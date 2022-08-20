Manny Mullins stiff arm-Edit.jpg

Manny Mullins runs over a Crestline defender during Friday night's season-opening win over Crestline.

NEW WASHINGTON  -- Derex Dean fired four touchdown passes and Buckeye Central enjoyed a running clock throughout the second half while thumping Crestline 53-8 on Friday night in a season-opening clash between Crawford County schools.

Dean completed 9-of-10 passes for 172 yards. Two TD strikes went to Tyler Sanderson for 25 and 64 yards. Sanderson also returned a punt 72 yards for another score. Manny Mullins returned the opening kickoff for 81 yards to get the Bucks off to a big start.

