August 20, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
The Vikings fought to a 25-7 halftime margin at the Rams' expense.
Upper Sandusky fought back in the third quarter to make it 31-20.
Neither defense permitted points in the first and fourth quarters.
Ministry of defense: Galion Northmor blanks Marion Elgin
Dominating defense was the calling card of Galion Northmor as it shut out Marion Elgin 45-0 on August 19 in Ohio football action.
Taking care of business: Duncan Falls Philo scores early, often in pounding of The Plains Athens
A swift beginning blazed a winning path for Duncan Falls Philo during a 47-6 win over The Plains Athens in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Duncan Falls Philo darted in front of The Plains Athens 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Electrics opened a giant 27-6 gap over the Bulldogs at the intermission.
Duncan Falls Philo thundered to a 41-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Electrics put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Bulldogs 6-0 in the last stanza.
The last time Duncan Falls Philo and The Plains Athens played in a 41-0 game on August 20, 2021. Click here for a recap
Bellville Clear Fork survives taut tilt with Lucas
Bellville Clear Fork edged Lucas 21-20 in a close encounter of the athletic kind during this Ohio football game.
The start wasn't the problem for Lucas, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Bellville Clear Fork through the end of the first quarter.
The Cubs took a 13-7 lead over the Colts heading to the halftime locker room.
Bellville Clear Fork broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 21-20 lead over Lucas.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
Albany Alexander grinds out close victory over Beaver Eastern
Albany Alexander edged Beaver Eastern 14-13 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in Ohio high school football action on August 19.
Last season, Beaver Eastern and Albany Alexander squared off with August 20, 2021 at Beaver Eastern High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
The start wasn't the problem for Beaver Eastern, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Albany Alexander through the end of the first quarter.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second quarter.
Albany Alexander broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 14-7 lead over Beaver Eastern.
The Eagles tried to respond in the final quarter with a 6-0 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.
Ironton claims gritty victory against Wheelersburg
Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Ironton passed in a 12-3 victory at Wheelersburg's expense on August 19 in Ohio football.
Last season, Wheelersburg and Ironton faced off on November 13, 2021 at Ironton High School. For more, click here.
The start wasn't the problem for Wheelersburg, as it began with a 3-0 edge over Ironton through the end of the first quarter.
The Fighting Tigers' offense moved in front for a 6-3 lead over the Pirates at the intermission.
Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.
The Fighting Tigers held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
Taking care of business: Minford scores early, often in pounding of Ironton Rock Hill
A swift beginning blazed a winning path for Minford during a 33-14 win over Ironton Rock Hill on August 19 in Ohio football.
Minford drew first blood by forging a 16-0 margin over Ironton Rock Hill after the first quarter.
Minford steamrolled to a 33-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither defense permitted points in the second and fourth quarters.
Close Encounter: Piketon nips Goshen
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Piketon didn't mind, dispatching Goshen 14-12 in Ohio high school football on August 19.
Piketon moved in front of Goshen 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.
Goshen offered a better account of itself with a 6-0 edge in the third quarter.
The Redstreaks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-6 edge.
Waverly escapes close call with Washington Court House Miami Trace
Waverly survived Washington Court House Miami Trace in a 42-39 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19.
Last season, Waverly and Washington Court House Miami Trace faced off on August 20, 2021 at Waverly High School. For more, click here.
Washington Court House Miami Trace started on steady ground by forging a 13-0 lead over Waverly at the end of the first quarter.
The Panthers took a 20-7 lead over the Tigers heading to the intermission locker room.
Washington Court House Miami Trace had a 33-28 edge on Waverly at the beginning of the final quarter.
The Tigers fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Panthers.
Oak Hill stonewalls Wellston
Oak Hill's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Wellston 27-0 for an Ohio high school football victory on August 19.
Last season, Wellston and Oak Hill faced off on August 20, 2021 at Wellston High School. For more, click here.
Oak Hill darted in front of Wellston 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Oaks registered a 14-0 advantage at intermission over the Golden Rockets.
Oak Hill struck to a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
McDermott Northwest flexes defensive muscle to keep Chillicothe Southeastern off the scoreboard
Defense dominated as McDermott Northwest pitched a 33-0 shutout of Chillicothe Southeastern in an Ohio high school football matchup.
McDermott Northwest opened with a 7-0 advantage over Chillicothe Southeastern through the first quarter.
The Mohawks' offense stormed in front for a 27-0 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.
McDermott Northwest breathed fire to a 33-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
Last season, McDermott Northwest and Chillicothe Southeastern faced off on August 20, 2021 at Chillicothe Southeastern High School. For more, click here.
Resolve: Cincinnati Hills Christian roars from behind to topple Portsmouth Notre Dame
Cincinnati Hills Christian fell behind but never gave in, storming back to dethrone Portsmouth Notre Dame during a 42-24 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Proctorville Fairland barely beats West Portsmouth Portsmouth West
Proctorville Fairland derailed West Portsmouth West's hopes after a 14-13 verdict on August 19 in Ohio football.
Last season, Proctorville Fairland and West Portsmouth West squared off with August 21, 2021 at West Portsmouth West High School last season. For more, click here.
Proctorville Fairland drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over West Portsmouth West after the first quarter.
The Senators showed they came to play by erasing their deficit via a 7-0 response at halftime.
The scoreboard showed West Portsmouth West with a 13-7 lead over Proctorville Fairland heading into the third quarter.
A 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Dragons' defeat of the Senators.
Reedsville Eastern jumps in front fast to dismiss Bidwell River Valley in convincing tilt
Reedsville Eastern grabbed the early lead and never gave it up in cruising to a 21-6 win over Bidwell River Valley.
Reedsville Eastern moved in front of Bidwell River Valley 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Eagles fought to a 21-6 halftime margin at the Raiders' expense.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third and fourth quarters.
Bainbridge Paint Valley passes stress test against Blanchester
Riding a wave of production, Bainbridge Paint Valley surfed over Blanchester 42-26 in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19.
The last time Bainbridge Paint Valley and Blanchester played in a 35-7 game on August 19, 2021. Click here for a recap
Bainbridge Paint Valley opened with a 21-6 advantage over Blanchester through the first quarter.
The Bearcats fought to a 35-12 halftime margin at the Wildcats' expense.
Bainbridge Paint Valley struck to a 42-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Bearcats would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
Gallipolis Gallia uses explosive start to detonate Pomeroy Meigs
Gallipolis Gallia rode the wave after a hot start and cruised to a 44-7 win over Pomeroy Meigs in Ohio high school football on August 19.
Gallipolis Gallia opened with a 17-0 advantage over Pomeroy Meigs through the first quarter.
The Blue Devils fought to a 44-7 intermission margin at the Marauders' expense.
Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Blue Devils and the Marauders were both scoreless.
Last season, Gallipolis Gallia and Pomeroy Meigs squared off with August 20, 2021 at Gallipolis Gallia Academy last season. For more, click here.
Willow Wood Symmes Valley claims gritty victory against Crown City South Gallia
Willow Wood Symmes Valley finally found a way to top Crown City South Gallia 28-22 in Ohio high school football action on August 19.
The last time Willow Wood Symmes Valley and Crown City South Gallia played in a 42-0 game on August 20, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Greenfield McClain severs Frankfort Adena's hopes
Greenfield McClain pushed past Frankfort Adena for a 28-14 win in an Ohio high school football matchup.
The last time Greenfield McClain and Frankfort Adena played in a 46-24 game on August 20, 2021. Click here for a recap
The Tigers' offense jumped in front for a 14-6 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.
Conditioning showed as the Tigers outscored the Warriors 14-8 in the final quarter.
Ashland Boyd County proves to be too much for South Point
Ashland Boyd County called "game" in the waning moments of a 43-28 defeat of South Point in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19.
Defense ruled the first quarter as Ashland Boyd County and South Point were both scoreless.
The Pointers took a 22-14 lead over the Lions heading to the intermission locker room.
Ashland Boyd County broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 27-22 lead over South Point.
The Lions held on with a 16-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
The last time Ashland Boyd County and South Point played in a 49-10 game on August 20, 2021. For more, click here.
Abracadabra: Nelsonville-York makes Glouster Trimble's offense disappear
Defense dominated as Nelsonville-York pitched a 16-0 shutout of Glouster Trimble at Nelsonville-York High on August 19 in Ohio football action.
Last season, Glouster Trimble and Nelsonville-York faced off on August 21, 2021 at Glouster Trimble High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Buckeyes registered a 7-0 advantage at intermission over the Tomcats.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.
There was no room for doubt as the Buckeyes added to their advantage with a 9-0 margin in the closing period.
Vice-grip defense fuels Mt. Orab Western Brown's win over Hillsboro
Mt. Orab Western Brown's defense was a brick wall that stopped Hillsboro cold, resulting in a 55-0 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19.
The first quarter gave Mt. Orab Western Brown a 21-0 lead over Hillsboro.
The Broncos opened a towering 41-0 gap over the Indians at halftime.
Mt. Orab Western Brown pulled to a 55-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
Last season, Mt Orab Western Brown and Hillsboro faced off on August 20, 2021 at Hillsboro High School. Click here for a recap
Powerhouse performance: Cincinnati Country Day roars to big win over Manchester
Cincinnati Country Day recorded a big victory over Manchester 57-8 on August 19 in Ohio football action.
Last season, Cincinnati Country Day and Manchester faced off on August 20, 2021 at Cincinnati Country Day School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Gooseggs: Liberty Center hands Defiance Tinora a shutout
No points allowed and no problems permitted for Liberty Center as it controlled Defiance Tinora's offense 31-0 in a sterling defensive showcase at Liberty Center High on August 19 in Ohio football action.
The first quarter gave Liberty Center a 14-0 lead over Defiance Tinora.
The Tigers opened a massive 21-0 gap over the Rams at halftime.
Liberty Center charged to a 31-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
Last season, Liberty Center and Defiance Tinora squared off with August 20, 2021 at Defiance Tinora High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Defiance rains down on Napoleon
Defiance gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Napoleon 28-7 for an Ohio high school football victory on August 19.
Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs fought to a 6-0 intermission margin at the Wildcats' expense.
Defiance moved to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
Hamler Patrick Henry comes to play in easy win over Hicksville
Hamler Patrick Henry's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Hicksville during a 56-8 blowout in Ohio high school football action on August 19.
Hamler Patrick Henry opened with a 14-0 advantage over Hicksville through the first quarter.
The Patriots opened an immense 42-0 gap over the Aces at halftime.
Hicksville didn't give up, slicing the gap to 42-8 in the third quarter.
The Patriots put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Aces 14-0 in the last stanza.
The last time Hamler Patrick Henry and Hicksville played in a 41-16 game on August 20, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Tontogany Otsego handles stress test to best Bucyrus Wynford
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Tontogany Otsego didn't mind, dispatching Bucyrus Wynford 18-12 on August 19 in Ohio football.
Last season, Tontogany Otsego and Bucyrus Wynford faced off on August 20, 2021 at Tontogany Otsego High School. For a full recap, click here.
Bucyrus Wynford started on steady ground by forging a 12-6 lead over Tontogany Otsego at the end of the first quarter.
Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.
Tontogany Otsego had its advantage wiped out when Bucyrus Wynford authored a 6-0 rally in the third quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Knights outscored the Royals 6-0 in the fourth quarter.
Too close for comfort: Delta strains past Defiance Ayersville
Delta poked just enough holes in Defiance Ayersville's defense to garner a taut, 22-19 victory in Ohio high school football on August 19.
The start wasn't the problem for Defiance Ayersville, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Delta through the end of the first quarter.
The Panthers saw their work undone when the Pilots posted a 7-0 edge in the second quarter.
Delta moved in front of Defiance Ayersville 14-13 going into the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Panthers added to their advantage with an 8-6 margin in the closing period.
Last season, Defiance Ayersville and Delta faced off on August 20, 2021 at Delta High School. For more, click here.
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne wins tense tussle with Findlay
Mighty close, mighty fine, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne wore a victory shine after clipping Findlay 9-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19.
The last time Findlay and Whitehouse Anthony Wayne played in a 24-14 game on August 20, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Findlay started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Whitehouse Anthony Wayne at the end of the first quarter.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.
Findlay showed it came to play by erasing its deficit via a 6-0 response going to the final quarter.
The Generals' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 3-0 points differential.
Defensive dominance: Bowling Green stymies Millbury Lake
Bowling Green's defense was a brick wall that stopped Millbury Lake cold, resulting in a 35-0 victory in Ohio high school football action on August 19.
No quarter given: Wauseon puts down Sherwood Fairview
Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Wauseon did exactly that with a 59-7 win against Sherwood Fairview in an Ohio high school football matchup.
The last time Wauseon and Sherwood Fairview played in a 40-8 game on August 20, 2021. For more, click here.
Rossford deals goose eggs to Swanton in fine defensive showing
Rossford's defense was a brick wall that stopped Swanton cold, resulting in a 34-0 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.
Rossford registered a 20-0 advantage at intermission over Swanton.
Rossford struck to a 27-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Rossford held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Rossford and Swanton faced off on August 20, 2021 at Rossford High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Leipsic pays the price for Findlay Liberty-Benton's fast start
Findlay Liberty-Benton broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Leipsic 31-27 for an Ohio high school football victory on August 19.
Findlay Liberty-Benton jumped in front of Leipsic 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Vikings showed their spirit while rallying to within 24-14 at halftime.
Findlay Liberty-Benton jumped to a 31-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Vikings tried to respond in the final quarter with a 13-0 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.
The last time Findlay Liberty-Benton and Leipsic played in a 14-0 game on August 20, 2021. Click here for a recap
McComb smashes through Galion
McComb stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 54-28 win over Galion in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19.
McComb opened with a 13-7 advantage over Galion through the first quarter.
The Panthers registered a 27-14 advantage at intermission over the Tigers.
McComb pulled to a 54-28 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
Blank check: Metamora Evergreen writes off North Baltimore with nothing but zeroes
A stalwart defense refused to yield as Metamora Evergreen shutout North Baltimore 48-0 in Ohio high school football on August 19.
Metamora Evergreen drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over North Baltimore after the first quarter.
The Vikings registered a 21-0 advantage at intermission over the Tigers.
Metamora Evergreen thundered to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Vikings put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Tigers 13-0 in the last stanza.
The last time Metamora Evergreen and North Baltimore played in a 27-7 game on August 20, 2021. Click here for a recap
Archbold mollywopps Genoa Area
Archbold earned its community's accolades after a 35-14 win over Genoa Area at Archbold High on August 19 in Ohio football action.
Archbold jumped in front of Genoa Area 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Blue Streaks registered a 14-7 advantage at halftime over the Comets.
Archbold and Genoa Area each scored in the third quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Blue Streaks, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-0 fourth quarter, too.
Last season, Archbold and Genoa Area faced off on August 20, 2021 at Genoa Area High School. For a full recap, click here.
Bloomdale Elmwood sets quick pace to roar over Van Buren
Bloomdale Elmwood grabbed the early lead and never gave it up in cruising to a 45-3 win over Van Buren.
Last season, Bloomdale Elmwood and Van Buren squared off with August 20, 2021 at Bloomdale Elmwood High School last season. For more, click here.
Full throttle: Sandusky establishes quick lead, cruises past Holland Springfield
Sandusky controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 40-21 victory over Holland Springfield in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Last season, Sandusky and Holland Springfield faced off on August 20, 2021 at Holland Springfield High School. Click here for a recap
Sandusky opened with a 20-7 advantage over Holland Springfield through the first quarter.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second quarter.
Sandusky charged to a 33-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.
Pemberville Eastwood drops zeroes on Ottawa-Glandorf
A suffocating defense helped Pemberville Eastwood handle Ottawa-Glandorf 17-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup.
The last time Pemberville Eastwood and Ottawa-Glandorf played in a 42-19 game on August 20, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Pemberville Eastwood drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Ottawa-Glandorf after the first quarter.
The Eagles registered a 10-0 advantage at intermission over the Titans.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.
The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.
Sylvania Southview rides to cruise-control win over Toledo Rogers
Sylvania Southview gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Toledo Rogers 70-7 during this Ohio football game.
Last season, Sylvania Southview and Toledo Rogers squared off with August 20, 2021 at Sylvania Southview High School last season. Click here for a recap
Sylvania Southview moved in front of Toledo Rogers 14-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Cougars' offense steamrolled in front for a 42-7 lead over the Rams at the intermission.
Sylvania Southview breathed fire to a 56-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Cougars hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 14-0 advantage in the frame.
Lima Senior thumps Toledo Bowsher in punishing decision
Lima Senior painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Toledo Bowsher's defense for a 36-6 win on August 19 in Ohio football.
Last season, Lima Senior and Toledo Bowsher faced off on August 19, 2021 at Toledo Bowsher High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Spartans opened a meager 12-6 gap over the Blue Racers at halftime.
Lima Senior struck to a 36-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.
Clyde clips Toledo St. Francis de Sales in tight tilt
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Clyde didn't mind, dispatching Toledo St. Francis de Sales 22-18 in Ohio high school football on August 19.
Toledo St. Francis de Sales started on steady ground by forging an 8-0 lead over Clyde at the end of the first quarter.
The Knights fought back in the second quarter 8-0 to close the issue at halftime.
The two squads struggled a 15-15 standstill as the final quarter opened.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Fliers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-3 final quarter, too.
The last time Toledo St. Francis de Sales and Clyde played in a 21-14 game on August 20, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Jetstream: Ottawa Hills' early advantage leaves Gibsonburg in its wake
It was Ottawa Hills who struck first and never looked back to dispose of Gibsonburg 35-13 at Gibsonburg High on August 19 in Ohio football action.
The last time Gibsonburg and Ottawa Hills played in a 14-10 game on August 20, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave Ottawa Hills a 21-0 lead over Gibsonburg.
The tables turned a bit at the intermission when the Golden Bears got within 21-7.
Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Green Bears, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-6 final quarter, too.
Sylvania Northview secures a win over Toledo Waite
Riding a wave of production, Sylvania Northview surfed over Toledo Waite 33-14 on August 19 in Ohio football action.
The Wildcats opened an immense 26-8 gap over the Indians at the intermission.
Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.
Conditioning showed as the Wildcats outscored the Indians 7-6 in the fourth quarter.
Lakewood St. Edward escapes Toledo Central Catholic in thin win
Lakewood St. Edward finally found a way to top Toledo Central Catholic 23-20 in Ohio high school football action on August 19.
Last season, Lakewood St Edward and Toledo Central Catholic squared off with August 20, 2021 at Toledo Central Catholic High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Tough to find an edge early, Lakewood St. Edward and Toledo Central Catholic fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.
Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.
Lakewood St. Edward took control in the third quarter with a 16-14 advantage over Toledo Central Catholic.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Eagles, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-6 final quarter, too.
Dola Hardin Northern dismantles Arcadia
Dola Hardin Northern showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Arcadia 44-19 in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Dola Hardin Northern drew first blood by forging a 12-7 margin over Arcadia after the first quarter.
The Polar Bears opened a lopsided 24-7 gap over the Redskins at the intermission.
Dola Hardin Northern struck to a 43-19 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Polar Bears hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 1-0 advantage in the frame.
Last season, Dola Hardin Northern and Arcadia faced off on August 20, 2021 at Dola Hardin Northern High School. For more, click here.
Taking care of business: Bluffton scores early, often in pounding of Cory-Rawson
Bluffton jump-started its momentum from the beginning to defeat Cory-Rawson 67-7 for an Ohio high school football victory on August 19.
Bluffton opened with a 23-0 advantage over Cory-Rawson through the first quarter.
The Pirates' offense charged in front for a 54-0 lead over the Hornets at halftime.
Bluffton struck to a 60-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.
Last season, Bluffton and Cory-Rawson squared off with August 20, 2021 at Bluffton High School last season. For more, click here.
Van Wert gives Bryan the business
Van Wert ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Bryan 63-28 on August 19 in Ohio football.
Van Wert drew first blood by forging a 34-0 margin over Bryan after the first quarter.
The Cougars opened a huge 55-7 gap over the Golden Bears at the intermission.
Bryan responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 55-21.
The Cougars avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 8-7 stretch over the final quarter.
Last season, Van Wert and Bryan faced off on August 20, 2021 at Bryan High School. For a full recap, click here.
Take a seat: Oak Harbor owns Fostoria in huge victory
Oak Harbor didn't tinker with Fostoria, scoring a 55-7 result in the win column in an Ohio high school football matchup.
The last time Oak Harbor and Fostoria played in a 47-0 game on August 20, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Just a bit better: Attica Seneca East slips past Northwood
Attica Seneca East poked just enough holes in Northwood's defense to garner a taut, 34-30 victory in Ohio high school football on August 19.
Northwood authored a promising start, taking an 8-0 advantage over Attica Seneca East at the end of the first quarter.
The Rangers constructed a bold start that built a 24-14 gap on the Tigers heading into the locker room.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.
The Tigers pulled off a stirring 20-6 final quarter to trip the Rangers.
Sandusky Perkins shuts off the power on Toledo Woodward
Sandusky Perkins showed top form to dominate Toledo Woodward during a 57-6 victory in Ohio high school football on August 19.
Last season, Sandusky Perkins and Toledo Woodward squared off with August 20, 2021 at Toledo Woodward High School last season. Click here for a recap
Sandusky Perkins drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Toledo Woodward after the first quarter.
The Pirates opened a colossal 42-0 gap over the Polar Bears at the intermission.
Sandusky Perkins breathed fire to a 54-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Pirates added to their advantage with a 3-0 margin in the closing period.
Kansas Lakota dances past Monroeville
Kansas Lakota handed Monroeville a tough 21-7 loss in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19.
The first quarter gave Kansas Lakota a 7-0 lead over Monroeville.
The Raiders' offense thundered in front for a 21-0 lead over the Eagles at halftime.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.
The Eagles outpointed the Raiders 7-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
Antwerp flexes stout defense to thwart Montpelier
Antwerp corralled Montpelier's offense and never let go to fuel a 47-0 victory during this Ohio football game.
The first quarter gave Antwerp a 28-0 lead over Montpelier.
The Archers opened a colossal 41-0 gap over the Locomotives at halftime.
Antwerp breathed fire to a 47-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
Last season, Antwerp and Montpelier squared off with August 20, 2021 at Antwerp High School last season. Click here for a recap
Ministry of defense: Pioneer North Central blanks Elmore Woodmore
Pioneer North Central's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Elmore Woodmore 24-0 on August 19 in Ohio football action.
Convincing fashion: Mt. Victory Ridgemont handles Vanlue
Mt. Victory Ridgemont handled Vanlue 52-16 in an impressive showing in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19.
The first quarter gave Mt. Victory Ridgemont a 31-16 lead over Vanlue.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.
Mt. Victory Ridgemont thundered to a 39-16 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Golden Gophers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 13-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.
Last season, Mt Victory Ridgemont and Vanlue faced off on August 20, 2021 at Vanlue High School. For more, click here.
Haviland Wayne Trace records thin win against Fort Recovery
Haviland Wayne Trace survived Fort Recovery in an 18-14 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Last season, Fort Recovery and Haviland Wayne Trace faced off on August 20, 2021 at Haviland Wayne Trace High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Haviland Wayne Trace opened with a 6-0 advantage over Fort Recovery through the first quarter.
The Indians came from behind to grab the advantage 7-6 at halftime over the Raiders.
Fort Recovery enjoyed a 14-12 lead over Haviland Wayne Trace to start the final quarter.
A 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Raiders' defeat of the Indians.
Carey busts Bascom Hopewell-Loudon
Carey didn't tinker with Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, scoring a 37-8 result in the win column for an Ohio high school football victory on August 19.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.
The Chieftains took an 8-3 lead over the Blue Devils heading to the intermission locker room.
Carey broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 9-8 lead over Bascom Hopewell-Loudon.
The Blue Devils got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 28-0 edge.
Last season, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and Carey faced off on August 20, 2021 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon High School. Click here for a recap
New Bremen blanks Lima Bath
New Bremen's defense was a brick wall that stopped Lima Bath cold, resulting in a 28-0 victory during this Ohio football game.
The first quarter gave New Bremen a 7-0 lead over Lima Bath.
The Cardinals opened a tight 14-0 gap over the Wildcats at the intermission.
New Bremen thundered to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
Waynesfield-Goshen exerts defensive dominance to doom Ada
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Waynesfield-Goshen proved that in blanking Ada 28-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Waynesfield-Goshen opened with a 21-0 advantage over Ada through the first quarter.
Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.
The Tigers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
Last season, Waynesfield-Goshen and Ada squared off with August 20, 2021 at Waynesfield-Goshen High School last season. For more, click here.
Edgerton ends the party for Edon
No quarter was granted as Edgerton blunted Edon's plans 34-22 on August 19 in Ohio football.
Elida flexes stout defense to thwart Spencerville
Elida's defense throttled Spencerville, resulting in a 31-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19.
Elida drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Spencerville after the first quarter.
The Bulldogs fought to a 31-0 intermission margin at the Bearcats' expense.
Neither defense permitted points in the third and fourth quarters.
No pain, no gain: Fremont Ross overcomes Tiffin Columbian
Tiffin Columbian was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Fremont Ross prevailed 34-14 in Ohio high school football action on August 19.
Fremont Ross jumped in front of Tiffin Columbian 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Little Giants fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at the Tornadoes' expense.
Fremont Ross pulled to a 34-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
Last season, Fremont Ross and Tiffin Columbian squared off with August 20, 2021 at Fremont Ross High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Harrod Allen East rides the rough off McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley
Harrod Allen East collected a solid win over McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley in a 27-14 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Harrod Allen East a 7-0 lead over McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley.
Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.
Harrod Allen East breathed fire to a 19-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Mustangs chalked up this decision in spite of the Rams' spirited final-quarter performance.
Last season, Harrod Allen East and McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley squared off with August 20, 2021 at Harrod Allen East High School last season. Click here for a recap
Anna rally stops Lewistown Indian Lake
Never count out a determined team, as Anna showed while coming back against Lewistown Indian Lake for the 34-19 win during this Ohio football game.
The last time Anna and Lewistown Indian Lake played in a 24-21 game on August 20, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
The start wasn't the problem for Lewistown Indian Lake, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Anna through the end of the first quarter.
The Rockets' offense moved in front for a 27-13 lead over the Lakers at halftime.
Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
The Rockets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.
Maria Stein Marion Local takes a toll on Wapakoneta
Maria Stein Marion Local turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 21-7 win over Wapakoneta for an Ohio high school football victory on August 19.
An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.
The Flyers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Redskins 14-0 in the last stanza.
Last season, Maria Stein Marion Local and Wapakoneta squared off with August 20, 2021 at Wapakoneta High School last season. Click here for a recap
Sidney Lehman Catholic's convoy passes Lima Perry
Sidney Lehman Catholic put together a victorious gameplan to stop Lima Perry 26-6 in Ohio high school football on August 19.
Last season, Lima Perry and Sidney Lehman Catholic squared off with August 20, 2021 at Sidney Lehman Catholic High School last season. Click here for a recap
Bellefontaine takes down Sidney
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Bellefontaine put away Sidney 43-13 in an Ohio high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Bellefontaine a 14-0 lead over Sidney.
The Chieftains registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Yellow Jackets.
Sidney bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 35-13.
The Chieftains put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Yellow Jackets 8-0 in the last stanza.
Last season, Bellefontaine and Sidney squared off with August 20, 2021 at Bellefontaine High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Ansonia manhandles De Graff Riverside
Ansonia turned in a thorough domination of De Graff Riverside 36-14 on August 19 in Ohio football action.
The last time De Graff Riverside and Ansonia played in a 29-14 game on August 20, 2021. Click here for a recap
Ansonia jumped in front of De Graff Riverside 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Tigers registered a 22-7 advantage at halftime over the Pirates.
Ansonia charged to a 30-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Pirates narrowed the gap 7-6 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.
Minster can't hang with Fort Loramie
Fort Loramie stretched out and finally snapped Minster to earn a 39-27 victory at Fort Loramie High on August 19 in Ohio football action.
Fort Loramie drew first blood by forging a 25-13 margin over Minster after the first quarter.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.
Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Redskins and the Wildcats were both scoreless.
Last season, Fort Loramie and Minster squared off with August 20, 2021 at Minster High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Piqua blanks Dayton Belmont
Piqua didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Dayton Belmont's attack in a virtuoso 55-0 performance on August 19 in Ohio football.
Piqua jumped in front of Dayton Belmont 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Indians fought to a 35-0 intermission margin at the Bison's expense.
Piqua stormed to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Indians avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 6-0 stretch over the final quarter.
The last time Piqua and Dayton Belmont played in a 54-0 game on August 20, 2021. Click here for a recap
Bazinga: Early lead pushes Versailles over Celina
Too much too quick, Versailles opened on a torrid pace and knocked off Celina 31-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Versailles opened with a 31-6 advantage over Celina through the first quarter.
Neither defense permitted points in the second, third and fourth quarters.
The last time Versailles and Celina played in a 42-0 game on August 20, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Razor thin: St. Paris Graham earns tough verdict over West Liberty-Salem
St. Paris Graham walked the high-wire before edging West Liberty-Salem 27-24 during this Ohio football game.
The last time St Paris Graham and West Liberty-Salem played in a 28-6 game on August 20, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave St. Paris Graham a 14-7 lead over West Liberty-Salem.
The Tigers showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 27-21.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.
The Tigers enjoyed a 3-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.
Off and running: Camden Preble Shawnee's quick trick is no treat for Casstown Miami East
NASA would envy the blast off Camden Preble Shawnee authored on Friday while dispatching Casstown Miami East 61-7 in Ohio high school football on August 19.
The last time Camden Preble Shawnee and Casstown Miami East played in a 49-14 game on August 20, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Score no more: St. Henry's defense breaks down Covington
St. Henry's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Covington 50-0 on August 19 in Ohio football action.
St. Henry pulled in front of Covington 29-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Redskins fought to a 50-0 halftime margin at the Buccs' expense.
Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Redskins and the Buccs were both scoreless.
Last season, St. Henry and Covington faced off on August 20, 2021 at St. Henry. Click here for a recap
Coldwater unloads on Kenton
Coldwater raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 37-2 win over Kenton in Ohio high school football action on August 19.
Coldwater drew first blood by forging a 7-2 margin over Kenton after the first quarter.
The Cavaliers fought to a 21-2 halftime margin at the Wildcats' expense.
Coldwater stormed to a 37-2 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
The last time Coldwater and Kenton played in a 44-14 game on August 20, 2021. Click here for a recap
Taking care of business: Troy scores early, often in pounding of Dayton Dunbar
Speedy Gonzales wasn't as quick to start as Troy, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Dayton Dunbar 56-24 for an Ohio high school football victory on August 19.
Troy drew first blood by forging a 21-6 margin over Dayton Dunbar after the first quarter.
The Trojans registered a 42-18 advantage at halftime over the Wolverines.
Troy roared to a 56-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
Bent but not broken: Tipp City Tippecanoe weathers scare to dispatch Bellbrook
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Tipp City Tippecanoe wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 14-10 over Bellbrook at Tipp City Tippecanoe High on August 19 in Ohio football action.
A halftime tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.
Conditioning showed as the Red Devils outscored the Golden Eagles 7-3 in the final quarter.
The last time Bellbrook and Tipp City Tippecanoe played in a 38-7 game on November 12, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
South Charleston Southeastern paints near-perfect picture in win over Springfield Northwestern
South Charleston Southeastern dominated from start to finish in an imposing 41-7 win over Springfield Northwestern in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19.
West Milton Milton-Union flexes defensive muscle to keep New Paris National Trail off the scoreboard
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when West Milton Milton-Union stopped New Paris National Trail to the tune of a 41-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave West Milton Milton-Union a 20-0 lead over New Paris National Trail.
The Bulldogs registered a 34-0 advantage at intermission over the Blazers.
West Milton Milton-Union stormed to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
Last season, West Milton Milton-Union and New Paris National Trail squared off with August 20, 2021 at West Milton Milton-Union High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Eaton soars over Greenville
Eaton ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Greenville 44-13 on August 19 in Ohio football.
Eaton jumped in front of Greenville 7-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Eagles' offense jumped in front for a 21-13 lead over the Green Wave at halftime.
Eaton thundered to a 35-13 lead heading into the final quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Eagles outscored the Green Wave 9-0 in the final quarter.
Last season, Eaton and Greenville squared off with August 19, 2021 at Greenville High School last season. Click here for a recap
Vice-grip defense fuels Springfield Northeastern's win over Tipp City Bethel
Springfield Northeastern's defense was a brick wall that stopped Tipp City Bethel cold, resulting in a 48-0 victory on August 19 in Ohio football action.
Springfield Northeastern drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Tipp City Bethel after the first quarter.
The Jets fought to a 42-0 intermission margin at the Bees' expense.
Springfield Northeastern struck to a 48-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
Bucyrus shifts into 4-wheel drive to mud past Union City Mississinawa Valley
Trailing after the first quarter, Bucyrus roared to life in the first quarter of a 48-20 win over Union City Mississinawa Valley in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Union City Mississinawa Valley started on steady ground by forging a 13-7 lead over Bucyrus at the end of the first quarter.
The Redmen's offense moved in front for a 27-13 lead over the Black Hawks at halftime.
The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Union City Mississinawa Valley got within 33-20.
The Redmen got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-0 edge.
New Carlisle Tecumseh overwhelms Fairborn
New Carlisle Tecumseh put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Fairborn for a 48-13 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on August 19.
Last season, New Carlisle Tecumseh and Fairborn squared off with August 20, 2021 at Fairborn High School last season. For more, click here.
The first quarter gave New Carlisle Tecumseh a 7-0 lead over Fairborn.
The Arrows fought to a 21-0 intermission margin at the Skyhawks' expense.
New Carlisle Tecumseh stormed to a 34-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Arrows hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 14-7 advantage in the frame.
Clayton Northmont pours it on Vandalia Butler
Clayton Northmont gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Vandalia Butler 49-13 in Ohio high school football on August 19.
The first quarter gave Clayton Northmont a 28-0 lead over Vandalia Butler.
The Thunderbolts opened a colossal 42-0 gap over the Aviators at halftime.
Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.
The Aviators closed the lead with a 13-7 margin in the final quarter.
Last season, Clayton Northmont and Vandalia Butler faced off on August 20, 2021 at Vandalia Butler High School. For a full recap, click here.
Stop sign: Berne South Adams renders Arcanum's offense pointless
Berne South Adams' defense served a delicious donut while discarding Arcanum 35-0 in an Indiana high school football matchup.
Explosive start keys North Robinson Colonel Crawford's resounding romp over Mt. Blanchard Riverdale
North Robinson Colonel Crawford took on the persona of a rodeo bull, busting loose from the gate and dismounting Mt. Blanchard Riverdale early with a 54-22 verdict on August 19 in Ohio football.
North Robinson Colonel Crawford opened with a 27-7 advantage over Mt. Blanchard Riverdale through the first quarter.
The Eagles' offense struck in front for a 40-15 lead over the Falcons at halftime.
North Robinson Colonel Crawford charged to a 47-15 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.
Germantown Valley View flies high over Springfield Shawnee
Germantown Valley View dismissed Springfield Shawnee by a 31-7 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19.
Germantown Valley View steamrolled in front of Springfield Shawnee 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Braves rallied in the second quarter by making it 21-7.
Germantown Valley View steamrolled to a 28-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Spartans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 3-0 advantage in the frame.
The last time Germantown Valley View and Springfield Shawnee played in a 25-7 game on August 20, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Ministry of defense: Cleves Taylor blanks Springfield Greenon
Cleves Taylor played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 20-0 verdict over Springfield Greenon in an Ohio high school football matchup.
The last time Cleves Taylor and Springfield Greenon played in a 38-17 game on August 20, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Cleves Taylor drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Springfield Greenon after the first quarter.
Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Cleves Taylor and Springfield Greenon were both scoreless.
Conditioning showed as the Yellow Jackets outscored the Knights 7-0 in the fourth quarter.
Dayton Northridge flexes defensive muscle to keep New Lebanon Dixie off the scoreboard
A stalwart defense refused to yield as Dayton Northridge shutout New Lebanon Dixie 57-0 during this Ohio football game.
Last season, Dayton Northridge and New Lebanon Dixie squared off with August 20, 2021 at Dayton Northridge High School last season. Click here for a recap
Cincinnati Winton Woods produces precision performance against Trotwood-Madison
The force was strong for Cincinnati Winton Woods as it pierced Trotwood-Madison during Friday's 39-16 thumping in Ohio high school football on August 19.
The last time Cincinnati Winton Woods and Trotwood-Madison played in a 18-0 game on August 20, 2021. Click here for a recap
Dayton Oakwood earns narrow win over Cincinnati Mariemont
Dayton Oakwood could finally catch its breath after a close call against Cincinnati Mariemont in a 17-14 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup.
The start wasn't the problem for Cincinnati Mariemont, as it began with a 6-3 edge over Dayton Oakwood through the end of the first quarter.
Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.
The Lumberjacks pulled off a stirring 14-8 fourth quarter to trip the Warriors.
The last time Cincinnati Mariemont and Dayton Oakwood played in a 43-10 game on August 20, 2021. Click here for a recap
Cedarville secures a win over Franklin Middletown Christian
Saddled up and ready to go, Cedarville spurred past Franklin Middletown Christian 28-12 for an Ohio high school football victory on August 19.
The first quarter gave Cedarville a 14-0 lead over Franklin Middletown Christian.
The Indians fought to a 28-6 intermission margin at the Eagles' expense.
Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.
The Eagles narrowed the gap 6-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.
Carlisle ekes out victory against West Alexandria Twin Valley South
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Carlisle nabbed it to nudge past West Alexandria Twin Valley South 8-6 in Ohio high school football action on August 19.
Last season, Carlisle and West Alexandria Twin Valley South squared off with August 20, 2021 at West Alexandria Twin Valley South High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
The Indians registered an 8-0 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.
Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.
The Panthers managed a 6-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.
Beginning was the end: Miamisburg opens an early gap to jar Dayton West Carrollton
Fast and furious, Miamisburg took charge from the start to knock back Dayton West Carrollton and eventually earn a 62-26 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19.
The last time Miamisburg and Dayton West Carrollton played in a 31-7 game on August 20, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Miamisburg opened with a 21-0 advantage over Dayton West Carrollton through the first quarter.
The Pirates stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 21-7.
Miamisburg jumped to a 49-19 lead heading into the final quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Vikings outscored the Pirates 13-7 in the final quarter.
No pain, no gain: Middletown overcomes Loveland
No quarter was granted as Middletown blunted Loveland's plans 47-33 at Loveland High on August 19 in Ohio football action.
Middletown opened with a 21-7 advantage over Loveland through the first quarter.
The Middies registered a 28-13 advantage at halftime over the Tigers.
Middletown struck to a 47-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Middies' advantage was wide enough to weather the Tigers' 6-0 margin in the final quarter.
Jamestown Greeneview imposes its will on Middletown Madison
Jamestown Greeneview showed no mercy to Middletown Madison, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 33-7 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on August 19.
Jamestown Greeneview opened with a 13-0 advantage over Middletown Madison through the first quarter.
The Rams registered a 30-0 advantage at halftime over the Mohawks.
Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.
The Mohawks enjoyed a 7-3 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.
Last season, Jamestown Greeneview and Middletown Madison faced off on August 20, 2021 at Jamestown Greeneview High School. For a full recap, click here.
Brookville tacks win on Lewisburg Tri-County North
Brookville showed no mercy to Lewisburg Tri-County North, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 54-20 victory on August 19 in Ohio football.
Brookville drew first blood by forging a 33-0 margin over Lewisburg Tri-County North after the first quarter.
The Blue Devils registered a 47-0 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.
Lewisburg Tri-County North rallied in the third quarter by making it 54-14.
The Blue Devils maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the fourth quarter.
The last time Brookville and Lewisburg Tri-County North played in a 49-0 game on August 20, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Franklin Bishop Fenwick chalks up convincing victory over Franklin
Franklin Bishop Fenwick unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Franklin 36-14 Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19.
Last season, Franklin Bishop Fenwick and Franklin faced off on August 20, 2021 at Franklin Bishop Fenwick High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.
The Falcons registered a 16-7 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.
Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 23-14.
The Falcons held on with a 13-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
Miamisburg Dayton Christian comes up short in matchup with Sabina East Clinton
Sabina East Clinton put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Miamisburg Dayton Christian in a 34-14 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup.
The last time Sabina East Clinton and Miamisburg Dayton Christian played in a 46-13 game on August 20, 2021. Click here for a recap
The Astros opened a close 14-7 gap over the Warriors at halftime.
Sabina East Clinton roared to a 34-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
Both teams were shutout in the first and fourth quarters.
Dayton Centerville earns stressful win over Liberty Township Lakota East
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Dayton Centerville had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Liberty Township Lakota East 9-6 in Ohio high school football on August 19.
Dayton Centerville opened with a 3-0 advantage over Liberty Township Lakota East through the first quarter.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.
Dayton Centerville jumped to a 9-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Thunderhawks rallied with a 6-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Elks prevailed.
Springboro barely beats Lebanon
A tight-knit tilt turned in Springboro's direction just enough to squeeze past Lebanon 21-19 in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.
The Panthers registered a 21-7 advantage at halftime over the Warriors.
Lebanon trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 21-13.
The Warriors rallied in the final quarter, but the Panthers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
Milford scores early, pulls away from Trenton Edgewood
Fast and furious, Milford took charge from the start to knock back Trenton Edgewood and eventually earn a 42-6 decision in Ohio high school football action on August 19.
The last time Milford and Trenton Edgewood played in a 41-14 game on August 20, 2021. For more, click here.
Milford opened with a 21-0 advantage over Trenton Edgewood through the first quarter.
Milford steamrolled to a 42-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.
Monroe outlasts Oxford Talawanda in topsy-turvy battle
Monroe called "game" in the waning moments of a 35-16 defeat of Oxford Talawanda on August 19 in Ohio football.
Last season, Monroe and Oxford Talawanda faced off on August 20, 2021 at Monroe High School. Click here for a recap
Monroe drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Oxford Talawanda after the first quarter.
The Brave drew within 21-3 at halftime.
Monroe struck to a 35-9 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Brave fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Hornets would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
Cincinnati Gamble Montessori routs Hamilton New Miami
Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Cincinnati Gamble Montessori's performance in a 35-6 destruction of Hamilton New Miami on August 19 in Ohio football action.
Last season, Cincinnati Gamble Montessori and Hamilton New Miami faced off on August 19, 2021 at Cincinnati Gamble Montessori High School. For more, click here.
The first quarter gave Cincinnati Gamble Montessori a 7-0 lead over Hamilton New Miami.
The Gators fought to a 13-6 intermission margin at the Vikings' expense.
Cincinnati Gamble Montessori steamrolled to a 29-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Gators hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 6-0 advantage in the frame.
Waynesville carves slim margin over Clarksville Clinton-Massie
A sigh of relief filled the air in Waynesville's locker room after a trying 14-7 test with Clarksville Clinton-Massie at Waynesville High on August 19 in Ohio football action.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Waynesville and Clarksville Clinton-Massie settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
Waynesville darted ahead of Clarksville Clinton-Massie 14-7 as the fourth quarter started.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.
Hamilton overcomes deficit and Cincinnati West Clermont
Hamilton donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Cincinnati West Clermont 28-9 on Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19.
Last season, Hamilton and Cincinnati West Clermont squared off with August 20, 2021 at Cincinnati West Clermont High School last season. For more, click here.
Cincinnati West Clermont authored a promising start, taking a 2-0 advantage over Hamilton at the end of the first quarter.
The Big Blue's offense jumped in front for a 14-2 lead over the Wolves at halftime.
Hamilton struck to a 28-9 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
Cincinnati Princeton prevails over Cincinnati Anderson
Cincinnati Princeton left no doubt on Friday, controlling Cincinnati Anderson from start to finish for a 61-36 victory on August 19 in Ohio football action.
Last season, Cincinnati Princeton and Cincinnati Anderson faced off on August 19, 2021 at Cincinnati Princeton High School. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave Cincinnati Princeton a 13-10 lead over Cincinnati Anderson.
The Vikings' offense moved in front for a 27-24 lead over the Raptors at the intermission.
Cincinnati Princeton jumped to a 54-30 lead heading into the final quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Vikings added to their advantage with a 7-6 margin in the closing period.
West Chester Lakota West pockets narrow victory over Cincinnati St. Xavier
With little to no wiggle room, West Chester Lakota West nosed past Cincinnati St. Xavier 16-13 for an Ohio high school football victory on August 19.
The last time West Chester Lakota West and Cincinnati St Xavier played in a 12-2 game on November 12, 2021. Click here for a recap
Cincinnati St. Xavier started on steady ground by forging a 3-0 lead over West Chester Lakota West at the end of the first quarter.
The Bombers got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 13-0 margin over the Firebirds at halftime.
Cincinnati St. Xavier had cause for optimism when it began the fourth quarter on top of West Chester Lakota West 13-3.
It took a 13-0 rally, but the Firebirds were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.
Morrow Little Miami survives for narrow win over Cincinnati Mt. Healthy
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Morrow Little Miami didn't mind, dispatching Cincinnati Mt. Healthy 16-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Morrow Little Miami opened with a 13-6 advantage over Cincinnati Mt. Healthy through the first quarter.
Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.
The Fighting Owls closed the lead with an 8-3 margin in the fourth quarter.
Wilmington comes up short in matchup with Hamilton Ross
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Hamilton Ross will take its 27-7 victory over Wilmington on August 19 in Ohio football.
The last time Hamilton Ross and Wilmington played in a 48-31 game on August 20, 2021. Click here for a recap
The Rams' offense moved in front for a 14-7 lead over the Hurricanes at halftime.
Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.
Conditioning showed as the Rams outscored the Hurricanes 13-0 in the final quarter.
Razor thin: New Richmond earns tough verdict over Cincinnati Northwest
New Richmond fans held their breath in an uneasy 30-27 victory over Cincinnati Northwest at Cincinnati Northwest High on August 19 in Ohio football action.
Cincinnati Northwest showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 20-15 advantage over New Richmond as the first quarter ended.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.
New Richmond broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 23-20 lead over Cincinnati Northwest.
Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 30-27.
Last season, Cincinnati Northwest and New Richmond squared off with August 21, 2021 at New Richmond High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Clean sheet: Cincinnati Finneytown doesn't allow Cincinnati Hillcrest a point
No points allowed and no problems permitted for Cincinnati Finneytown as it controlled Cincinnati Hillcrest's offense 26-0 in a sterling defensive showcase for an Ohio high school football victory on August 19.
Clean sheet: Cincinnati Wyoming doesn't allow Harrison a point
No worries, Cincinnati Wyoming's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 35-0 shutout of Harrison in Ohio high school football on August 19.
Last season, Cincinnati Wyoming and Harrison squared off with August 20, 2021 at Harrison High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.
The Cowboys opened a lopsided 21-0 gap over the Wildcats at the intermission.
Cincinnati Wyoming steamrolled to a 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Cowboys held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
Reading staggers Lockland with resounding performance
Reading's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 72-6 win over Lockland in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19.
Cincinnati Madeira engineers impressive victory over Norwood
Cincinnati Madeira's river of points eventually washed away Norwood in a 37-8 cavalcade on August 19 in Ohio football action.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.
The Mustangs opened an immense 21-0 gap over the Indians at halftime.
Cincinnati Madeira charged to a 30-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Indians rallied with an 8-7 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Mustangs prevailed.
Last season, Cincinnati Madeira and Norwood squared off with August 20, 2021 at Cincinnati Madeira High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Cincinnati McNicholas overpowers Cincinnati Indian Hill in thorough fashion
Cincinnati McNicholas' offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 56-7 win over Cincinnati Indian Hill in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Last season, Cincinnati McNicholas and Cincinnati Indian Hill squared off with August 20, 2021 at Cincinnati Indian Hill High School last season. For more, click here.
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place exerts defensive dominance to doom Cincinnati Shroder
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 34-0 verdict over Cincinnati Shroder for an Ohio high school football victory on August 19.
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Cincinnati Shroder after the first quarter.
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place stormed to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.
Last season, Cincinnati Shroder and St Bernard-Elmwood Place squared off with August 20, 2021 at St Bernard-Elmwood Place High School last season. For more, click here.
Putting it all together: Batavia Clermont Northeastern overwhelms Cincinnati Clark Montessori
Batavia Clermont Northeastern played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Cincinnati Clark Montessori during a 30-6 beating in Ohio high school football action on August 19.
Cincinnati Hughes mows down Cincinnati Summit Country Day
Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Cincinnati Hughes did exactly that with a 38-7 win against Cincinnati Summit Country Day in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19.
Last season, Cincinnati Summit Country Day and Cincinnati Hughes faced off on October 17, 2020 at Cincinnati Hughes High School. Click here for a recap
Cincinnati Hughes opened with a 7-0 advantage over Cincinnati Summit Country Day through the first quarter.
The Big Red opened a colossal 25-7 gap over the Silver Knights at the intermission.
Cincinnati Hughes steamrolled to a 38-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
Cincinnati Oak Hills dispatches Cincinnati Turpin
Cincinnati Oak Hills knocked off Cincinnati Turpin 31-20 in Ohio high school football on August 19.
Last season, Cincinnati Turpin and Cincinnati Oak Hills squared off with August 20, 2021 at Cincinnati Turpin High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.
Cincinnati Turpin had cause for optimism when it began the final quarter on top of Cincinnati Oak Hills 13-10.
A 21-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Highlanders' defeat of the Spartans.
Cincinnati Landmark Christian hammers Cincinnati Riverview East
It was a tough night for Cincinnati Riverview East which was overmatched by Cincinnati Landmark Christian in this 41-6 verdict.
The first quarter gave Cincinnati Landmark Christian a 27-0 lead over Cincinnati Riverview East.
The Hawks battled back to make it 27-6 at the intermission.
Cincinnati Landmark Christian thundered to a 34-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Eagles' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.
Cincinnati Elder controls the action and Park Hills Covington Catholic
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Cincinnati Elder broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 42-21 explosion on Park Hills Covington Catholic at Park Hills Covington Catholic High on August 19 in Kentucky football action.
Last season, Cincinnati Elder and Park Hills Covington Catholic squared off with August 20, 2021 at Cincinnati Elder High school last season. For a full recap, click here.
The Panthers' offense struck in front for a 28-0 lead over the Colonels at halftime.
Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Cincinnati Elder and Park Hills Covington Catholic were both scoreless.
The Colonels rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Panthers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
Williamsburg rains down on Batavia
Williamsburg's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 48-7 win over Batavia on August 19 in Ohio football action.
The last time Williamsburg and Batavia played in a 44-6 game on August 20, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
