NEW WASHINGTON -- Derex Dean fired four touchdown passes and Buckeye Central enjoyed a running clock throughout the second half while thumping Crestline 53-8 on Friday night in a season-opening clash between Crawford County schools.
Dean completed 9-of-10 passes for 172 yards. Two TD strikes went to Tyler Sanderson for 25 and 64 yards. Sanderson also returned a punt 72 yards for another score. Manny Mullins returned the opening kickoff for 81 yards to get the Bucks off to a big start.
Mullins ran for 87 yards on just eight carries and another TD. Trevor Kirgis and Alec Phillips hauled in touchdown catches of 13 and 18 yards, respectively.
The Bucks outgained the Bulldogs 272 to 159.
Buckeye Central ran out to a 20-0 first-quarter lead, expanded it to 47-0 at halftime, and controlled a 53-0 advantage through the third quarter.
Trevor Shade's 1-yard TD blast in the fourth quarter helped Crestline avoid the shutout.
The Bucks play at Fremont St. Joseph's next Saturday, while the Bulldogs host North Baltimore on Friday night.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, sign up for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app today.