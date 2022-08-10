CAREY — What will the Blue Devils do for an encore?
Carey became the first Northern 10 Athletic Conference school to win a state football championship last fall, knocking off Coldwater 26-14 in the Division VI title game in Canton.
The state crown was the second for Carey. The Blue Devils won the Class A championship in 1975, defeating powerhouse Newark Catholic that year.
Carey lost 17 seniors to graduation, including seven All-Ohioans. Those departures include N10 Defensive Player of the Year Trennen Stoll, Special Teams Player of the Year Anthony Bell, bullish running back Jordan Vallejo, quarterback Derek Lonsway and wide receiver/defensive back Bryce Conti.
Coach Jonathon Mershman welcomes back three starters on offense and four on defense as the Blue Devils prepare for the season opener against Hopewell-Loudon. Carey fell to the Chieftains 30-15 in last year’s opener, then reeled off 15 straight wins.
Carey’s biggest challenge in the N10 last autumn came from Colonel Crawford. The Eagles are in a transition period after the death of coach Ryan Teglovic, who passed away in May after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in January of 2021.
Longtime assistant and former Bucyrus head coach Jake Bruner takes over and will have to replace N10 Offensive Player of the Year Lincoln Mollenkopf, who rushed for 2,500 yards and 38 touchdowns last year.
Wynford also has a new coach after Gabe Helbert stepped down following the 2021 season. Helbert was 76-33 with five N10 championships in 10 seasons. Cyle Skidmore, a former All-Ohioan for Wynford, takes over at his alma mater.
