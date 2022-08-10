Jordan Vallejo
Carey running back Jordan Vallejo bounces off a pair of Coldwater defenders during the first half of the Division VI state championship game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

CAREY — What will the Blue Devils do for an encore?

Carey became the first Northern 10 Athletic Conference school to win a state football championship last fall, knocking off Coldwater 26-14 in the Division VI title game in Canton.

Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

