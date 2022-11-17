Mekhi Bradley

Mansfield Senior linebacker Mekhi Bradley tackles Ontario's Drew Yetter for a loss during a Division III, Region 10 first-round playoff game at Arlin Field.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — He was the heartbeat of north central Ohio’s best defense and for the second year in a row, Mansfield Senior’s Mekhi Bradley is the Northwest District’s Division III Defensive Player of the Year.

A physical 6-foot, 240-pound linebacker, Bradley was one of three Tygers to take home individual honors when the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association announced the All-Northwest District team Wednesday evening. His father, Senior High coach Chioke Bradley, was selected the Coach of the Year while classmate Ricky Mills was chosen the Lineman of the Year.

