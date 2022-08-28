NEW WASHINGTON -- The Buckeye Central football team has begun the season on the right foot, capturing its second straight win to open the campaign on Saturday night.
The Bucks rallied in the fourth quarter to knock off Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic in a 24-21 non-conference road victory.
St. Joe's broke on top in the second quarter when Nick Anderson tossed a 35-yard TD pass to Logan Jamison.
But Buckeye Central took an 8-7 halftime lead when Manny Mullins scored on a 7-yard run, and Derex Dean added the two-point conversion run.
The see-saw continued in the third period when Anderson hit Jackson Wright on a 15-yard touchdown strike to make it 14-8. It stayed that way entering the fourth quarter.
Mullins put the Bucks back on top with a 1-yard TD plunge and Dean again scored on the 2-point conversion run to make it 16-14. Buckeye Central put the game out of reach when Dean rifled a 53-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Sanderson. Dean's third two-point conversion run finished the B.C. scoring.
The Crimson Streaks fought back when Ethan Mariscal capped a march on a 1-yard dive. The PAT made it 24-21 with 3:57 remaining, but that's as close as St. Joseph's could get.
Coach Chad Jensen's team won the statistical battle, too. Buckeye Central finished with an edge in total yards (360-183), rushing yards (213-11) and first downs (18-8).
Individually, Mullins collected 151 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. Dean completed 13-of-20 passes for 147 yards and a TD with an interception. He also ran 19 times for 67 yards -- and his two-point conversions were the difference in the contest. Tyler Sanderson caught six passes for 98 yards and a score.
For St. Joe's, Anderson was 11-of-27 passing for 172 yards, 2 TDs and 2 INTs. Wright had six catches for 128 yards and a score.
The Crimson Streaks are now 1-1 and travel to Woodmore on Friday.
Buckeye Central (2-0) is at Ridgemont on Friday night.
