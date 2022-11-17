MANSFIELD — He was the heartbeat of north central Ohio’s best defense and for the second year in a row, Mansfield Senior’s Mekhi Bradley is the Northwest District’s Division III Defensive Player of the Year.
A physical 6-foot, 240-pound linebacker, Bradley was one of three Tygers to take home individual honors when the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association announced the All-Northwest District team Wednesday evening. His father, Senior High coach Chioke Bradley, was selected the Coach of the Year while classmate Ricky Mills was chosen the Lineman of the Year.
Mekhi Bradley had a team-high 113 tackles and 9.5 sacks as the Tygers (10-3) reached the Division III, Region 10 semifinals. He shared the Defensive Player of the Year award with Wapakoneta’s Connor Meckstroh.
An undersized 5-foot-11, 220-pound defensive tackle, Mills had a team-high 26.5 tackles for loss among his 96 stops. He had 6.5 sacks, recovered three fumbles and registered his first career interception. He split the Lineman of the Year award with Tiffin Columbian’s Decker DeVore.
Chioke Bradley split the Coach of the Year award with Celina’s Brennen Bader after piloting the Tygers to their first regional semifinal appearance since 2019. Bradley is 94-50 in 13 seasons at his alma mater.
In addition to Mills and Mekhi Bradley, five other Tygers were selected to the All-Northwest District first team. Quarterback Duke Reese, receiver Keontez Bradley, offensive lineman Ahmann Thomas, cornerback Amarr Davis and kicker Sean Putt all landed first-team spots.
A senior and Kent State recruit, Keontez Bradley had 18 receptions for 299 yards. He also starred on defense as a safety and as a return man on special teams.
A junior left-hander, Reese completed 122-of-246 passes for 1,904 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also rushed for 321 yards and six TDs on 75 carries.
The 6-foot-4 290-pound Thomas was the anchor of Senior High’s offensive line. The junior has an offer from Marshall.
Another of Senior High’s talented juniors, Davis excelled after moving from safety to cornerback midway through the season. He had nine interceptions while also leading the offense with 45 catches for 838 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Ontario’s Bralen Boone was a first-team selection on the defensive line. Boone had 60 tackles and six sacks during the regular season as the Warriors reached the Division III playoffs.
In Division II, Ashland Jon Metzger and Ethan Truax were first-team selections.
A senior, Metzger was selected at receiver after breaking Ashland’s career marks for receptions and receiving yards. He also broke Ashland’s single-season receiving yard mark this fall, hauling in 67 catches for 1,312 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Truax was selected as a linebacker. The senior had 130 tackles and a team-high 21 tackles for loss.
DIVISION I
First team
Offense
Ends-Jack Borer, Perrysburg, 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, senior; Devin Morgan, Toledo Whitmer, 6-3, 200, sr; Corvell Morgan, Toledo Whitmer, 6-2, 190, Sr.; Donovan Harris, Findlay, 5-8, 150, Sr.
Linemen-Luke Montgomery, Findlay, 6-5, 287, Sr.; Grant Zimmerly, Perrysburg, 6-4, 285, Sr.; Carter Lowe, Toledo Whitmer, 6-6, 290, So.; Brock Falkenstein, Perrysburg, 6-1, 221, Sr.; Landon Brown, Toledo Whitmer, 5-11, 280, Jr.
Backs-Connor Walendzak, Perrysburg, 5-11, 205, Sr.; Taron Crawford, Toledo Whitmer, 5-8, 175, Sr.; Dallas DeLaCruz, Findlay, 6-0, 201, Sr.
Quarterbacks-T.J. Takats, Perrysburg, 6-4, 185, Sr.; Ryan Montgomery, Findlay, 6-3, 210, So.
Kicker-Owen Clevenger, Findlay, 6-4, 185, Sr.
Defense
Linemen-Napoleon Jemison, Toledo Whitmer, 6-2, 190, So.; Jvione Guinn, Toledo Whitmer, 6-2, 200, Sr.; Avery Hunt, Perrysburg, 6-4, 195, Sr.
Linebackers-Jasen Kelly, Toledo Whitmer, 6-1, 200, Jr.; Nathan Riegle, Findlay, 6-0, 200, Jr.; Armon Bowman, Toledo Whitmer, 6-0, 180, Sr.; Andrew Hunt, Perrysburg, 6-4, 190, Sr.
Backs-Matt McEwen, Perrysburg, 6-3, 185, Sr.; Tucker Oliver, Findlay 5-10, 170, Sr.; Donte Moore, Toledo Whitmer, 6-0, 190, Sr.
Punter-None.
Offensive Player of the Year-Connor Walendzak, Perrysburg.
Defensive Player of the Year-Jasen Kelly, Toledo Whitmer.
Lineman of the Year-Luke Montgomery, Findlay.
Coach of the Year-Dirk Conner, Perrysburg.
DIVISION II
First team
Offense
Ends-Bryson Hammer, Fremont Ross, 5-11, 175, Sr.; Tommy Gallagher, Toledo St. John's, 5-10, 195, Sr.; Jon Metzger, Ashland, 5-10, 170, Sr.
Linemen-Marc Nave, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-4, 320, Jr.; Jack Behnfeldt, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 6-1, 240, Sr.; Kendric Bankston, Toledo Central Catholic, 5-11, 260, Jr.; Tommy Ling, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 6-2, 235, Sr.; Micah Holmes, Toledo St. Francis, 6-0, 300, Sr.
Backs-Chris Edmonds, Toledo Central Catholic, 5-9, 190, sr,; Joe Caswell, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 6-0, 200, Sr.
Quarterback-Kaden Holmes, Fremont Ross, 5-11, 185, Sr.
Kicker-Brian Bishop, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-1, 180, Sr.
Defense
Linemen-Michael Cannings, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-2, 270, Jr.; Cadence Carswell, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 5-11, 215, Jr.; Anthony Mosley, Lima Senior, 6-3, 220, Sr.
Linebackers-Cody Schuberg, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-1, 225, Sr.; Luke Wymer, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 5-10, 205, Sr.; Deandre Ellis, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-0, 220, Sr.; Ethan Truax, Ashland, 5-10, 195, Sr.; Mason Villarreal, Fremont Ross, 5-11, 210, Sr.
Backs-Braden Awls, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-1, 180, Sr.; Braiden Vargas, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-2, 185, Sr.; England Allen, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Anthony Vann, Fremont Ross, 6-2, 186, Sr.
Punter-Alex Kasee, Sylvania Northview, 6-0, 155, Sr.
Co-Offensive Players of the Year-Chris Edmonds, Toledo Central Catholic; Joe Caswell, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne.
Defensive Player of the Year-Cody Schuberg, Toledo Central Catholic.
Lineman of the Year-Michael Cannings, Toledo Central Catholic.
Coach of the Year-Steve Hardy, Sylvania Southview.
Second team
Offense
Ends-Landon McFrederick, Ashland, 6-0, 165, Sr.; Emite Lamb, Sylvania Southview, 5-9, 160, Jr.; Christian Mays, Oregon Clay, 5-9, 165, Sr.
Linemen-Elijah Williams, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-2, 270, Jr.; Dawson Allred, Toledo Bowsher, 6-3, 285, Sr.; Matthew Carpenter, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 6-0, 230, Sr.; Ty Ferguson, Fremont Ross, 6-5, 335, Sr.; Tyrell Green, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-4, 360, Jr.
Backs-Taylin Miller, Holland Springfield, 5-11, 165, sr; Isaac Sexton, Sylvania Southview, 5-9, 175, Jr.
Quarterback-TyWaun Clark, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-2, 190, Sr.
Kicker-Travis Kenner, Toledo St. Francis, 5-10, 160, Sr.
Defense
Linemen-Tyler Jackson, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-0, 270, Sr.; Akil Jones Jr, Sylvania Southview, 5-9, 200, Sr.; Brian King, Toledo St. Francis, 6-1, 205, Sr.
Linebackers-Carson Spradlin, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 6-0, 175, Sr.; Deonte Allen, Toledo Start, 5-10, 210, Sr.; Parker Grissinger, Ashland, 5-6, 205, Sr.; Kameruan Smith, Lima Senior, 5-11, 230, Sr.
Backs-Justyn Toler, Toledo St. John's, 6-1, 195, Sr.; Elijah Thomas, Sylvania Southview, 5-10, 160, Sr.; Jack Semler, Holland Springfield, 6-2, 165, Sr.
Punter-Matty Swift, Toledo St. John's, 6-2, 195, Sr.
Honorable mention
Adam Hrynciw, Fremont Ross; Elijah Simms, Fremont Ross; Blake Schoch, Fremont Ross; Harrison Schlachter, Holland Springfield; Hunter Kievens, Holland Springfield; Kale Wilkins, Oregon Clay; Luke Gibbs, Oregon Clay; Mason Heintschel, Oregon Clay; Evin Baker, Oregon Clay; Jackson Clausius, Sylvania Northview; Danny Nusbaum, Sylvania Southview; Ru Selmon, Sylvania Southview; Parker Sears, Sylvania Southview; Tabari Triplett, Toledo Bowsher; Alex Hines, Toledo Bowsher; Durey'a Hall, Toledo Central Catholic; Javon Murphy, Toledo Central Catholic; Marvon Greenlee, Toledo Central Catholic; Winston Delp, Toledo Central Catholic; Josh Young Toledo Start; Ramone Burkes, Toledo Start; Idro Price, Toledo Start; Marquise Yarbro, Toledo Start; Traven Horton, Toledo St. Francis; Terrance Holbert, Toledo Waite; Tyqwuan Goetz, Toledo Waite; Kevion Lee, Toledo Waite; Landon Gates, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne.
DIVISION III
First team
Offense
Ends-Adam Faber, Celina, 6-1, 160, Sr.; Keontez, Bradley, Mansfield Senior, 6-2, 195, Sr.; Jack Koerper, Tiffin Columbian, 5-10, 161, Jr.; Daryl Barnett, Toledo Scott, 6-1, 185, Jr.
Linemen-Ahmann Thomas, Mansfield Senior, 6-4, 290, Jr.; Decker DeVore, Tiffin Columbian, 6-1, 268, Sr.; Marquece Crosby, Toledo Scott, 5-11, 230, Sr.; Jordan Lee, Clyde, 6-1, 249, Sr.; Tyler Houser, Wapakoneta, 6-3, 205, Sr.
Backs-Damien Brockington, Tiffin Columbian, 5-10, 171, Jr.; Amon Haynes, Toledo Scott, 6-1, 190, Jr.; Jace Knous, Wapakoneta, 5-10, 195, Jr.
Quarterbacks-Duke Reese, Mansfield Senior, 6-4, 205, Jr.; Brayden Roggow, Tiffin Columbian, 6-4, 189, Jr.; Carnel Smith II, Toledo Scott, 6-5, 2-5, Jr.
Kicker-Sean Putt, Mansfield Senior, 5-10, 165, Sr.; Kyle Beach, Wapakoneta, 5-8, 140, Jr.
Defense
Linemen-Ricky Mills, Mansfield Senior, 5-11, 220, Sr.; Bralen Boone Ontario, 6-3, 225, Sr.; Connor Musa, Tiffin Columbian, 6-4, 294, Sr.; Marvin Davis, Toledo Scott, 5-9, 175, Sr.; Mikey Lee, Wapakoneta, 6-0, 190, Sr.; Tori Thomas, Elida, 6-3, 220, Sr.
Linebackers-Landen Ackley, Celina, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Mekhi Bradley, Mansfield Senior, 6-0, 240, Sr.; Abram Morrison, Clyde, 6-2, 218, Sr.; Mitch Scheiber, Tiffin Columbian, 6-1, 183, Sr.; Evan Brandt, Bowling Green, 6-2, 200, Sr.; Christian Commisso, Defiance, 6-2, 225, Sr.; Connor Meckstroh, Wapakoneta, 6-2, 210, Sr.
Backs-Caleb Gabes, Celina, 6-1, 160, Jr.; Amarr Davis, Mansfield Senior, 6-0, 175, Jr.; Jay Plummer, Clyde, 6-1, 197, Sr.; Grant Jolley, Wapakoneta, 5-11, 160, So.
Punter-Mason Gurney, Clyde, 6-1, 169, Sr.
Co-Offensive Player of the Year-Daryl Barnett, Toledo Scott; Damien Brockington, Tiffin Columbian.
Co-Defensive Player of the Year-Mekhi Bradley, Mansfield Senior; Connor Meckstroh, Wapakoneta.
Co-Linemen of the Year-Decker DeVore, Tiffin Columbian; Ricky Mills, Mansfield Senior.
Co-Coaches of the Year-Brennen Bader, Celina; Chioke Bradley, Mansfield Senior.
Second team
Offense
Ends-Brayden Fogle, Lexington, 6-4, 200, Fr.; Cole Schwochow, Clyde, 5-11, 177, Sr.; Carson Graetz, Maumee, 5-11, 160, So.; Tylin Davis, Toledo Scott, 6-3, 190, so,
Linemen-Carter Groves, Tiffin Columbian, 5-11, 201, Sr.; Caden Allman, Defiance, 5-8, 205, Jr.; Jacob Ziegler, Norwalk, 6-4, 270, Jr.; Jacob Kirkpatrick, Wapakoneta, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Champ Keysor, Lima Shawnee, 6-1, 255, Sr.
Backs-Jarren McLendon, Norwalk, 6-1, 195, Jr.; Mo Armstrong, Sandusky, 5-8, 155, Sr.; Brogan Castillo, Defiance, 6-1, 180, Jr.; Chase Beery, Lima Shawnee, 5-11, 182, Sr.
Quarterback-Kyle Arndt, Maumee, 6-1, 165, Sr.; Brez Zipfel, Defiance, 6-1, 157, So.
Kicker-A.J. Young, Lexington, 5-10, 165, Sr.; Grant Hardeman, Elida, 5-10, 160, Sr.
Defense
Linemen-Mason Ash, Clyde, 6-2, 251, Sr.; Reece Rath, Bowling Green, 6-0, 190, Jr.; Gavin Miller, Defiance, 6-0, 186, Sr.; Kaden Ware, Wapakoneta, 6-1, 290, Jr.; Carter Fry, Lima Shawnee, 6-5, 219, Sr.; Shandon Sewell, Lima Shawnee, 5-10, 240, Sr.
Linebackers-Jack Hassan, Celina, 6-0, 190, Jr.; Leo Hess, Mansfield Senior, 5-10, 215, Sr.; Chase Studer, Ontario, 5-9, 190, Jr.; Hunter Hutcheson, Mansfield Madison, 6-1, 205, Sr.; Demecus Beach, Toledo Scott, 5-9, 190, So.; Abel Rubio, Defiance, 5-6, 160, So.; Joey Truesdale, Wapakoneta, 6-2, 215, Jr.
Backs-Ben Rothhaar, Norwalk, 6-5, 215, So.; Brady Gooding, Tiffin Columbian, 6-0, 161, Jr.; Brian Phillips, Defiance, 6-0, 155, Sr.; Garrett Rodenberger, Defiance, 6-3, 160, Jr.
Punter-Braxton Hall, Ontario, 5-10, 160, Sr.
Honorable mention
Trey Booker, Ontario; Aaron Thornton, Mansfield Senior; Nick Adams, Celina; Rece Rutledge, Celina; Braylon Gabes, Celina; Zyion Brown, Mansfield Senior; Nate Dismuke, Mansfield Senior; Elias Owens, Mansfield Senior; Symirr Phillips, Mansfield Senior; Bodpegn Miller, Ontario; Quinton Frankhouse, Ontario; Grason Bias, Ontario; Drew Yetter, Ontario; Dylan Floyd, Ontario, Brayden Robinson, Ontario; Jon Mounts, Ontario; Cameron Kuhn, Mansfield Madison; Zane Wynn, Mansfield Madison; Will Kepple, Mansfield Madison; Travis Jamieson, Mansfield Madison; Bryer Miller, Lexington; Aedan Nicol, Lexington; Carter Newman, Lexington; Cam Crago, Lexington; Matt Dwyer, Lexington; Mason Green, Lexington; Jack Newlove, Tiffin Columbian; Brock Hastings, Bowling Green; Jayvion Finn, Toledo Rogers; Devon Smith, Toledo Rogers; Ki'Jyere McAlister, Toledo Rogers; Marcus Byrd, Toledo Scott; Nytwuan Williams, Toledo Scott; William Palmer, Toledo Scott; Daveontae Davis, Toledo Scott; Gavino Gomez, Defiance; Jamarion Alexander, Sandusky; James Peugeot, Sandusky; Donte Waddington-Jones, Sandusky; Decarvion Jones, Sandusky; Nate Schneider, Wapakoneta; Grant Childress, Wapakoneta; Keegan Wilson, Lima Shawnee; Cole Marshall, Lima Shawnee; Sandor Sewell, Lima Shawnee.