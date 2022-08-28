Buckeye Central general celebration.jpg

Buckeye Central teammates are shown here celebrating during the season-opening win over Crestline on Aug. 19.

 DANIEL MELOGRANA

NEW WASHINGTON -- The Buckeye Central football team has begun the season on the right foot, capturing its second straight win to open the campaign on Saturday night.

The Bucks rallied in the fourth quarter to knock off Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic in a 24-21 non-conference road victory.

