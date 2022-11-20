Arlin Field scoreboard

Arlin Field will be at the epicenter of Ohio high school football action this week.

MANSFIELD -- Arlin Field will be the host site of a Division I state semifinal football game on Friday night, according to the Ohio High School Athletics Association.

Lakewood St. Edward (13-1) will meet Gahanna Lincoln on Friday at 7 p.m. in Mansfield.

